Abellé Launches on Kickstarter with Limited-Edition Enamel Cross Jewelry

Singapore, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abellé, a new faith-inspired jewelry brand, has launched its debut collection of intricately crafted enamel cross necklaces on Kickstarter, inviting believers to wear their faith boldly and joyfully.





Model wearing Abellé’s “Dawn” necklace, featuring hand-painted flowers and birds.

The name Abellé joins the Hebrew idea of “breath” with “belle,” meaning beauty—because everything that has breath is made by God and bears His beauty. Each cross is hand-painted in colored enamel on brass and finished with 18K gold plating, created to be a quiet reminder of how great our God is and how wondrous His works are. With only 99 pieces ever made per design, Abellé encourages wearers to pause, breathe, and notice the beauty of His creation in everyday life.

Crafted in His likeness. Abellé’s design philosophy reflects the belief that God is the first craftsman—the One who formed creation with intention and care. In that spirit, every Abellé cross is masterfully painted, brushstroke by brushstroke, so petals, leaves, birds, and branches echo the detail of the Creator’s hand.

“With every breath, creation is singing,” says the Abellé team. “Abellé was born from that awe. No two alike—by design. Because each piece is carefully hand-painted, subtle variations make every cross a one-of-a-kind masterpiece—a reminder that each wearer is uniquely made and deeply loved. Every one is a beloved child of God, and the cross we carry is a daily reminder of His love and goodness.”

Abellé’s nine debut designs capture the tender details of blooming flowers, birds, branches, and vines—nature’s motifs that mirror His artistry. Supporters who pledge for the complete set will unlock an exclusive mystery piece available only through the campaign. The necklaces make thoughtful gifts for Christmas, baptisms, confirmations, birthdays, and anniversaries—tangible expressions of hope and thanksgiving.

The Abellé Kickstarter campaign is more than a product launch; it is a celebration of faith made visible through craftsmanship. Backers can explore the collection, view the craft process, and secure their limited-edition pieces at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2042603299/abelle





From sketch to masterpiece — every Abellé cross begins as a hand-drawn design before being hand-painted and brought to life.

About Abellé



Abellé celebrates God’s creation, transforming its beauty into design. Each limited-edition cross is hand-painted enamel with 18K gold plating—crafted to be a daily reminder of His love for us and His goodness.





Media Contact



With love,

Chloe, Abellé Team

hi@abelle.com







