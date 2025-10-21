TrustCo Announces Net Income Up 26.3%; Net Interest Income up 11.5%; The Product of Strategic Vision and Effective Tactics

 | Source: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Executive Snapshot:

  • Financial results:
    • Key metrics for the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024:
      • Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, increased 26.3% compared to $12.9 million, or $0.68 diluted earnings per share
      • Net interest margin of 2.79%, up 18 basis points from 2.61%
      • Return on Average Assets of 1.02%, up 21.4%
      • Return on Average Equity of 9.29%, up 20.0%
      • Net interest income of $43.1 million, up 11.5% from $38.7 million
      • Average loans were up $125.9 million
      • Average deposits were up $251.1 million

  • Capital position and Stock Repurchase Program:
    • Book value per share as of September 30, 2025 was $37.30, up from $35.19 as of September 30, 2024
    • 467 thousand shares, or 2.5%, of TrustCo common stock were purchased under the stock repurchase program during 2025. We have an additional 533 thousand, or 2.8% of our outstanding shares, available for future repurchases under the stock repurchase program.

  • Continued Improvement in Credit Quality:
    • Nonperforming loans (NPLs) declined to $18.5 million as of September 30, 2025, from $19.4 million as of September 30, 2024, and continue to remain at low levels
    • NPLs to total loans decreased to 0.36% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 0.38% as of September 30, 2024
    • Nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total assets was reduced to 0.31% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 0.36% as of September 30, 2024

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025 highlighted by a substantial increase in net interest income, continued margin expansion, and sustained loan and deposit growth across key portfolios. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased 11.5% year over year to $43.1 million, fueled by the continued repricing of the loan portfolio to higher yields and careful control of deposit costs, despite persistent competitive challenges. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net interest margin expanded to 2.79% from 2.61% in the prior year period, driven by enhanced asset yields and disciplined deposit pricing strategies. This resulted in third quarter 2025 net income of $16.3 million or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $12.9 million or $0.68 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2024; and net income of $45.6 million or $2.41 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $37.6 million or $1.97 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Loan balances expanded throughout the quarter, with total average loans increasing $125.9 million or 2.5% for the third quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Following a period of sustained growth, TrustCo remains confident in the quality of its loan portfolio amid broader market concerns. Our continued focus on solid underwriting within our loan portfolio and conservative lending standards positions us to manage credit risk effectively in the current environment.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “Solid strategic vision accompanied by effective tactical decisions throughout the year are combining to create exceptional results and build momentum that we expect will continue to yield favorable returns to our shareholders. Our strategy is to deliver market-leading loan and deposit products, treat people fairly, and build lasting customer relationships. Tactically, we have held the line on cost of funds, grown loans and deposits, and meaningfully impacted our customers and communities through our service to food banks, the Ronald McDonald House Charities, various Veteran groups, and hospitals. The impact is dramatic. Return metrics are up significantly year to date, with ROAA, and ROAE up 18%, and 15%, respectively. Perhaps most dramatically, we impacted shareholder value by executing our share repurchase program, acquiring 467 thousand shares, with authorization remaining. This contributed to earnings per share growth of 22% year to date. A lesser company would be proud to have results like these for the entire year. Staying true to strategic vision consistently yields dividends, literally.”

Details

As the year progresses we expect to continue to see meaningful net interest income upside for quarters to come. The Bank’s loan and investment portfolios continue to reprice upward as lower yielding assets mature and are replaced with higher rate loan originations and bond purchases, driving steady improvement in overall asset yields. We believe that this ongoing repricing reflects disciplined loan production aligned with current market conditions. Complementing this, the Bank maintains a strong liquidity position, providing flexibility to support future growth while navigating evolving funding dynamics. Together, these factors position the Bank to sustain healthy net interest income growth in the coming quarters and deliver long-term value to shareholders. Net interest income was $43.1 million for the third quarter 2025, an increase of $4.4 million, or 11.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, and an increase in interest income on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2025 was 2.79%, up 18 basis points from 2.61% in the third quarter of 2024. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.25% in the third quarter of 2025, up 14 basis points from 4.11% in the third quarter of 2024. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 1.90% in the third quarter 2025, down from 1.94% in the third quarter 2024.

Average loans were up $125.9 million, or 2.5%, in the third quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average residential loans and HECLs, our primary lending focus, were up $34.0 million, or 0.8%, and $59.9 million, or 15.7%, respectively, in the third quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. Average commercial loans also increased $34.6 million, or 12.4%, in the third quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024. We believe that this upward trend reflects improving economic confidence among borrowers, strong credit quality, and the Bank’s focus on relationship lending. The sustained growth in the loan portfolio will likely enhance net interest income in the quarters ahead. Average deposits were up $251.1 million, or 4.8%, for the third quarter 2025 over the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits, interest bearing checking accounts, and demand deposits. The Bank’s continued emphasis on relationship banking, combined with competitive product offerings and digital capabilities, has contributed to a stable deposit base that supports ongoing loan growth and expansion.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Bank has remained a prudent steward of capital, steadfastly committed to enhancing shareholder value through a disciplined strategic share repurchase program. This reflects our confidence in the long-term strength of the franchise and our focus on capital optimization. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, TrustCo purchased 298 thousand, or 1.6%, and 467 thousand, or 2.5%, respectively, of total shares outstanding of TrustCo common stock under the previously announced stock repurchase program. As a result, we have 533 thousand, or 2.8%, of outstanding shares available for repurchase remaining in this program, which if completed will represent a repurchase of one million shares, or 5.3%, of total outstanding shares. Our approach ensures every dollar of capital is working to generate solid returns, strengthen customer relationships, and enhance shareholder value. As of September 30, 2025, our equity to asset ratio was 10.90%, compared to 10.95% as of September 30, 2024. Book value per share as of September 30, 2025 was $37.30, up 6.0% compared to $35.19 as of a year earlier.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. TrustCo recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $250 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $500 thousand for the same period in 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 the provision for credit losses was the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $450 thousand, and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 0.99% as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $51.9 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $50.0 million as of September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.5 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $19.4 million as of September 30, 2024. NPLs were 0.36% and 0.38% of total loans as of September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 280.8% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 256.9% as of September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.7 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $21.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2025. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 142665. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 156241. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/516669384, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.3 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida as of September 30, 2025.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release and the related earnings call that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding net interest income for future quarters; the impact of our loan portfolio’s growth, as well as the continued repricing of our loan and investment portfolios, on net interest income; and the anticipated effects of our capital management strategy, including our stock repurchase program. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; external economic factors, such as changes in monetary policy, ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; the risk of weakness in residential real estate markets; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; the enforcement of federal cannabis laws and regulations and its impact on our ability to provide services in the cannabis industry; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; environmental, social and governance risks, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion-related risks, and their impact on our reputation and relationships; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the development and use of artificial intelligence; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693


TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Three months ended    
  9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024    
Summary of operations          
Net interest income $43,119  $41,746  $38,671       
Provision for credit losses  250   650   500     
Net gains on equity securities  -   -   23     
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities  4,689   4,852   4,908     
Noninterest expense  26,242   26,223   26,200     
Net income  16,258   15,039   12,875     
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic $0.87  $0.79  $0.68     
- Diluted  0.86   0.79   0.68     
Cash dividends  0.38   0.36   0.36     
Book value at period end  37.30   36.75   35.19       
Market price at period end  36.30   33.42   33.07     
           
At period end            
Full time equivalent employees  738   733   735       
Full service banking offices  136   136   138       
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  1.02 % 0.96 % 0.84 %     
Return on average equity  9.29   8.73   7.74       
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  54.89   56.27   60.09       
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)  54.87   55.15   59.65       
Net interest spread  2.35   2.28   2.17       
Net interest margin  2.79   2.71   2.61       
Dividend payout ratio  43.68   45.27   53.16       
           
Capital ratios at period end          
Consolidated equity to assets  10.90 % 10.91 % 10.95 %     
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)  10.89 % 10.91 % 10.94 %   
           
Asset quality analysis at period end          
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.36 % 0.35 % 0.38 %   
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.31   0.30   0.36     
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.00   0.99   0.99     
Coverage ratio (2) 2.8x 2.9x 2.6x    
           
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.   
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
  
           
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued          
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Nine Months Ended      
  09/30/25 09/30/24      
Summary of operations          
Net interest income $125,238  $113,037       
Provision for credit losses  1,200   1,600       
Net gains on equity securities  -   1,383       
Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities  14,515   14,042       
Noninterest expense  78,794   77,562       
Net income  45,572   37,552       
           
Per share          
Net income per share:          
- Basic $2.41  $1.97       
- Diluted  2.41   1.97       
Cash dividends  1.10   1.08       
Book value at period end  37.30   35.19       
Market price at period end  36.30   33.07       
           
Performance ratios          
Return on average assets  0.97 % 0.82 %     
Return on average equity  8.84   7.68         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  56.38   60.80         
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)  55.98   60.80         
Net interest spread  2.28   2.08       
Net interest margin  2.71   2.52         
Dividend payout ratio  45.55   54.70        
             
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
Interest and dividend income:          
Interest and fees on loans $55,953  $54,557  $53,450  $53,024  $52,112 
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  599   614   596   680   718 
State and political subdivisions  1   -   -   -   - 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations - residential  1,583   1,613   1,483   1,418   1,397 
Corporate bonds  265   210   260   358   361 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities  72   75   81   84   90 
Other securities  7   8   7   6   2 
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  2,527   2,520   2,427   2,546   2,568 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
obligations - residential  52   54   57   59   62 
Total interest on held to maturity securities  52   54   57   59   62 
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  125   129   151   152   153 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  7,376   7,212   6,732   6,128   6,174 
Total interest income  66,033   64,472   62,817   61,909   61,069 
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  483   536   558   397   311 
Savings  741   733   734   719   770 
Money market deposit accounts  2,065   2,086   1,989   2,024   2,154 
Time deposits  19,427   19,195   18,983   19,680   18,969 
Interest on short-term borrowings  198   176   180   187   194 
Total interest expense  22,914   22,726   22,444   23,007   22,398 
           
Net interest income  43,119   41,746   40,373   38,902   38,671 
           
Less: Provision for credit losses  250   650   300   400   500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  42,869   41,096   40,073   38,502   38,171 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  1,967   1,818   2,120   1,778   2,044 
Fees for services to customers  2,429   2,266   2,645   2,226   2,482 
Net gains on equity securities  -   -   -   -   23 
Other  293   768   209   405   382 
Total noninterest income  4,689   4,852   4,974   4,409   4,931 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  12,727   11,876   11,894   12,068   12,134 
Net occupancy expense  4,470   4,518   4,554   4,563   4,271 
Equipment expense  1,938   1,918   1,944   2,404   1,757 
Professional services  1,571   1,886   1,726   1,782   1,863 
Outsourced services  2,492   2,460   2,700   3,051   2,551 
Advertising expense  290   304   361   590   339 
FDIC and other insurance  1,052   1,136   1,188   1,113   1,112 
Other real estate expense, net  8   522   28   476   204 
Other  1,694   1,603   1,934   2,118   1,969 
Total noninterest expenses  26,242   26,223   26,329   28,165   26,200 
           
Income before taxes  21,316   19,725   18,718   14,746   16,902 
Income taxes  5,058   4,686   4,443   3,465   4,027 
           
Net income $16,258  $15,039  $14,275  $11,281  $12,875 
           
Net income per common share:          
- Basic $0.87  $0.79  $0.75  $0.59  $0.68 
           
- Diluted  0.86   0.79   0.75   0.59   0.68 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  18,755   18,965   19,020   19,015   19,010 
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  18,805   18,994   19,044   19,045   19,036 
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Nine Months Ended      
  09/30/25 09/30/24      
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest and fees on loans$ 163,960   152,576           
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  1,809   2,533         
State and political subdivisions  1   1         
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  4,679   4,342         
Corporate bonds  735   1,199         
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  228   284         
Other securities  22   7         
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale  7,474   8,366         
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities-residential  163   195         
Total interest on held to maturity securities  163   195         
           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  405   452         
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  21,320   19,818         
Total interest income  193,322   181,407         
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Interest-bearing checking  1,577   839         
Savings  2,208   2,157         
Money market deposit accounts  6,140   6,724         
Time deposits  57,605   58,046         
Interest on short-term borrowings  554   604         
Total interest expense  68,084   68,370         
           
Net interest income  125,238   113,037         
           
Less: Provision for credit losses  1,200   1,600         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  124,038   111,437         
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income  5,905   5,469         
Fees for services to customers  7,340   7,626         
Net gains on equity securities  -   1,383         
Other  1,270   947         
Total noninterest income  14,515   15,425         
           
Noninterest expenses:          
Salaries and employee benefits  36,497   36,081         
Net occupancy expense  13,542   13,257         
Equipment expense  5,800   5,485         
Professional services  5,183   4,893         
Outsourced services  7,652   7,807         
Advertising expense  955   1,213         
FDIC and other insurance  3,376   3,003         
Other real estate expense, net  558   294         
Other  5,231   5,529         
Total noninterest expenses  78,794   77,562         
           
Income before taxes  59,759   49,300         
Income taxes  14,187   11,748         
           
Net income$ 45,572   37,552           
             
Net income per common share:          
- Basic$ 2.41   1.97       
           
- Diluted  2.41   1.97       
           
Average basic shares (in thousands)  18,912   19,019       
Average diluted shares (in thousands)  18,947   19,034       
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2005 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks $42,026  $45,218  $48,782  $47,364  $49,659 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments  653,530   668,373   707,355   594,448   473,306 
Total cash and cash equivalents  695,556   713,591   756,137   641,812   522,965 
          
Securities available for sale:         
U. S. government sponsored enterprises  51,557   71,241   65,942   85,617   90,588 
States and political subdivisions  18   18   18   18   26 
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage         
obligations - residential  215,466   221,721   219,333   213,128   222,841 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
participation securities  12,330   12,945   13,683   14,141   15,171 
Corporate bonds  39,800   29,943   24,779   44,581   54,327 
Other securities  701   698   698   700   701 
Total securities available for sale  319,872   336,566   324,453   358,185   383,654 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
obligations-residential  4,593   4,836   5,090   5,365   5,636 
Total held to maturity securities  4,593   4,836   5,090   5,365   5,636 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,601   6,601   6,507   6,507   6,507 
          
Loans:         
Commercial  311,491   314,273   302,753   286,857   280,261 
Residential mortgage loans  4,420,813   4,394,317   4,380,561   4,388,302   4,382,674 
Home equity line of credit  447,235   435,433   419,806   409,261   393,418 
Installment loans  12,231   12,678   13,017   13,638   14,503 
Loans, net of deferred net costs  5,191,770   5,156,701   5,116,137   5,098,058   5,070,856 
          
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  51,891   51,265   50,606   50,248   49,950 
Net loans  5,139,879   5,105,436   5,065,531   5,047,810   5,020,906 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net  39,718   38,129   37,178   33,782   33,324 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  35,291   36,322   34,968   36,627   37,958 
Other assets  107,514   106,894   108,681   108,656   98,730 
          
Total assets $6,349,024  $6,348,375  $6,338,545  $6,238,744  $6,109,680 
          
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
Demand $795,508  $784,351  $793,306  $762,101  $753,878 
Interest-bearing checking  1,025,582   1,045,043   1,067,948   1,027,540   988,527 
Savings accounts  1,063,763   1,082,489   1,094,968   1,086,534   1,092,038 
Money market deposit accounts  455,488   467,087   478,872   465,049   477,113 
Time deposits  2,140,932   2,111,344   2,061,576   2,049,759   1,952,635 
Total deposits  5,481,273   5,490,314   5,496,670   5,390,983   5,264,191 
          
Short-term borrowings  97,749   82,370   82,275   84,781   91,450 
Operating lease liabilities  38,180   39,350   38,324   40,159   41,469 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  39,809   43,536   33,468   46,478   43,549 
          
Total liabilities  5,657,011   5,655,570   5,650,737   5,562,401   5,440,659 
          
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:         
Capital stock  20,103   20,097   20,097   20,097   20,058 
Surplus  259,980   259,490   259,182   258,874   257,644 
Undivided profits  471,314   462,158   453,931   446,503   442,079 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  2,955   1,663   (132)  (3,861)  (6,600)
Treasury stock at cost  (62,339)  (50,603)  (45,270)  (45,270)  (44,160)
          
Total shareholders' equity  692,013   692,805   687,808   676,343   669,021 
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,349,024  $6,348,375  $6,338,545  $6,238,744  $6,109,680 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands)  18,554   18,851   19,020   19,020   19,010 
           



NONPERFORMING ASSETS 
        
(dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  9/30/20256/30/20253/31/202512/31/20249/30/2024 
Nonperforming Assets       
        
New York and other states*       
Loans in nonaccrual status:       
Commercial $292 $684 $688 $343 $466  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  14,568  14,048  14,795  14,671  15,320  
Installment  30  34  139  108  163  
Total nonperforming loans  14,890  14,766  15,622  15,122  15,949  
Other real estate owned  1,234  1,136  2,107  2,175  2,503  
Total nonperforming assets $16,124 $15,902 $17,729 $17,297 $18,452  
        
Florida       
Loans in nonaccrual status:       
Commercial $- $- $- $- $314  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  3,574  3,132  3,135  3,656  3,176  
Installment  13  12  3  22  5  
Total nonperforming loans  3,587  3,144  3,138  3,678  3,495  
Other real estate owned  -  -  -  -  -  
Total nonperforming assets $3,587 $3,144 $3,138 $3,678 $3,495  
        
Total       
Loans in nonaccrual status:       
Commercial $292 $684 $688 $343 $780  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  18,142  17,180  17,930  18,327  18,496  
Installment  43  46  142  130  168  
Total nonperforming loans  18,477  17,910  18,760  18,800  19,444  
Other real estate owned  1,234  1,136  2,107  2,175  2,503  
Total nonperforming assets $19,711 $19,046 $20,867 $20,975 $21,947  
        
        
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs       
        
New York and other states*       
Commercial $- $- $(3)$62 $65  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (194) (121) 41  (316) 104  
Installment  (2) 18  4  41  11  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) $(196)$(103)$42 $(213)$180  
        
Florida       
Commercial $- $- $(315)$314 $-  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  -  -  -  -  -  
Installment  20  94  15  1  42  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $20 $94 $(300)$315 $42  
        
Total       
Commercial $- $- $(318)$376 $65  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family  (194) (121) 41  (316) 104  
Installment  18  112  19  42  53  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $(176)$(9)$(258)$102 $222  
        
        
Asset Quality Ratios       
        
Total nonperforming loans (1) $18,477 $17,910 $18,760 $18,800 $19,444  
Total nonperforming assets (1)  19,711  19,046  20,867  20,975  21,947  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)  (176) (9) (258) 102  222  
        
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)  51,891  51,265  50,606  50,248  49,950  
        
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.36% 0.35% 0.37% 0.37% 0.38% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.31% 0.30% 0.33% 0.34% 0.36% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.00% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 
Coverage ratio (1)  280.8% 286.2% 269.8% 267.3% 256.9% 
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)  -0.01% 0.00% -0.02% 0.01% 0.02% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2) N/AN/AN/A123.2x56.3x 
  
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. 
(1) At period-end 
(2) For the three-month period ended 
        



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $69,294  $5993.46% $95,073  $7183.02%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  237,092   1,5832.65   241,792   1,3972.29 
State and political subdivisions  18   16.77   26   06.75 
Corporate bonds  26,512   2654.00   55,041   3612.63 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  13,385   722.15   16,663   902.15 
Other  700   74.00   701   21.14 
             
Total securities available for sale  347,001   2,5272.91   409,296   2,5682.51 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  662,737   7,3764.42   465,922   6,1745.27 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  4,709   524.40   5,779   624.29 
             
Total held to maturity securities  4,709   524.40   5,779   624.29 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,601   1257.57   6,507   1539.41 
             
Commercial loans  313,800   4,4265.64   279,199   3,8075.45 
Residential mortgage loans  4,409,645   44,0894.00   4,375,641   41,8113.82 
Home equity lines of credit  440,288   7,2156.50   380,422   6,2456.53 
Installment loans  11,842   2237.48   14,443   2496.87 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,175,575   55,9534.32   5,049,705   52,1124.12 
             
Total interest earning assets  6,196,623  $66,0334.25   5,937,209  $61,0694.11 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (51,706)      (49,973)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  208,701       187,166     
             
             
Total assets $6,353,618      $6,074,402     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts $1,035,366  $4830.18% $1,000,333  $3110.12%
Money market accounts  464,334   2,0651.76   499,408   2,1541.72 
Savings  1,077,441   7410.27   1,122,673   7700.27 
Time deposits  2,125,920   19,4273.63   1,880,021   18,9694.01 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,703,061   22,7161.92   4,502,435   22,2041.96 
Short-term borrowings  87,348   1980.90   87,677   1940.88 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,790,409  $22,9141.90   4,590,112  $22,3981.94 
             
Demand deposits  792,621       742,164     
Other liabilities  76,502       80,502     
Shareholders' equity  694,086       661,624     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $6,353,618      $6,074,402     
             
Net interest income   $43,119     $38,671  
             
Net interest spread    2.35%    2.17%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.79%    2.61%
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  September 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
U. S. government sponsored enterprises$ 72,461   1,8093.33%$ 111,570   2,5333.03%
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  240,401   4,6792.59   250,343   4,3422.31 
State and political subdivisions  18   16.77   26   16.80 
Corporate bonds  30,696   7353.19   61,221   1,1992.61 
Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
participation securities  14,151   2282.15   17,438   2842.17 
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - commercial  -       -     
Other  698   224.20   697   71.34 
             
Total securities available for sale  358,425   7,4742.78   441,295   8,3662.53 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments  641,793   21,3204.44   489,934   19,8185.40 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
obligations - residential  4,969   1634.37   6,053   1954.29 
             
Total held to maturity securities  4,969   1634.37   6,053   1954.29 
             
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,567   4058.22   6,350   4529.49 
             
Commercial loans  306,091   12,8515.60   278,981   11,2325.37 
Residential mortgage loans  4,394,245   129,9403.94   4,364,821   123,0463.76 
Home equity lines of credit  427,830   20,4806.40   365,932   17,5226.40 
Installment loans  12,440   6897.40   15,319   7766.76 
             
Loans, net of unearned income  5,140,606   163,9604.25   5,025,053   152,5764.05 
             
Total interest earning assets  6,152,360   193,3224.19   5,968,685   181,4074.05 
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (50,991)      (49,419)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets  204,651       187,963     
             
             
Total assets$ 6,306,020     $ 6,107,229     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing checking accounts$ 1,037,598   1,5770.20%$ 999,839   8390.11%
Money market accounts  468,059   6,1401.75   522,636   6,7241.72 
Savings  1,084,712   2,2080.27   1,142,313   2,1570.25 
Time deposits  2,088,844   57,6053.69   1,881,027   58,0464.12 
             
Total interest bearing deposits  4,679,213   67,5301.93   4,545,815   67,7661.99 
Short-term borrowings  83,885   5540.88   91,551   6040.88 
             
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,763,098   68,0841.91   4,637,366   68,3701.97 
             
Demand deposits  777,573       734,604     
Other liabilities  76,372       82,233     
Shareholders' equity  688,977       653,026     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 6,306,020     $ 6,107,229     
             
Net interest income    125,238      113,037  
             
Net interest spread    2.28%    2.08%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.71%    2.52%
             


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.  


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION       
        
(dollars in thousands)       
(Unaudited)       
  9/30/20256/30/20259/30/2024   
Tangible Book Value Per Share       
        
Equity (GAAP) $692,013 $692,805 $669,021    
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553    
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $691,460 $692,252 $668,468    
        
Shares outstanding  18,554  18,851  19,010    
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)  37.27  36.72  35.16    
Book value per share  37.30  36.75  35.19    
        
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets       
Total Assets (GAAP) $6,349,024 $6,348,375 $6,109,680    
Less: Intangible assets  553  553  553    
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $6,348,471 $6,347,822 $6,109,127    
        
Consolidated Equity to Assets (GAAP)  10.90% 10.91% 10.95%   
Consolidated Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)  10.89% 10.91% 10.94%   
        
  Three months ended Nine Months Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios 9/30/20256/30/20259/30/2024 9/30/20259/30/2024
        
Net interest income (GAAP)A$43,119 $41,746 $38,671  $125,238 $113,037 
Non-interest income (GAAP)B 4,689  4,852  4,931   14,515  15,425 
Less: Net gains on equity securities  -  -  23   -  1,383 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)C$47,808 $46,598 $43,579  $139,753 $127,079 
        
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)D$26,242 $26,223 $26,200  $78,794 $77,562 
Less: Other real estate expense, netE 8  522  204   558  294 
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)F$26,234 $25,701 $25,996  $78,236 $77,268 
        
Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)D/(A+B) 54.89% 56.27% 60.09%  56.38% 60.38%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)F/C 54.87% 55.15% 59.65%  55.98% 60.80%
        



Recommended Reading