Hollywood Stars, Advocates and Models with Down Syndrome Shine at GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollywood stars and self-advocates filled the red carpet in a powerful show of support for Global Down Syndrome Foundation (“GLOBAL”). Among the notable attendees were Jessica Biel, Jeremy Renner, Jane Lynch, Kevin Iannucci, Lauren Potter, John C. McGinley, Amanda Booth, Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Niko Terho, Sarah Bock, Max Carver, Shelley Hennig, Beverley Mitchell, Matthew Von Der Ahe, and James Day Keith, all united to champion GLOBAL’s mission to significantly improve the lives of people with Down syndrome through Research, Medical Care, Advocacy & Education.

The night of glamour, gratitude, and inspiration lit up the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel as GLOBAL hosted its 18th annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The unforgettable evening attracted over 1,400 guests from across the U.S. and around the world, raising $2.6 million.

Recognized as the largest and most celebrated Down syndrome fundraiser in the world, GLOBAL’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show has raised more than $33 million cumulatively since its inception, transforming research and tangible health outcomes for thousands of children and adults with Down syndrome.

While celebrities provided star power to the event, it was the 21 models who happen to have Down syndrome who truly stole the spotlight, especially GLOBAL’s 2025 Ambassador, Guion Macsovits. A charismatic freshman at Regis University, Guion walked the runway alongside his friend, two-time Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner, who introduced Guion as “the real superhero.” Guion received a standing ovation from the audience, including 21 proud family members who traveled from Memphis to celebrate his achievements. Their presence brought palpable warmth to the room, embodying the night’s theme of inclusion and empowerment.



Zaya Biel, a GLOBAL Ambassador alum, also graced the runway alongside her godmother and aunt, the award-winning actor and producer Jessica Biel. The full model lineup and video clips from the fashion show will be released later this week.

“We are profoundly grateful to our generous donors and Ambassadors, including Guion, Clarissa, Louie, Zaya, Chase, Tucker, Sam and Sophia, who returned to our Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show in full force to support GLOBAL,” said Michelle Sie Whitten, president and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “Our event highlights that people with Down syndrome bring together all walks of life and create an evening of unconditional love, magical inspiration, and tangible progress towards elongating life and improving health outcomes.”

The 2025 Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Awards were presented to five-time Emmy, two-time SAG Award, and Golden Globe Winner Jane Lynch and Champions breakout star Kevin Iannucci. In 2009, iconic music legend Quincy Jones established his namesake award with GLOBAL which quickly became the organization’s highest honor to recognize those who made an impact on the lives of people with Down syndrome. Quincy was a staunch GLOBAL supporter who sadly passed away last year.

“GLOBAL and the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show put people with Down syndrome exactly where they belong: in the spotlight. Center stage. Not in the background or on the sidelines, but as the stars,” says Jane Lynch, reflecting on the evening. “GLOBAL is pushing for a world where inclusion isn’t just a nice idea but an everyday reality.”

Kevin Iannucci moved the audience with a heartfelt speech about perseverance and belonging:

“After touring the GLOBAL offices in June, I told my mom it was a dream of mine to receive this award someday,” said Iannucci. “That day, Michelle surprised me with the news that I was the 2025 recipient. I was overwhelmed and started crying — but they were happy tears. I believe this world needs diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we should speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. People with Down syndrome can do amazing things when given the opportunity. We want to be accepted and included.”

Local 9NEWS anchors Kim Christiansen and Phil Lipof hosted the evening with warmth and humor, guiding guests through an unforgettable program.

Twenty-one extraordinary models who happen to have Down syndrome walked the runway alongside Hollywood’s finest, and devoted community supporters. Among them were Denver Broncos Cheerleaders Brittany and Sophia, whose radiant energy and genuine connection with the models brought even more joy to the stage.

The event was co-chaired by Jay Mills & Kiana Akina and Meg & Andy Kauth, whose dedication and creativity helped deliver one of GLOBAL’s most successful events to date.

Jay Mills and Kiana Akina shared: “Every year, this show proves that love and science together can move mountains. Seeing so many people come together for GLOBAL — to celebrate inclusion, to fund research, and to change lives — has been deeply inspiring. We’re honored to help carry this mission forward.”

Meg and Andy Kauth added, “This cause touches our family deeply. Having two nieces with special needs, we’ve seen firsthand how much progress depends on understanding, compassion, and research. We were so moved that our nieces got to walk in the fashion show. GLOBAL gives families like ours hope, and tonight, that hope was shining on stage.”

The live auction, led by Grant Snyder, featured exclusive experiences and one-of-a-kind items that drove spirited bidding in support of GLOBAL’s mission. Highlights included a chance to walk the red carpet at the upcoming premiere of Jessica Biel’s newest film Matchbox, a bike ride or golf outing with Lance Armstrong, a New Year’s Eve Dinner with Peter Kudla, exclusive experiences with several Denver Broncos players, luxury getaways, and dining opportunities with stars Max Carver, Shelley Hennig, and Beverley Mitchell.

Proceeds from the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show directly fund GLOBAL’s world-class affiliates on the Anschutz Medical Campus — the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Alzheimer’s & Cognition Center, and the Sie Center for Down Syndrome at Children’s Hospital Colorado, as well as the GLOBAL Adult Clinic at Denver Health. Together, these institutions are pioneering transformative research and comprehensive medical care for people with Down syndrome worldwide.

The event’s success reflects the generosity of GLOBAL’s Leadership Circle, Sponsors, Awardees, Models, Ambassadors, Partner Organizations, Celebrities, Self-Advocates ,and Families.

To view photos, videos, or to make a donation, visit bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For more information about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, visit globaldownsyndrome.org.

###

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 11 countries.

Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington, DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram , X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachments