Türkiye Sets the Stage in Germany ALZ Group to Host its 14th Expo



Photo: ALZ Group via FL Comms.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Frankfurt International Health Tourism Expo, organized by ALZ Group , is set to open its doors on October 24–25, 2025, at the Messe Frankfurt Congress Center. Bringing together leading institutions, organizations, and professionals from across the healthcare industry, the expo aims to further strengthen Türkiye’s growing reputation as a global leader in health tourism.

Supported by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the Service Exporters Association (HIB), the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB), and Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA, USA), the expo serves as a key international platform for collaboration and networking in medical tourism.

Expanding Türkiye’s Global Health Tourism Vision

ALZ Group, one of Türkiye’s leading expo organizers, continues to build bridges between the Turkish healthcare ecosystem and international markets. Having organized specialized trade fairs in Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, ALZ brings its extensive experience and business network to Frankfurt for the third time. The event will serve as a showcase of Türkiye’s excellence in healthcare services, technology, and patient experience — right in the heart of Europe.



Additionally, those who visit the Expo will be able to meet with institutions not only from Türkiye but also from: Germany, UK, Greece, Spain, USA, Brazil, Montenegro, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.



Photo: ALZ Group via FL Comms.

Over 4.000 Visitors Expected

The expo will host a diverse range of participants, from hospitals, clinics, and intermediary health tourism agencies to thermal centers and wellness operators. It will feature medical institutions active in aesthetic and plastic surgery, hair transplantation, dentistry, ophthalmology, IVF, obesity surgery, cardiology, oncology, organ transplantation, elderly care, psychiatry and more.



With over 4,000 visitors expected from Germany and neighboring countries, attendees will have the opportunity to meet physicians face-to-face and schedule treatment appointments directly with participating healthcare providers. The event’s B2B Meeting Program will bring together health tourism facilitators and referral agencies from across Europe to discuss potential partnerships and cross-border collaboration opportunities.



Photo: ALZ Group via FL Comms.

Strengthening Türkiye’s Global Position in Health Tourism

Entry to the fair will be free of charge for all visitors. Türkiye, which hosted over 1.5 million international patients in 2024, continues to expand its presence in global health tourism with its internationally accredited hospitals, expert physicians, and patient-focused approach. The Frankfurt International Health Tourism Fair aims to build on this success by creating sustainable business opportunities and promoting Türkiye’s world-class healthcare ecosystem to European audiences.



Those who want to visit the expo are able to get their free visitors pass at: https://healthtourismexpos.com/events/3nd-frankfurt-international-health-tourism-expo/

About ALZ Group

Founded in Türkiye, ALZ Group is a leading organizer of international exhibitions and conferences, specializing in health tourism, travel, and cross-border business events. With a strong presence across Europe and Central Asia, ALZ Group brings together industry leaders, healthcare providers, and policymakers to promote global collaboration and best practices in healthcare and wellness.



Media Contact



FL PR and Communications

asset@flcommunications.co.uk

+905330202554



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72b6f7e9-4c8b-42a5-ad01-6fa479d9282b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d19e3f-bd49-4482-be2f-8d2daf3be66a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0303cbe0-0a45-4d0e-b537-c9a7f603424f



