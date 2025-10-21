LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Finance Ltd Nova, a leading innovator in financial services, is proud to announce its continued global expansion and record-breaking performance under the dynamic leadership of CEO Bonetti Leonardo. With a strategic vision rooted in innovation, transparency, and client-centric solutions, Bonetti has transformed the company into a powerhouse of modern finance, earning accolades across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Since assuming the role of CEO, Bonetti Leonardo has spearheaded a bold transformation strategy, focusing on digital integration, sustainable finance, and inclusive growth. His leadership has not only elevated Credit Finance Ltd Nova’s market position but also redefined how financial institutions engage with clients in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Our mission has always been to empower individuals and businesses with smart, secure, and accessible financial tools,” said Bonetti. “Success is not just measured in numbers—it’s about the impact we create in people’s lives and the trust we build across borders.”

Under Bonetti’s guidance, the company has launched a suite of AI-powered financial products, expanded into 12 new international markets, and achieved a 35% year-over-year growth in revenue. The firm’s commitment to ESG principles and financial literacy has also earned it recognition from global regulatory bodies and sustainability watchdogs.

Credit Finance Ltd Nova’s recent expansion into Southeast Asia and Latin America marks a significant milestone in its global journey. With tailored solutions for emerging markets and a robust digital infrastructure, the company is poised to serve millions of new customers while maintaining its hallmark of personalized service.

Bonetti’s leadership style—marked by agility, empathy, and relentless pursuit of excellence—has inspired a new generation of financial professionals. Internally, he has cultivated a culture of innovation and inclusion, with over 40% of leadership roles now held by women and underrepresented groups.

Looking ahead, Credit Finance Ltd Nova plans to deepen its investment in fintech partnerships, blockchain-based security systems, and green finance initiatives. The company’s roadmap includes launching a global financial education platform and expanding its microfinance programs to underserved communities.

As Credit Finance Ltd Nova continues to shape the future of finance, Bonetti Leonardo remains committed to driving meaningful change and delivering value to stakeholders worldwide.

Media Contact: Press Office Credit Finance Ltd Nova Email: press@creditfinancenova.com