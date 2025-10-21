Mold Water Remediation Announces Completion of Major Restoration Projects in Brooklyn, NY, Including Rockefeller Center and Sofitel Hotel

Brooklyn, NY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mold Water Remediation, a licensed and insured restoration company located at 1419 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230, announced the successful completion of several high-profile restoration projects throughout New York City, including work at Rockefeller Center and the Sofitel Hotel. The company’s expanding portfolio highlights its role as a trusted expert in mold removal and water damage restoration for both residential and commercial properties across the five boroughs.





Mold Water Remediation

Mold Water Remediation serves all five boroughs of New York City, offering a complete range of services that include mold removal, mold remediation, water damage restoration, structural drying, and post-damage cleaning. Known for its prompt response, licensed technicians, and detail-oriented approach, Mold Water Remediation helps clients restore property safety while working directly with insurance providers to simplify the claims process.

Reliable Restoration for Homeowners and Businesses

Water damage and mold issues can cause significant property and health concerns if left untreated. Mold Water Remediation approaches each project with urgency and care, ensuring affected spaces are restored quickly and safely. The team’s proven experience extends to a diverse client base — from New York homeowners to major management firms responsible for landmark buildings.

Mold Water Remediation has proudly completed restoration projects for several high-profile sites, including Rockefeller Center, Sofitel New York, and SoFive. This track record demonstrates its capability to handle both large-scale commercial projects and private residential cases with the same precision and dedication.

“Our focus is to provide reliable solutions and peace of mind for every customer,” said a company representative. “Water damage and mold growth can be stressful, but our licensed professionals manage the process from start to finish, helping clients recover faster with minimal disruption.”

Services That Protect Health and Property

Mold Water Remediation provides a full spectrum of professional restoration and cleanup services designed to protect property value and occupant well-being. Key offerings include:

Water Damage Restoration: Emergency response for leaks, flooding, and burst pipes, using advanced drying and dehumidification equipment to prevent secondary damage.





Mold Inspection and Removal: Safe detection and elimination of mold using industry-approved containment and cleaning methods.





Structural Drying and Moisture Control: Identifying hidden moisture with precision tools to prevent mold regrowth.





Cleaning and Disinfection: Thorough sanitation of affected areas, removing odors and airborne contaminants.





Insurance Claim Assistance: Helping clients document damage, file claims, and secure coverage efficiently.





Each project begins with a full on-site assessment to determine the source of the issue. The company’s technicians use high-grade air filtration systems and eco-friendly cleaning materials to ensure safe, lasting results that meet or exceed state and federal standards.

A Reputation Built on Trust and Results

Over the past seven years, Mold Water Remediation has grown primarily through referrals and repeat business. Clients consistently highlight the company’s professionalism, responsiveness, and transparency throughout the restoration process. Its Google Reviews reflect a pattern of customer satisfaction, emphasizing reliable service and honest communication.

This reputation has made the company a trusted resource for both homeowners and property managers throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Whether handling an emergency call after a flood, heavy rain or even plumbing damage or a routing Mildew and mold spores inspection, the team provides the same level of care and accountability every time.

Commitment to the Community and Environment

Mold Water Remediation takes pride in its environmentally responsible methods and its contribution to safer living spaces throughout New York. By using green cleaning agents and modern remediation technologies, the company minimizes chemical exposure while maintaining strict safety and health standards.

The firm’s commitment to education extends to clients as well. Customers receive guidance on preventing future issues through moisture control, ventilation improvements, and regular maintenance. This proactive approach supports the company’s mission to create cleaner, healthier environments for New York families and businesses.

Strengthening Local Presence in Brooklyn

As part of its community outreach and customer support, Mold Water Remediation encourages Brooklyn residents and property owners to visit or contact the local office for consultations and service inquiries. The company’s location near Coney Island Avenue provides quick access to neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn and nearby boroughs.

Local Business Details :

Business Name: Mold Water Remediation

Address: 1419 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230

Phone: (212) 432-5803

Email: contact@moldwaterremediation.com

Website: www.moldwaterremediation.com

Service Areas: Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Bronx, Staten Island, and surrounding New York metropolitan regions





Mold Water Remediation team at work





About Mold Water Remediation

Mold Water Remediation is a licensed and insured restoration company specializing in mold removal, water damage restoration, and property recovery services throughout New York City. With over seven years of professional experience, the company works with residential clients, commercial facilities, and property management firms to restore safety, comfort, and long-term value to every project.

Media Contact

Business Name: Mold Water Remediation

Address: 1419 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230

Phone: (212) 432-5803

Email: contact@moldwaterremediation.com

Website: www.moldwaterremediation.com











