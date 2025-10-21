JLK Capital Management Ltd. Strengthens Global Compute Investment, Focuses on GPU Server Infrastructure to Support AI Development

Denver, CO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based investment firm JLK Capital Management Ltd. announced that it will comprehensively expand its investments in global computing infrastructure, with a focus on the construction and operation of GPU servers and AI computing centers. The company stated that over the next three years it will continue to increase the proportion of its investments across countries and regions worldwide to respond to the rapid growth in global demand for AI computing power.

Since its founding in 2020, JLK Capital Management Ltd. has focused on providing technology-driven, long-term asset-allocation solutions for institutions and high-net-worth clients. Unlike traditional financial investments, JLK Capital places its emphasis on high-performance computing (HPC) and GPU-cluster infrastructure to support the development of artificial intelligence, big-data analytics, and cloud-computing ecosystems.

According to the company’s management, with the surge in demand for generative AI, machine learning, and in-house model training, the global shortage of GPU servers has become a core factor driving the upgrade of the technology industry. By investing in and operating GPU compute centers, JLK Capital provides infrastructure support for AI companies while achieving long-term, stable asset returns.

“We believe compute is the productive force of the future,”

— said the head of strategy at JLK Capital Management Ltd. in a statement.

“Our goal is to build a sustainable, scalable AI compute investment network that enables long-term win-wins between capital and technology at the foundational layer.”

JLK Capital has established data-center nodes in Colorado and Texas in the United States, as well as in Singapore, and has begun cooperating with multiple cloud-computing and chip-manufacturing companies. It is focusing investments on GPU-cluster server projects based on NVIDIA and AMD architectures. The company plans to deploy more than 25,000 high-performance GPU units by 2026 to support AI training and deep-learning workloads.

In terms of risk and compliance, JLK Capital emphasizes that all investments comply with U.S. and local regulatory standards in the regions of investment. The company undergoes regular independent audits and energy-use assessments to ensure its compute-investment projects meet international requirements for environmental protection and sustainability.

In addition to hardware investments, the company is researching models for securitizing AI compute assets, exploring how GPU computing resources can be incorporated as assetized instruments into institutional portfolios, bringing new liquidity and return structures to capital markets.

Looking ahead, JLK Capital Management Ltd. stated that it will continue to advance global expansion under the strategy of “infrastructure at the core, technology innovation as the driver,” contributing to the long-term development of the AI industry ecosystem.