Cumulus Media and Audacy Announce the Launch of Westwood One Sports 24/7 Programming

“The Jim Rome Show” to Anchor New Lineup

Audacy’s “You Better You Bet” and “BetMGM Tonight” Join Westwood One Sports

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One and Audacy today announced that the Infinity Sports Network will be rebranded as Westwood One Sports, effective December 29, 2025. This strategic move solidifies both companies as recognized leaders in national sports audio. Westwood One Sports’ 24/7 network will continue to deliver unmatched live coverage, expert commentary, and real-time sports programming to millions of listeners nationwide. This extends a partnership between Westwood One and Audacy that first began with the launch of CBS Sports Radio in 2012.



Under this new partnership, Westwood One will assume programming and distribution for the majority of the lineup of syndicated sports programming, including “The Jim Rome Show,” anchoring the coveted 3 PM – 6 PM ET weekday slot. Audacy will continue to produce popular BetMGM Network programs, including “You Better You Bet” with Nick Kostos (9 AM – 12 PM ET), “BetMGM Tonight” (6 PM – 11 PM ET) and additional weekend programming as part of the Westwood One Sports roster. BetMGM will remain a presenting partner and the exclusive sportsbook partner of these programs. The full programming lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

Westwood One Sports provides engaging, interactive, topical, real-time sports conversations centered on the day’s biggest stories and events. In addition to the slate of daily programming, Westwood One Sports maintains its longstanding unrivaled play-by-play coverage of the NFL, NCAA, and U.S. Soccer. Audacy is the nation’s most listened to sports radio ownership group with iconic and leading sports stations in the largest cities coast to coast, highlighted by over 50 local play-by-play partnerships such as the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Eagles, and Golden State Warriors.

Advertisers will now have access to unmatched scale, premium inventory, and integrated sponsorship opportunities, while affiliates benefit from expanded content choices, enhanced brand recognition, and access to Westwood One’s proven marketing resources, ensuring stronger audience engagement and revenue potential.

“Audacy and Westwood One have a long, storied history of collaboration, and today’s evolution of our national sports partnership is that next chapter in our commitment to our hundreds of affiliates, their listeners, and our client partners,” said Chris Oliviero, Chief Business Officer, Audacy. “Be it local or national, broadcast or digital, opinion content or play by play, we continue to smartly look at ways to enhance our leadership position in sports content.”

"Westwood One Sports has always been synonymous with the biggest moments in sports audio,” said Collin Jones, President, Westwood One & EVP Corporate Strategy & Development, Cumulus Media. “Launching Westwood One Sports 24/7 programming strengthens that legacy and positions us to deliver unmatched coverage and commentary to fans coast-to-coast. We’re excited to work with Audacy to make this transition seamless and impactful."

Westwood One Sports extends its reach beyond traditional radio with streaming on the Audacy app, Westwood One’s digital platforms, and podcast distribution, giving fans on-demand access to their favorite shows and live sports commentary. This digital-first approach ensures cross-platform monetization and new opportunities for advertisers to connect with listeners wherever they are.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, US Soccer, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com .

About Audacy Sports

Audacy's industry-leading sports radio portfolio includes 40 owned-and-operated sports stations, 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, a leading sports podcast network featuring over 600 titles, and the flagship play-by-play home to over 50 professional and collegiate teams. Audacy is the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball. Audacy sports video content can also be found on YouTube, CBS Sports Network, SNY, Stadium, Monumental Sports, CHSN, Twitch, and other platforms.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl—its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, on Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.

Contact

Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | lisa@dollcom.com

David Heim Senior Director, Corporate Communications & PR | Audacy | David.Heim@Audacy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3415caf5-de74-4e4b-8e28-9466600ef636