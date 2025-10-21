Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Product revenues and licensing income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $110.4 million, an 18.5% increase from $93.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 21.7% sequential decrease from $141.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, which included a $45.0 million patent litigation settlement.

Gross margin increased to $63.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $45.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $92.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 57.5% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 49.1% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 65.3% for the second quarter of 2025, which benefited from the $45.0 million patent litigation settlement. Operating expenses increased to $42.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $40.4 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the third quarter was $28.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $41.2 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Cash flow from operations totaled $38.5 million for the third quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $22.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $65.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures for the third quarter totaled $4.0 million, compared to $8.4 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. Stock repurchases for the third quarter totaled $15.6 million, compared with $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025 increased 7.0% sequentially to approximately $362.4 million compared to approximately $338.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

Backlog for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 totaled $152.8 million, a 1.5% increase from $150.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 1.5% sequential decrease from $155.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Commenting on third quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Licensing revenue reached a record rate in Q3 following the litigation settlement for prior infringement recorded in Q2. As high density power systems pioneered by Vicor, including NBMs and VPD, are on the critical path of high performance computing, I expect Vicor’s IP licensing practice to grow substantially. OEMs and hyper-scalers need a license, or need to renew their license or expand its scope. Vicor is pursuing additional actions to curtail access to infringing computing systems sourced from infringing contract manufacturers relying on infringing power module makers.”

“At the core of Vicor’s IP licensing practice, Vicor’s high density power module business leverages its first ChiP foundry with its distinct growth opportunity. With foundry processes delivering 98% final test yields for mass produced modules, higher margins await greater absorption of foundry capacity, exceeding $1 Billion per year. The current density of 5th generation ChiPs and 2nd Generation VPD, surpassing handicapped multi-phase VRs, or IVRs and their inefficient power distribution networks, will bring about greater foundry capacity utilization.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.



For further information contact:



James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer

Office: (978) 470-2900

Email: invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED YEAR ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenue $ 88,698 $ 79,796 $ 257,597 $ 232,071 Royalty revenue 21,725 13,370 42,840 30,821 Patent litigation settlement - - 45,000 - Total product revenue, royalty revenue and patent litigation settlement 110,423 93,166 345,437 262,892 Cost of product revenues 46,910 47,422 145,431 129,254 Gross margin 63,513 45,744 200,006 133,638 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 22,747 23,398 75,836 72,715 Research and development 19,859 16,960 58,027 51,938 Litigation-contingency expense - - - 19,500 Total operating expenses 42,606 40,358 133,863 144,153 Income (loss) from operations 20,907 5,386 66,143 (10,515 ) Other income (expense), net 2,407 3,713 9,198 9,244 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,314 9,099 75,341 (1,271 ) Less: (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,988 ) (2,455 ) 3,278 2,832 Consolidated net income (loss) 28,302 11,554 72,063 (4,103 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 10 2 40 14 Net income (loss) attributable to Vicor Corporation $ 28,292 $ 11,552 $ 72,023 $ (4,117 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.26 $ 1.60 $ (0.09 ) Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.26 $ 1.59 $ (0.09 ) Shares outstanding: Basic 44,734 45,117 44,986 44,829 Diluted 44,930 45,174 45,167 44,829





VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,382 $ 277,273 Accounts receivable, net 53,252 52,948 Inventories 92,294 106,032 Other current assets 25,985 26,781 Total current assets 533,913 463,034 Long-term deferred tax assets 275 261 Long-term investment, net 2,406 2,641 Property, plant and equipment, net 152,526 152,705 Other assets 21,127 22,477 Total assets $ 710,247 $ 641,118 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,391 $ 8,737 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,438 10,852 Accrued expenses 5,437 6,589 Accrued litigation 27,919 26,888 Sales allowances 2,569 1,667 Short-term lease liabilities 1,584 1,716 Income taxes payable 154 59 Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 4,197 5,312 Total current liabilities 70,689 61,820 Long-term income taxes payable 3,430 3,387 Long-term lease liabilities 5,775 5,620 Total liabilities 79,894 70,827 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 429,542 408,187 Retained earnings 374,826 302,803 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,561 ) (1,495 ) Treasury stock (172,728 ) (139,424 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 630,079 570,071 Noncontrolling interest 274 220 Total equity 630,353 570,291 Total liabilities and equity $ 710,247 $ 641,118



