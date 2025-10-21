Talonvest Secures $205.2 M in Financings for Etude Storage Portfolios

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Etude Capital and its affiliates, Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the successful closing of two portfolio loans totaling $205.2 million. The portfolios encompass 2.3 million square feet across 31 assets in eight Midwest and Sunbelt states.

The Talonvest team responsible for these refinancings included David DiRienzo, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, Ivan Viramontes, and Lauren Maehler.

Steven Stein, President of Etude Capital, commented, “These financings are a testament to Talonvest’s experience and market insight, enabling us to secure a competitive bridge loan and an accretive fixed-rate CMBS execution that strengthens our capital position as a leading self-storage owner.”

“We’re proud to have structured capital that aligns with Etude’s objectives and positions them for continued success,” said David DiRienzo, Director – Business Development at Talonvest Capital. “Both assignments required portfolio expertise and complex negotiations,” added Kim Bishop, Executive Director – Capital Markets. “The successful execution reflects our team’s collaboration with Etude and the confidence they placed in our process.”

About Etude Capital

Etude Capital, headquartered in Austin, TX, is a private investment firm and top-40 self-storage owner. Its investments across self-storage, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance businesses exceed $1 billion.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company’s collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

Contact Carole Stanley Talonvest Capital, Inc. 949.251-9900 cstanley@talonvest.com



