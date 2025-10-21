BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific) that same day. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the conference call, please visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestau r ants.com several minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. An archive of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the call.

