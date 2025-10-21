Fairhaven Health Highlights Science-Driven Solutions for Women During Menopause Awareness Month

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October marks Menopause Awareness Month, a time to focus on the physical and emotional changes that affect more than 1 million American women each year. Fairhaven Health , a leader in women’s reproductive and hormonal wellness, is spotlighting two evidence-based supplements that address the unmet needs of women navigating menopause: Complete Menopause Relief and Menopause Multivitamin Essentials .

Despite growing awareness, menopause remains an area with limited innovation. Many available supplements rely solely on single ingredients, such as rhubarb extract, without addressing the full range of menopausal symptoms or underlying biological systems. Fairhaven Health’s approach goes further, combining clinically studied ingredients that support hormonal balance, mood, sleep, and overall well-being without hormones.





Complete Menopause Relief is formulated with rhapontic rhubarb and copaiba extract, offering comprehensive, hormone-free relief for the most common symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, and mood fluctuations. While rhubarb binds primarily to beta estrogen receptors, copaiba interacts with both alpha and beta receptors as well as the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system—an area increasingly recognized for its role in stress response and mood regulation. The unique botanical formulation provides a broad and complete targeting of the ER alpha and ER beta receptors, balanced CB1 and CB2 activation, along with modulation of the NK3R receptor supporting advanced temperature control—all providing for a more complete and balanced response.





“Women deserve solutions informed by the latest science, giving them real, comprehensive support instead of relying on outdated formulas,” said Meagan Purdy , naturopathic doctor, brand manager and educator at Blueroot Health , the parent company of Fairhaven Health. “By pairing copaiba with rhapontic rhubarb, we’re supporting the body’s natural communication pathways involved in hormonal balance and emotional resilience.”

In a pilot clinical study, Complete Menopause Relief was shown to provide significantly greater symptom relief than similar studies using rhubarb alone, with 90% of women reporting up to 80% improvement in menopause symptoms in as little as seven days.

Complementing symptom relief, Menopause Multivitamin Essentials is designed to support long-term health during the peri- and postmenopausal years.* The one-per-day formula targets key concerns such as bone, heart, and brain health with nutrients including vitamins D3 and K2-7, methylated B vitamins, berberine, and green tea extract.





“Menopause isn’t a single moment, it’s a transition that affects multiple systems in our body over time,” said Purdy. “Our goal is to help women feel supported both in immediate symptom management and in maintaining long-term vitality.”

Nearly 80% of women experience symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep issues, or mood changes during menopause, yet fewer than 1 in 5 feel they have adequate support or information to manage them effectively. With women spending up to one-third of their lives in menopause , access to comprehensive, evidence-based care is becoming increasingly essential for long-term health and quality of life.

Fairhaven Health’s hormone-free, clinically supported solutions are trusted by healthcare practitioners who rely on evidence-based approaches to support women’s health at every stage of life. Fairhaven Health’s Complete Menopause Relief and Menopause Multivitamin Essentials are available at www.fairhavenhealth.com and through healthcare providers.

About Fairhaven Health®

Fairhaven Health is a trusted leader in women’s health, offering clean, hormone-free, science-backed nutritional solutions recommended by health care practitioners worldwide. From menstruation to menopause and beyond, Fairhaven Health empowers women with the knowledge, inspiration, and nutritional support needed to take charge of their health with confidence. Learn more at https://www.fairhavenhealth.com .

About Blueroot Health®

Blueroot Health is a consumer health company with a diverse portfolio of brands that fuel lasting happiness and health for people and the planet. The company’s industry-leading brands – including Vital Nutrients® , Bariatric Fusion® , and Fairhaven Health® – offer a suite of clean, innovative, and clinically relevant nutritional supplements that work. The portfolio includes specialized solutions for women’s health, metabolic health, and weight management, along with a full range of clinically relevant, specialized formulas and single ingredients trusted by health care practitioners, patients and consumers worldwide. Blueroot Health is committed to making a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves, without leaving a negative footprint on the planet. Learn more at: https://blueroothealth.co .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

