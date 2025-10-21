Kepler Awarded Contract to Support Canadian Arctic Defence

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications, a company delivering real-time insights from space, today announced that they have been awarded a multi-year contract from Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC) to demonstrate real-time data sharing and connectivity for Continental Defence, including the Canadian Arctic.

The initiative will conduct research and analysis to support the development of technologies enabling resilient space architecture that integrates communications, sensing, and command and control. Kepler’s commercial LEO constellation, The Kepler Network, will serve as a communication backbone to connect on-orbit platforms with multi-domain assets.

“We are proud to be delivering the future of real-time connectivity for Canada’s Arctic,” said Mina Mitry, CEO and co-founder of Kepler Communications. “Kepler is committed to advancing sovereign, resilient communications infrastructure by enabling high-speed, secure, low-latency connections in one of the most challenging environments on Earth, strengthening Canada’s presence and capabilities in the North.”

Launching in early 2026, Kepler will leverage its first tranche of data relay satellites to demonstrate real-time, high-throughput optical intersatellite links between space and a remote ground terminal in Northern Canada. The secure and encrypted relay demonstrations will model and simulate network resiliency, relay terrestrial-based data, relay and compress Earth observation imagery, process data on orbit, and analyze other key performance metrics.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The company has since expanded its portfolio of industry-leading milestones, achieving successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations, further proving the versatility and resilience of its space-based network. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

