beyond|AESTHETICS Owner Leslie Petersen, NP, Accepted into Elite Dr. Mauricio de Maio MD Codes™ Fellowship Program

Camarillo, CA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beyond|AESTHETICS is proud to announce that its owner, Leslie Petersen, NP, has been selected as one of only 15 individuals nationally for the highly coveted Dr. Mauricio de Maio MD Codes™ fellowship program for the 2025-2026 term. This prestigious acceptance underscores Mrs. Petersen's commitment to excellence in the field of aesthetic medicine.

Dr. Mauricio de Maio is an internationally recognized innovator and thought leader in aesthetic medicine, whose revolutionary MD Codes system has been widely adopted as the global gold standard for facial rejuvenation using hyaluronic acid dermal fillers. The MD Codes platform, promoted by the Allergan Medical Institute™ (AMI), is renowned for its utilization of the JUVÉDERM® collection of fillers to achieve precise, natural-looking, and harmonious results.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be accepted into Dr. de Maio's MD Codes fellowship program," said Leslie Petersen, NP. "This is a tremendous opportunity to learn directly from the master himself and to bring the most advanced and effective aesthetic techniques to more providers in the country and to our patients at beyond|AESTHETICS."

Benefits for beyond|AESTHETICS and Patients

This unparalleled fellowship will significantly enhance the offerings at beyond|AESTHETICS and provide substantial benefits for its patients:

Access to Cutting-Edge Techniques: Mrs. Petersen will gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in the most advanced MD Codes protocols directly from Dr. de Maio. This will translate into even more precise, effective, and natural-looking results for patients.

Mrs. Petersen will gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on training in the most advanced MD Codes protocols directly from Dr. de Maio. This will translate into even more precise, effective, and natural-looking results for patients. Gold Standard Treatment: Patients at beyond|AESTHETICS will receive treatments based on the globally recognized gold standard for facial rejuvenation with dermal fillers, ensuring the highest level of care and optimal outcomes.

Patients at beyond|AESTHETICS will receive treatments based on the globally recognized gold standard for facial rejuvenation with dermal fillers, ensuring the highest level of care and optimal outcomes. Enhanced Expertise: The intensive training will further elevate Mrs. Petersen's already extensive expertise, solidifying beyond|AESTHETICS's position as a leader in aesthetic medicine in the region.

The intensive training will further elevate Mrs. Petersen's already extensive expertise, solidifying beyond|AESTHETICS's position as a leader in aesthetic medicine in the region. Certified Trainer Status: Upon completion of the program, Leslie Petersen, NP, will become a certified trainer for MD Codes. This not only signifies her mastery of the system but also opens avenues for beyond|AESTHETICS to host training sessions and contribute to the education of other aesthetic professionals.

Upon completion of the program, Leslie Petersen, NP, will become a certified trainer for MD Codes. This not only signifies her mastery of the system but also opens avenues for beyond|AESTHETICS to host training sessions and contribute to the education of other aesthetic professionals. Personalized and Harmonious Results: The MD Codes system focuses on individualized treatment plans that respect natural facial anatomy, ensuring that each patient receives a tailored approach for harmonious and aesthetically pleasing results.

beyond|AESTHETICS is dedicated to providing its patients with the safest and most effective aesthetic treatments. Leslie Petersen's participation in the Dr. Mauricio de Maio MD Codes fellowship program reinforces this commitment and will enable the practice to deliver even higher standards of care and innovation.





About beyond|AESTHETICS

beyond|AESTHETICS is a premier aesthetic practice dedicated to providing advanced and personalized cosmetic treatments. Led by Leslie Petersen, NP, the practice focuses on natural-looking results and patient satisfaction through a comprehensive range of services.