Strike System Sets New Global Standard in Humane, Non-Toxic Rodent Control for Industrial, Commercial, and Government Facilities

Revolutionary Approach to Industrial Pest Management

Strike System's launch introduces seismic vibration technology that eliminates the health hazards and compliance risks associated with toxic pesticides. The eco-friendly system uses precision-engineered ground vibrations to disrupt rodent behavior patterns without harming people, pets, or the environment.

The patented seismic deterrent works by generating calibrated vibrations that disrupt rodent nesting, interfere with communication networks, and force rodent relocation—all without killing or poisoning. This makes it ideal for sensitive environments including sterile healthcare facilities, clean manufacturing plants, energy sector and food processing operations.

Key advantages include:

· 100% chemical-free operation with no toxic residues

· Safe technology that maintains sterile environments

· Protection for sensitive equipment in data centers

· Continuous 24/7 operation without maintenance downtime





Proven Technology with Established Track Record

Strike System that has a 20-year performance record through its international manufacturing partners and has been successfully deployed by major companies including Airbus, Caterpillar, and Emerson across aviation facilities, manufacturing plants, and critical infrastructure.

"We're bringing this proven technology to North American facilities seeking responsible pest management solutions," said, Strike System spokesperson. "The seismic deterrent technology has demonstrated effectiveness with industry leaders like Airbus and Caterpillar. We're now making this advanced solution accessible to hospitals, logistics centers, and government facilities throughout the United States.”

Target Applications Across Critical Industries

Healthcare and Medical Facilities

Strike System's chemical-free approach is ideal for retail and commercial, manufacturing, hospitals, data centers, energy sector, food processing plants & storage, agriculture and government facilities where patient safety and sterile conditions are paramount. The technology protects medical equipment, prevents laboratory contamination, and ensures compliance with healthcare regulations without introducing toxic substances.

Data Centers and Technology Facilities

The system provides equipment protection for server rooms, telecommunications infrastructure, and cloud computing facilities. By eliminating rodent-related damage and downtime risks, facilities can maintain uninterrupted service delivery while meeting cybersecurity compliance requirements.

Food Processing and Manufacturing

Food industry applications benefit from the system without toxic chemicals. The technology protects inventory in warehouses, restaurants and pubs and distribution centers, prevents production line disruptions in manufacturing, and maintains clean room standards for precision operations.

Government and Military Installations

Federal facilities, airports, aircraft and military bases can achieve sustainable rodent management that meets government environmental mandates while providing reliable protection for critical infrastructure.

Why Seismic Technology Outperforms Traditional Methods

Unlike conventional extermination methods, that use traps and poisoned bait that actually attract rodents Strike System's approach with its seismic technology creates a constant disturbance throughout the entire area covered by the device and eliminates secondary poisoning risks to rodents and wildlife, chemical contamination in sensitive areas, regulatory compliance issues, and hazardous waste disposal costs.

The system operates continuously without service interruptions, provides long-term cost effectiveness by eliminating recurring chemical expenses, scales from small facilities to large industrial complexes, and delivers immediate return on investment by reducing liability and compliance costs.

Advanced Engineering for Maximum Effectiveness

The patented system features calibrated frequency technology that targets specific rodent sensitivity ranges, optimized ground penetration for large facility coverage, and weather-resistant design for reliable operation in all conditions.

Installation includes custom facility assessment, real-time performance monitoring, predictive maintenance alerts, and integration compatibility with existing facility management systems.

Market Focus on High-Value Sectors

Strike System's launch targets healthcare systems seeking rodent control, technology companies requiring equipment protection, food industry operations needing FDA-compliant solutions, and government agencies meeting sustainability mandates.

Secondary markets include educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, logistics centers, and clean manufacturing facilities.

About Strike System

Strike System launches as a Los Angeles-based technology company specializing in advanced rodent control solutions for North American markets. Through partnerships with established international manufacturers, the company provides access to cutting-edge, environmentally responsible rodent management technologies.

The company's mission focuses on revolutionizing commercial and industrial rodent control by providing proven, environmentally responsible technologies that protect people, facilities, and the environment while delivering superior operational results.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is seismic rodent control?

Seismic rodent control uses calibrated ground vibrations to disrupt rodent behavior patterns, forcing relocation without killing or harming the animals. It's the most humane commercial rodent control method available.

Is it safe for hospitals?

Yes. The technology is completely chemical-free, making it ideal for sterile healthcare environments, patient care areas, and pharmaceutical facilities where safety is critical.

How effective is it compared to traditional methods?

The technology has a 20-year proven track record with Fortune 500 companies. Unlike poisons and traps, it provides continuous humane protection without maintenance, replacement costs, or safety risks.

Which industries benefit most?

Primary beneficiaries include retail and commercial, manufacturing, hospitals, data centers, energy sector, food processing plants & storage, agriculture and government facilities —environments where contamination risks or equipment protection are critical.





Strike System - Introducing proven, chemical-free rodent control technology to North American markets.



