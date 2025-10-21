Mediacom Marks Another Year of Impact with Fundraising Effort at 2025 Hudson Valley Breast Cancer Walk

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications has reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against breast cancer by participating in the annual Hudson Valley Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, having raised $39,600 for the American Cancer Society.

The event took place at Mediacom’s corporate headquarters, where employees, their families, and friends came together to walk the scenic nature trail surrounding the campus. The Mediacom team raised $19,800, which the company matched, resulting in the highest total among more than 290 participating teams.

Before the walk began, participants heard from special guest speakers Dr. Paramjeet Singh, Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery at Garnet Health, and Regina Toomey Bueno, former Senior Service Line Administrator of Oncology at Garnet Health. Speaking to a crowd of over 70 attendees, they shared their insights and expertise on breast cancer treatments and the latest research.

“Team Mediacom is thrilled to continue our tradition of supporting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, for the eleventh consecutive year,” said Catherine Commisso, Mediacom Group Vice President of Administration. “Our fundraising efforts reflect the strength of our community and our shared commitment to making a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer. We’re proud to stand alongside the American Cancer Society and contribute to this vital cause.”

All the funds raised will go directly to support the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives, celebrate survivors, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.









