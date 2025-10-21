WestCX Elevates Pharmacy Operations with New Agentic AI Solution

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestCX, part of the West Technology Group, today announced the launch of its agentic AI solution engineered to optimize pharmacy-patient interactions. The solution enables pharmacies to automate patient communications, improve medication adherence, and reduce operational strain.

Available through WestCX’s Mosaicx and TeleVox brands, it blends conversational AI with agentic capabilities to deliver personalized patient interactions across channels via the company’s secure platform.

The solution reduces the burden of answering repetitive inbound calls through conversational AI, enabling staff to focus on critical patient care. Its agentic AI capabilities tailor outreach based on patient behavior and context, ensuring every interaction is personalized to increase loyalty and trust. These enhancements empower pharmacies to proactively manage prescription refills, pickup reminders, and vaccine outreach while delivering faster, more connected experiences for patients.

Early adopters are already seeing transformative impacts including:

Up to 80% automation of standard inquiries (refills, status, FAQs), freeing up resources for core operations

20–35% increase in refill rates through timely, personalized outreach

Higher medication adherence and completed vaccine series

Thousands of staff hours saved annually through automated inbound and outbound communication, reducing burnout

“Pharmacies sit at the front line of patient care, yet their teams are often stretched thin managing administrative and repetitive tasks,” said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. “With this solution, those fragmented interactions become seamless and directly support critical operational metrics like improved medication adherence and reduced return-to-stock events. Patients get the right message and care at the right time, and pharmacies see stronger loyalty, higher foot traffic, and proven revenue growth.”

The new solution equips patients with intuitive tools for seamless experiences, including smart map links to simplify pickups, integrated web payments for faster checkout, and pickup barcodes to reduce wait times in store. For pharmacies, the solution’s embedded analytics and AI-driven optimization refine performance over time, driving higher ROI and sustained adherence over time.

To learn more about the new agentic pharmacy solution, visit www.westcx.com to request a demo.

About WestCX

WestCX, under the West Technology Group, LLC portfolio, is a cloud-based technology partner providing AI-powered omnichannel solutions. The WestCX brand includes Mosaicx and TeleVox, solutions that automate interactions and optimize engagements, improving efficiency and customer and patient satisfaction. With over 30 years of experience delivering enterprise CX solutions, the company’s expertise includes innovative digital patient relationship management and conversational AI solutions. West Technology Group is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Media Contact

Lucy Meneghello

Communiqué PR

MosaicxPR@communiquepr.com

206-282-4923 ext. 129