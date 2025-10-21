Premium Utility Contractor Launches Major Emergency Recovery Operation Across Four States After Twin Hurricanes

Asheville, NC , Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Utility Contractor announced today the successful deployment of over 530 emergency personnel across the Southeast in response to the catastrophic impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in September and October 2024. The company executed critical storm restoration services in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, working to reconnect millions to the power grid and provide essential aid in hard-hit communities.





Delivering power and hope — Jake Meeks and the Premium Utility Contractor team providing generators to families in need after the storms.

Premium Utility Contractor leveraged its strategic network of laydown yards and specialized equipment, including off-road machinery and swamp buggies, to navigate extensive flooding and destruction. Crews worked tirelessly, often in partnership with local authorities, to bypass impassable roads and reconnect millions of people to the energy grid.

Beyond the massive infrastructure repair, Premium Utility Contractor demonstrated a profound commitment to community welfare. In Tampa, the company went above and beyond its core mission, partnering with local law enforcement and the non-profit Grey Bull to assist in civilian rescue operations using airboats and other vehicles. Furthermore, the company generously donated 20 generators to families struggling without power, prioritizing those with medical conditions and infants.

The scale and complexity of the operation required meticulous planning and execution, spearheaded by key leadership. Jake Meeks, a central figure in the company's emergency response, underscored the organization's dedication.

"Our teams at Premium Utility Contractor were prepared and executed a flawless plan, first wrapping up one hurricane response and immediately pivoting to face Helene and Milton," said Jake Meeks. "Our commitment goes beyond simply fixing lines; it's about helping people and giving back to the communities where we live and work. We are immensely proud of our crews for their dedication, bravery, and for the spirit they showed in getting the lights back on and providing assistance where it was needed most."

Premium Utility Contractor's proactive approach, combined with the team’s skill and compassion, helped stabilize the region and put the long-term recovery efforts on the right track.





Restoring power where it’s needed most — Premium Utility Contractor linemen on the frontlines.

About Premium Utility Contractor



We are an electrical contractor providing safety driven, turn-key solutions for utility companies large and small across the US and overseas. Priding ourselves in our ability to rapidly mobilize our response team, come up with innovative solutions, and complete a job with expertise and efficiency—we get the job done right every time. But our biggest achievement? Doing it all with an outstanding safety record. Our commitment to safety protocols and more importantly, to our people always comes first.

Press inquiries

Premium Utility Contractor

https://premiumutilitycontractor.com/

Daniel Orichowskyj

dorichowskyj@premiumutilitycontractor.com