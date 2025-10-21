Barkworthies® Hickory Smoked Bully + Collagen Chews Named “Dog Treat Innovation of the Year” In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Barkworthies , a leading brand in natural dog chews and part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio has received “Dog Treat Innovation of the Year” for its Barkworthies® Hickory Smoked Bully + Collagen Chews. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry.

Barkworthies® Hickory Smoked Bully + Collagen Chews are crafted from a patented combination of bully stick and collagen sourced from ultra-premium first-split beef hide. These dual-layer chews are more digestible than traditional rawhide and deliver added collagen benefits that help with skin, coat, and joint health. The strong, durable chew makes it long-lasting and ideal for heavy chewers.

These chews are smoked over real hickory wood using Barkworthies’ patent-pending smoking process. The result is a long-lasting, limited-ingredient chew that’s infused with rich, smoky flavor and aroma without the use of artificial ingredients, additives, or preservatives. Through the hickory smoking process, the chews are infused with a savory aroma that appeals to both dogs and pet parents alike—ideal for those seeking the benefits of a natural chew without the natural smell.

The product is natural with ingredients that are sourced from high-quality livestock. The treat satisfies a dog’s natural desire to chew, helping to reduce destructive behavior. The chew also helps support dental health by scraping away tartar and plaque. Barkworthies® Hickory Smoked Bully + Collagen Chews are available for dogs of all sizes, with a 6’’ five-pack, a 10-12’’ three-pack, as well as one-packs.

“At Barkworthies, product innovation goes hand in hand with our commitment to quality. Our smoking approach to formulating this product enables dogs to have the treats they truly crave, with an aroma that is pleasant for their humans, bridging the gap between pet preference and pet parent satisfaction,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President/CEO of Dog & Cat Brands and Executive Vice President of Central Garden & Pet Company. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this recognition. We’ll continue to deliver premium products, responsibly procure only the finest, nutrient-rich ingredients, and support your dogs’ happiness and health for years to come.”

Household pets are living longer, healthier lives due to new advances in the Pet Care space. $169.36 billion accounts for the total US pet industry expenditure, and with the humanization of pets, pet owners are looking for products and services that keep their pets healthy and add to their everyday well-being, just as with any member of the family. From vitamins and supplements, food and treats, to pet insurance and overall pet health, the pet care industry is expanding rapidly. The Pet Innovation Awards Program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Barkworthies’ long-lasting, dual-layer chews are innovative and impactful to pet parents and their pups. A common challenge in the pet care industry is odor. While dogs are drawn to the strong scent of single-ingredient chews, many pet parents grapple with the unpleasant smell, resulting in sometimes avoiding healthy treats that their dogs love,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Barkworthies Hickory Smoked Bully + Collagen Chews make it easier for pet parents to choose chews that are both functional and flavorful and truly bring meaningful incrementality to the dog treats category. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Dog Treat Innovation of the Year!’”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Barkworthies

Barkworthies® products were created as a new class of dog chews; premium products free from artificial preservatives, additives, and ingredients. We know dogs, and we know how to ensure they are happy and healthy. For more information, please visit www.barkworthies.com .

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 45 years. With fiscal 2024 net sales of $3.2 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands, including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,450 employees, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

