Toll Brothers Announces New Model Home Opening at Chapel Oaks Community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its Raleigh-area community, Chapel Oaks, is now selling with a new model home under construction. This new luxury home community offers expertly crafted homes with personalization options, located in an intimate enclave in sought-after Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The community is currently open for sales and a brand new model home will debut later this fall.

Chapel Oaks offers modern home designs and expansive two-story floor plans ranging from 4,050 to 5,200+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2 to 4-car garages. Homes in Chapel Oaks feature spacious two-story great rooms, versatile flex spaces, indoor/outdoor living features, and options for first-floor multigenerational living suites. First-floor primary bedroom suites are also available. Homes are priced from $1.06 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Chapel Oaks offers home buyers a unique opportunity to experience luxury living within an intimate community setting, while still being in a prime location near downtown Chapel Hill,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “With its expansive home designs, top-rated schools, and a variety of everyday conveniences and recreational activities nearby, Chapel Oaks is the perfect place for families to call home.”

Residents will enjoy the convenience of being less than three miles from Chapel Hill's exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as easy access to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the highly rated schools of Chatham County. The community is also situated near serene outdoor recreation and walking trails.

The Chapel Oaks community is located at 588 Peak View Place in Chapel Hill. For more information or to schedule an appointment to learn more about the homes available for sale and tour the model home under construction, call 844-840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/201f9ca5-0cd3-4ea9-85da-3fe5e1eb7da1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60e7a194-fcda-4314-b4a0-e905f2a4b084

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)