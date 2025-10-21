Old National’s Jim Ryan Named Vice Chair of the American Bankers Association

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp is proud to announce that Chairman and CEO James “Jim” C. Ryan III has been named Vice Chair of the American Bankers Association (ABA). The announcement was made earlier today at the ABA’s annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan has served as Chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp since 2019, having joined the company in 2005. Over his tenure, he has held several executive leadership roles, including Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Director of Corporate Development and Mortgage Banking, Integration Executive, and Treasurer. Prior to Old National, Jim held senior finance positions at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Old Kent Financial Corp.

Jim is deeply committed to industry and community leadership. In addition to his new role with the ABA, he is the past chair of the ABA’s American Bankers Council and serves of the board of directors of the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America. Locally, he is Chair of Deaconess Health Systems, Vice Chair of the Evansville Regional Business Committee, and a member of the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority. Additionally, his board memberships also extend to the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, the Orr Fellowship, and Golf Gives Back.

The ABA’s officers for 2025–26 include:

Chair: Kenneth Kelly, Chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit

Kenneth Kelly, Chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit Chair-Elect: Catherine Owen, Executive Chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and Chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Ark.

Catherine Owen, Executive Chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and Chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Ark. Vice Chair: James C. Ryan III, Chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Ind.

James C. Ryan III, Chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Ind. Treasurer: K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, S.C.





“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of the ABA and to work alongside such an exceptional group of leaders. Banking is about helping people achieve their dreams and strengthening the communities we serve. I look forward to advancing the industry’s priorities and supporting our nation’s banks as they drive economic growth and opportunity,” said Jim Ryan.

“These bank leaders will bring unique experiences, skills and perspective to the board, and we will work hard to make sure America’s banks have the technology, resources and policy environment they need to serve their customers and communities and drive the U.S. economy forward,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.



