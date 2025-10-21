Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

  • Net income of $21.9 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to net income of $19.4 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025; excluding the impact of $1.0 million in merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $20.2 million(1) and $1.04(1), respectively;
  • Return on average assets was 1.60% and return on average equity was 15.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.45% and 14.56% for the return on average assets and return on average equity, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025;
  • Excluding the impact of the merger-related expenses referenced above, net of taxes, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity were 1.51%(1) and 15.12%(1), respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025;
  • Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.11% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025; the net accretion of purchase accounting marks positively impacted the margin by 52 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 50 basis points in the second quarter of 2025;
  • Loans increased by $48.4 million, or approximately 5% annualized, from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025; classified loans decreased by $1.7 million from $65.8 million at June 30, 2025 to $64.1 million at September 30, 2025;
  • Subordinated notes of $32.5 million were redeemed on September 30, 2025; as a result of the redemption, the Company amortized the remaining debt issuance costs of $0.3 million;
  • Noninterest income increased by $0.5 million from $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025;
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $1.3 million from $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $36.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025; no merger-related expenses were incurred during the third quarter of 2025;
  • Efficiency ratio decreased from 60.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to 56.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2025;
  • Tangible common equity increased to 8.8% at September 30, 2025 compared to 8.3% at June 30, 2025;
  • Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $24.12 per share at September 30, 2025 compared to $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025;
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable November 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 5, 2025.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the periods ended September 30, 2025. Net income totaled $21.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and net loss of $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $1.13 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company did not incur merger-related expenses during the third quarter of 2025. For the second quarter of 2025, excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $20.2 million(1) and $1.04(1), respectively. For the third quarter of 2024, excluding the impact from the non-recurring charges, net of taxes, net income and diluted earnings per share were $21.4 million(1) and $1.11(1), respectively.

“Orrstown generated another quarter of impressive earnings, demonstrating our continued momentum after a measured start to the year,” said Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Loan growth was strong, fee income increased again and expenses continue to decline. This all translated into our strongest quarter of earnings on record with diluted EPS of $1.13, return on assets of 1.60% and return on equity of nearly 16%. The synergies achieved since the prior year merger are clearly evident in our financial metrics. Our capital ratios remain sound even after redeeming subordinated debt during the third quarter. While we are proud of our recent accomplishments, we remain focused on structuring our balance sheet to facilitate success in a changing interest rate environment within a competitive landscape. We are mindful of some remaining economic uncertainty and its potential impact on the overall business environment. We therefore plan to continue to grow prudently while making appropriate strategic investments along the way.”

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans

Loans held for investment increased by $48.4 million and totaled $4.0 billion and $3.9 billion at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Commercial loans increased by $38.2 million, or approximately 5% annualized, and residential mortgages increased by $10.3 million, or approximately 5%, from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

Investment Securities

Investment securities, all of which are classified as available-for-sale, increased by $5.0 million to $890.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $885.4 million at June 30, 2025. During the third quarter of 2025, the Bank purchased $57.7 million of investment securities, which was partially offset by sales of $41.6 million and paydowns totaling $20.5 million. Net unrealized losses declined by $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to reduced market rates. The overall duration of the Company's investment securities portfolio was 4.4 years at September 30, 2025 compared to 4.5 years at June 30, 2025. See Appendix B for a summary of the Bank's investment securities at September 30, 2025, highlighting their concentrations, credit ratings and credit enhancement levels.

Deposits

During the third quarter of 2025, deposits increased by $16.9 million and totaled $4.5 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. Money market deposits and time deposits increased by $64.0 million and $36.1 million, respectively, and interest-bearing demand deposits, non-interest bearing demand deposits and saving deposits decreased by $60.9 million, $16.7 million and $5.6 million, respectively, from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025. Money market deposits and time deposits were impacted by increases in brokered money market deposits of $40.0 million and brokered time deposits of $50.6 million. Continued run-off in higher yielding promotional balances partially offset these deposits. The decreases in the other categories were consistent with normal cyclical activity. The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 88% at September 30, 2025 from 87% at June 30, 2025.

Borrowings

On September 30, 2025, the Company redeemed its $32.5 million outstanding 6.0% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company amortized the remaining debt issuance costs of $0.3 million as a result of the redemption.

The Company actively manages its liquidity position through its various sources of funding to meet the needs of its clients. FHLB advances and other borrowings were $209.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $136.3 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was due to higher utilization of overnight borrowings during the third quarter of 2025 as lending and investing activities increased. This increase was partially offset by the subordinated note redemption. The Bank seeks to maintain sufficient liquidity to ensure client needs can be addressed in a timely basis. The Bank had available alternative funding sources, such as FHLB advances and other wholesale options, of approximately $1.7 billion at both September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $51.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $49.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, increased to 4.11% in the third quarter of 2025 from 4.07% in the second quarter of 2025. This increase is primarily the result of an increase of six basis points in the yield on loans from the three months ended June 30, 2025 to the three months ended September 30, 2025. This was partially offset by an increase of three basis points in the cost of funds between the same periods due to the accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs in the third quarter.

The net interest margin was positively impacted by the net accretion impact of purchase accounting marks on loans, securities, deposits and borrowings of $5.8 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. This change was due primarily to higher accelerated accretion in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest income on loans, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $2.8 million to $66.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $63.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average loans increased by $84.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The accretion of purchase accounting marks on loans totaled $5.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.9 million during the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income on investment securities, on a tax equivalent basis, was $10.6 million for both the third and second quarters of 2025. Average investment securities increased by $2.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Interest expense, on a tax equivalent basis, increased by $0.8 million to $26.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $25.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Average FHLB advances and other borrowings increased by $65.8 million from $104.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $168.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Subordinated notes were redeemed on September 30, 2025, which resulted in the accelerated amortization of the remaining debt issuance costs of $0.3 million, which reduced the net interest margin by two basis points. Borrowing costs increased by 25 basis points during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $34.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined by two basis points from the second quarter of 2025 to the third quarter of 2025. In addition, interest expense includes $0.3 million and $0.4 million of amortization of purchase accounting marks on interest bearing liabilities for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased to $48.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $47.9 million at June 30, 2025. The ACL to total loans was 1.21% at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2025. The Company recorded provision expense of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Classified loans decreased by $1.7 million to $64.1 million at September 30, 2025 from $65.8 million at June 30, 2025 due to repayments of $5.8 million, net downgrades of $4.3 million and charge offs of $0.3 million. Delinquent loans decreased by $0.4 million from $12.3 million at June 30, 2025 to $11.9 million at September 30, 2025. Non-accrual loans totaled $26.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $22.4 million at June 30, 2025 due to additions to nonaccrual status of $7.8 million primarily consisting of $4.7 million for one commercial construction and land development relationship, $1.3 million in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and $1.1 million in residential mortgages, partially offset by repayments totaling $3.9 million. Nonaccrual loans to total loans increased to 0.66% at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2025. Management believes the ACL to be adequate based on current asset quality metrics and economic forecasts.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased by $0.5 million to $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Income from service charges was $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 based on increased interchange activity.

Swap fee income increased by $0.1 million to $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Swap fee income will fluctuate based on market conditions and client demand.

Income from mortgage banking activities was $0.5 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. The Bank sold 37 loans to the secondary market during the third quarter of 2025 compared to 47 loans during the second quarter of 2025. The impact of the reduction in loan sale activity was offset by gains from positive fair value adjustments resulting from the increase in the residential mortgage loan pipeline and declining market interest rates.

Other income decreased by $0.3 million to $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded $0.3 million in solar tax credits and a gain on the sale of other real estate owned of $0.1 million.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses decreased by $1.3 million to $36.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025 from $37.6 million in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company did not incur merger-related expenses compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Advertising and bank promotions expense decreased by $0.9 million from $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to $0.7 million in contributions to tax credit programs during the second quarter of 2025. Taxes other than income increased by $0.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025. This decrease reflects the tax impact of the contributions referenced above.

Salaries and benefits expense was $21.4 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 reflects a full quarter impact from the increase in merit-based salaries that went into effect in May 2025 and third quarter contributions towards employee benefit expense that occur semi-annually. The second quarter of 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs.

Professional services expense decreased by $0.3 million from $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The third quarter of 2025 reflects a reduction in the level of third-party assistance to enhance daily functions and operational processes throughout the organization. While the Company will remain reliant on these services in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects expenses related to these services to continue to decline.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 21.0% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 21.3% for the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter rate reflected a year-to-date adjustment to align with the revised projection for the full year. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025 is aligned with the 21% federal statutory rate primarily due to the disallowed portion of interest expense against earnings in association with the Bank's tax-exempt investments under the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 partially offset by the benefit of tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies and tax credits. The Company regularly analyzes its projected taxable income and makes adjustments to the provision for income taxes accordingly.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $571.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $548.4 million at June 30, 2025. The increase is due to net income of $21.9 million and other comprehensive income of $6.9 million, partially offset by dividend payments of $5.3 million.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased to $24.12 per share at September 30, 2025 from $22.77 per share at June 30, 2025. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 8.8% at September 30, 2025 compared to 8.3% at June 30, 2025. Return on average tangible common equity per common share(1) was 19.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 18.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Most of the Company's capital ratios increased during the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to earnings; however, total risk-based capital decreased due to impact of the redemption of subordinated notes. The Company's tier 1 common equity, tier 1 and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.1%, 11.3% and 13.1%, respectively, at September 30, 2025 compared to 10.9%, 11.1% and 13.3%, respectively, at June 30, 2025. The Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 9.3% at September 30, 2025 compared to 9.0% at June 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, all four capital ratios applicable to the Company were above regulatory minimum levels to be deemed “well capitalized” under current bank regulatory guidelines. The Company continues to believe that capital is adequate to support the risks inherent in the balance sheet, as well as growth requirements.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
(In thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
        
Profitability for the period:       
Net interest income$50,988  $51,697  $149,261  $104,681 
Provision for credit losses - loans 396   14,115   51   15,348 
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments    (434)  (100)  (557)
Noninterest income 13,382   12,386   37,921   26,188 
Noninterest expenses 36,297   60,299   112,087   105,407 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 27,677   (9,897)  75,144   10,671 
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,812   (1,994)  15,780   2,305 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders$21,865  $(7,903) $59,364  $8,366 
        
Financial ratios:       
Return on average assets (1) 1.60% (0.57)%  1.47%  0.28%
Return on average assets, adjusted (1) (2) (3)n/a  1.55%  1.52%  1.33%
Return on average equity (1) 15.72% (5.85)%  14.77%  3.10%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1) (2) (3)n/a  15.85%  15.28%  14.59%
Net interest margin (1) 4.11%  4.14%  4.06%  3.88%
Efficiency ratio 56.4%  94.1%  59.9%  80.5%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2) (3)n/a  60.2%  58.5%  62.6%
Income (loss) per common share:       
Basic$1.14  $(0.41) $3.09  $0.63 
Basic, adjusted (2) (3)n/a $1.12  $3.20  $2.96 
Diluted$1.13  $(0.41) $3.07  $0.62 
Diluted, adjusted (2) (3)n/a $1.11  $3.17  $2.93 
        
Average equity to average assets 10.18%  9.75%  9.94%  9.13%
        
(1) Annualized for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for the non-recurring charges for all periods presented prior to September 30, 2025.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)   
(continued)   
 September 30, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2024 
At period-end:   
Total assets$5,470,233  $5,441,589 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,931,631   3,882,525 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 6,026   6,614 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 890,357   829,711 
Total deposits 4,533,560   4,623,096 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 241,719   141,227 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 36,970   68,680 
Shareholders' equity 571,936   516,682 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21%  1.24%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.66%  0.61%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48%  0.45%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 184%  202%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.1%  12.4%
Orrstown Bank 12.9%  12.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.3%  10.2%
Orrstown Bank 11.8%  11.2%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.1%  10.0%
Orrstown Bank 11.8%  11.2%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.3%  8.3%
Orrstown Bank 9.6%  9.1%
    
Book value per common share$29.33  $26.65 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the CECL standard.


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$60,970  $51,026 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 123,176   197,848 
Cash and cash equivalents 184,146   248,874 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 24,111   20,232 
Securities available for sale (amortized cost of $912,760 and $864,920 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 890,357   829,711 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,026   6,614 
Loans 3,979,736   3,931,214 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (48,105)  (48,689)
Net loans 3,931,631   3,882,525 
Premises and equipment, net 51,312   50,217 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 146,020   143,854 
Goodwill 69,751   68,106 
Other intangible assets, net 40,338   47,765 
Accrued interest receivable 20,443   21,058 
Deferred tax assets, net 34,100   42,647 
Other assets 71,998   79,986 
Total assets$5,470,233  $5,441,589 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$901,557  $894,176 
Interest-bearing 3,632,003   3,728,920 
Total deposits 4,533,560   4,623,096 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 32,501   25,863 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 209,218   115,364 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 36,970   68,680 
Other liabilities 86,048   91,904 
Total liabilities 4,898,297   4,924,907 
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding     
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,712,347 shares issued and 19,500,983 outstanding at September 30, 2025; 19,722,640 shares issued and 19,389,967 outstanding at December 31, 2024 1,026   1,027 
Additional paid—in capital 423,624   423,274 
Retained earnings 170,526   126,540 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,538)  (26,316)
Treasury stock— 211,364 and 332,673 shares, at cost at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (5,702)  (7,843)
Total shareholders’ equity 571,936   516,682 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$5,470,233  $5,441,589 
        


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  2025  2024   2025   2024 
Interest income        
Loans $65,751 $70,647  $192,219  $142,417 
Investment securities - taxable  9,367  9,005   27,717   18,588 
Investment securities - tax-exempt  881  883   2,634   2,641 
Short-term investments  1,123  2,452   4,904   5,272 
Total interest income  77,122  82,987   227,474   168,918 
Interest expense        
Deposits  22,639  28,603   69,754   57,384 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased  107  96   297   148 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  1,791  1,154   3,939   3,780 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt  1,597  1,437   4,223   2,925 
Total interest expense  26,134  31,290   78,213   64,237 
Net interest income  50,988  51,697   149,261   104,681 
Provision for credit losses - loans  396  14,115   51   15,348 
Recovery of credit losses - unfunded loan commitments    (434)  (100)  (557)
Net interest income after net recovery of credit losses  50,592  38,016   149,310   89,890 
Noninterest income        
Service charges  2,997  2,360   8,022   4,843 
Interchange income  1,620  1,779   4,488   3,651 
Swap fee income  816  505   1,879   1,079 
Wealth management income  5,277  5,037   15,959   11,451 
Mortgage banking activities  522  491   1,302   1,318 
Investment securities gains  50  271   71   254 
Other income  2,100  1,943   6,200   3,592 
Total noninterest income  13,382  12,386   37,921   26,188 
Noninterest expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits  21,439  27,190   63,191   54,137 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment  4,075  4,333   12,961   9,677 
Data processing  1,116  2,046   3,005   4,548 
Advertising and bank promotions  154  537   1,730   1,709 
FDIC insurance  652  862   2,150   1,722 
Professional services  1,703  1,119   5,545   2,551 
Taxes other than income  828  503   2,065   1,046 
Intangible asset amortization  2,410  2,464   7,417   2,904 
Merger-related expenses    16,977   2,617   18,784 
Restructuring expenses    257   91   257 
Other operating expenses  3,920  4,011   11,315   8,072 
Total noninterest expenses  36,297  60,299   112,087   105,407 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)  27,677  (9,897)  75,144   10,671 
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,812  (1,994)  15,780   2,305 
Net income (loss) $21,865 $(7,903) $59,364  $8,366 
         
Share information:        
Basic earnings (loss) per share $1.14 $(0.41) $3.09  $0.63 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $1.13 $(0.41) $3.07  $0.62 
Dividends paid per share $0.27 $0.23  $0.79  $0.63 
Weighted average shares - basic  19,224  19,088   19,185   13,298 
Weighted average shares - diluted  19,364  19,226   19,345   13,441 
                


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
 Three Months Ended
 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets                             
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$101,728 $1,123  4.38% $136,106 $1,513  4.46% $203,347 $2,268  4.52% $199,236 $2,492  4.96% $184,465 $2,452  5.29%
Investment securities(1)(2) 906,399  10,593  4.67   904,119  10,626  4.70   865,126  10,052  4.65   849,389  9,887  4.66   849,700  10,123  4.77 
Loans(1)(3)(4)(5) 3,979,044  65,975  6.58   3,894,978  63,246  6.52   3,909,694  63,641  6.59   3,961,269  68,073  6.82   3,989,259  70,849  7.07 
Total interest-earning assets 4,987,171  77,691  6.19   4,935,203  75,385  6.13   4,978,167  75,961  6.17   5,009,894  80,452  6.38   5,023,424  83,424  6.61 
Other assets 433,659      439,569      447,530      454,271      491,719    
Total assets$5,420,830     $5,374,772     $5,425,697     $5,464,165     $5,515,143    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,450,034  14,145  2.29  $2,463,687  13,880  2.26  $2,473,543  14,156  2.32  $2,522,885  15,575  2.45  $2,554,743  16,165  2.52 
Savings deposits 264,761  164  0.25   269,309  165  0.25   273,313  165  0.25   272,718  166  0.24   283,337  148  0.21 
Time deposits 897,416  8,330  3.68   914,108  8,810  3.87   970,588  9,939  4.15   998,963  11,109  4.41   1,014,628  12,290  4.82 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,612,211  22,639  2.49   3,647,104  22,855  2.51   3,717,444  24,260  2.65   3,794,566  26,850  2.81   3,852,708  28,603  2.95 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 27,772  107  1.53   25,917  106  1.64   26,163  84  1.30   21,572  67  1.23   23,075  96  1.66 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 168,939  1,791  4.21   104,068  1,030  3.97   112,859  1,118  4.02   115,373  1,165  4.01   115,388  1,154  3.98 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,749  1,597  9.21   68,910  1,330  7.74   68,739  1,296  7.65   68,571  1,360  7.88   68,399  1,437  8.36 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,877,671  26,134  2.67   3,845,999  25,321  2.64   3,925,205  26,758  2.76   4,000,082  29,442  2.92   4,059,570  31,290  3.07 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 902,128      904,031      887,726      849,999      807,886    
Other liabilities 89,086      89,058      89,077      97,685      110,017    
Total liabilities 4,868,885      4,839,088      4,902,008      4,947,766      4,977,473    
Shareholders' equity 551,945      535,684      523,689      516,399      537,670    
Total$5,420,830     $5,374,772     $5,425,697     $5,464,165     $5,515,143    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   51,557  3.52%    50,064  3.49%    49,203  3.41%    51,010  3.46%    52,134  3.55%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    4.11%     4.07%     4.00%     4.05%     4.14%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (569)      (552)      (442)      (437)      (437)  
Net interest income  $50,988      $49,512      $48,761      $50,573      $51,697   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    129%     128%     127%     125%     124%
                              
                              
NOTES:                             
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $5.3 million, $4.9 million, $6.6 million, $7.6 million, and $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.


ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME    
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)  
(continued)           
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(In thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets           
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$146,688 $4,904  4.47% $134,136 $5,272  5.25%
Investment securities (1)(2) 892,033  31,379  4.69   636,781  21,931  4.60 
Loans (1)(3)(4)(5)(6) 3,928,159  192,858  6.56   2,878,171  142,921  6.63 
Total interest-earning assets 4,966,880  229,141  6.17   3,649,088  170,124  6.23 
Other assets 440,153      298,334    
Total assets$5,407,033     $3,947,422    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,462,336  42,181  2.29  $1,927,337  35,475  2.46 
Savings deposits 268,966  494  0.25   206,552  432  0.28 
Time deposits 927,232  27,079  3.90   642,959  21,477  4.46 
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,658,534  69,754  2.55   2,776,848  57,384  2.76 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and federal funds purchased 26,623  297  1.49   16,191  148  1.22 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 128,827  3,939  4.09   122,604  3,780  4.12 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 68,799  4,223  8.21   44,294  2,925  8.82 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,882,783  78,213  2.69   2,959,937  64,237  2.90 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 898,015      550,407    
Other liabilities 89,025      76,846    
Total liabilities 4,869,823      3,587,190    
Shareholders' equity 537,210      360,232    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,407,033     $3,947,422    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread   150,928  3.47%    105,887  3.33%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    4.06%     3.88%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment   (1,667)      (1,206)  
Net interest income  $149,261      $104,681   
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    128%     123%
            


NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:        
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balance of investment securities is computed at fair value.
(3) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(4) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable.
(5) Interest income on loans includes interest recovered of $1.6 million from the payoff of a commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
(6) Interest income on loans includes accretion on purchase accounting marks of $16.7 million and $7.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.    
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
          
(In thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$50,988  $49,512  $48,761  $50,573  $51,697 
Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 396   109   (554)  1,755   13,681 
Noninterest income 13,382   12,915   11,624   11,247   12,386 
Noninterest expenses 36,297   37,614   38,176   42,930   60,299 
Income (loss) before income taxes 27,677   24,704   22,763   17,135   (9,897)
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,812   5,256   4,712   3,451   (1,994)
Net income (loss)$21,865  $19,448  $18,051  $13,684  $(7,903)
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets (1) 1.60%  1.45%  1.35%  1.00% (0.57)%
Return on average assets, adjusted (1)(2)(3)n/a  1.51%  1.45%  1.22%  1.55%
Return on average equity (1) 15.72%  14.56%  13.98%  10.54% (5.85)%
Return on average equity, adjusted (1)(2)(3)n/a  15.12%  14.97%  12.86%  15.85%
Net interest margin (1) 4.11%  4.07%  4.00%  4.05%  4.14%
Efficiency ratio 56.4%  60.3%  63.2%  69.4%  94.1%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (2)(3)n/a  58.7%  60.5%  62.3%  60.2%
          
Per share information:         
Income (loss) per common share:         
  Basic$1.14  $1.01  $0.94  $0.72  $(0.41)
  Basic, adjusted (2)(3)n/a  1.05   1.01   0.87   1.12 
  Diluted 1.13   1.01   0.93   0.71   (0.41)
  Diluted, adjusted (2)(3)n/a  1.04   1.00   0.87   1.11 
Book value 29.33   28.07   27.32   26.65   26.65 
Tangible book value(3) 24.12   22.77   21.99   21.19   21.12 
Average tangible common equity(3) 19.70   18.43   17.91   13.62   (6.49)
Cash dividends paid 0.27   0.26   0.26   0.23   0.23 
          
Average basic shares 19,224   19,173   19,157   19,118   19,088 
Average diluted shares 19,364   19,342   19,328   19,300   19,226 
 
(1) Annualized.
(2) Ratio has been adjusted for non-recurring expenses for all periods presented prior to September 30, 2025.
(3) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix A - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
 


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.        
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)    
(continued)         
(In thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$2,997 $2,630 $2,395 $2,050  $2,360
Interchange income 1,620  1,441  1,427  1,608   1,779
Swap fee income 816  669  394  597   505
Wealth management income 5,277  5,267  5,415  4,902   5,037
Mortgage banking activities 522  478  302  517   491
Other income 2,100  2,422  1,678  1,578   1,943
Investment securities gains (losses) 50  8  13  (5)  271
Total noninterest income$13,382 $12,915 $11,624 $11,247  $12,386
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$21,439 $21,364 $20,388 $22,444  $27,190
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,075  4,211  4,675  4,893   4,333
Data processing 1,116  965  924  1,540   2,046
Advertising and bank promotions 154  1,077  499  878   537
FDIC insurance 652  674  824  955   862
Professional services 1,703  2,016  1,826  1,591   1,119
Taxes other than income 828  295  942  (312)  503
Intangible asset amortization 2,410  2,472  2,535  2,838   2,464
Provision for legal settlement       478   
Merger-related expenses   968  1,649  3,887   16,977
Restructuring expenses     91  39   257
Other operating expenses 3,920  3,572  3,823  3,699   4,011
Total noninterest expenses$36,297 $37,614 $38,176 $42,930  $60,299
          


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
(In thousands)September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$184,146  $149,377  $287,120  $248,874  $236,780 
Restricted investments in bank stocks 24,111   21,204   19,693   20,232   20,247 
Securities available for sale 890,357   885,373   855,456   829,711   826,828 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 6,026   5,206   5,261   6,614   3,561 
Loans:         
Commercial real estate:         
Owner occupied 629,481   622,315   617,854   633,567   622,726 
Non-owner occupied 1,254,959   1,203,038   1,157,383   1,160,238   1,164,501 
Multi-family 234,782   239,388   257,724   274,135   276,296 
Non-owner occupied residential 163,138   165,479   168,354   179,512   190,786 
Agricultural 118,596   124,291   134,916   125,156   129,486 
Commercial and industrial 479,929   487,063   455,494   451,384   471,983 
Acquisition and development:         
1-4 family residential construction 41,141   38,490   40,621   47,432   56,383 
Commercial and land development 195,158   198,889   227,434   241,424   262,317 
Municipal 28,664   28,693   30,780   30,044   27,960 
  Total commercial loans 3,145,848   3,107,646   3,090,560   3,142,892   3,202,438 
Residential mortgage:         
First lien 476,006   469,569   464,642   460,297   451,195 
Home equity – term 5,800   5,784   9,224   5,988   6,508 
Home equity – lines of credit 311,458   305,968   295,820   303,561   303,165 
Other - term(1) 23,737   25,384          
Installment and other loans 16,887   17,028   15,739   18,476   18,131 
Total loans 3,979,736   3,931,379   3,875,985   3,931,214   3,981,437 
Allowance for credit losses (48,105)  (47,898)  (47,804)  (48,689)  (49,630)
Net loans held for investment 3,931,631   3,883,481   3,828,181   3,882,525   3,931,807 
Goodwill 69,751   69,751   68,106   68,106   70,655 
Other intangible assets, net 40,338   42,748   45,230   47,765   46,144 
Total assets 5,470,233   5,387,645   5,441,586   5,441,589   5,470,589 
Total deposits 4,533,560   4,516,625   4,633,716   4,623,096   4,650,853 
FHLB advances and other borrowings and Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 241,719   166,381   123,480   141,227   137,310 
Subordinated notes and trust preferred debt 36,970   69,021   68,850   68,680   68,510 
Total shareholders' equity 571,936   548,448   532,936   516,682   516,206 
          
(1) Other - term includes property assessed clean energy ("PACE") loans.
 


HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)      
(continued)         
 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Capital and credit quality measures(1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 13.1%  13.3%  13.1%  12.4%  12.4%
Orrstown Bank 12.9%  13.3%  13.0%  12.4%  12.2%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.3%  11.1%  10.8%  10.2%  10.0%
Orrstown Bank 11.8%  12.1%  11.9%  11.2%  11.0%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 11.1%  10.9%  10.6%  10.0%  9.8%
Orrstown Bank 11.8%  12.1%  11.9%  11.2%  11.0%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. 9.3%  9.0%  8.6%  8.3%  8.0%
Orrstown Bank 9.6%  9.8%  9.5%  9.1%  8.8%
          
Average equity to average assets 10.18%  9.97%  9.65%  9.45%  9.75%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21%  1.22%  1.23%  1.24%  1.25%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.66%  0.57%  0.59%  0.61%  0.68%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48%  0.42%  0.42%  0.45%  0.49%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 184%  214%  210%  202%  184%
          
Other information:         
Net charge-offs$189  $115  $331  $3,002  $269 
Classified loans 64,089   65,754   76,211   88,628   105,465 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans 26,191   22,423   22,727   24,111   26,927 
Other real estate owned       138   138   138 
Total nonperforming assets 26,191   22,423   22,865   24,249   27,065 
Financial difficulty modifications still accruing 1,245   5,759   5,127   4,897   9,497 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 497   1,312   400   641   337 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$27,933  $29,494  $28,392  $29,787  $36,899 
 
(1) Capital ratios are estimated for the current period, subject to regulatory filings. The Company elected the three-year phase in option for the day-one impact of ASU 2016-13 for current expected credit losses ("CECL") to regulatory capital. Beginning in 2023, the Company adjusted retained earnings, allowance for credit losses includable in tier 2 capital and the deferred tax assets from temporary differences in risk weighted assets by the permitted percentage of the day-one impact from adopting the new CECL standard.
 

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Management believes providing certain other “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect on recent financial results from non-recurring charges.

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets, which totaled $110.1 million and $115.9 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. In addition, during the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March, 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred zero, $1.0 million, $1.6 million, $3.9 million, and $17.0 million in merger-related expenses, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, the Company incurred other non-recurring charges totaling $0.5 million and $20.2 million, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity and the impact of the non-recurring expenses on net income and associated ratios, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables present the computation of each non-GAAP based measure:

(In thousands)

Tangible Book Value per Common Share September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Shareholders' equity (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $571,936  $548,448  $532,936  $516,682  $516,206 
Less: Goodwill  69,751   69,751   68,106   68,106   70,655 
Other intangible assets  40,338   42,748   45,230   47,765   46,144 
Related tax effect  (8,471)  (8,977)  (9,498)  (10,031)  (9,690)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $470,318  $444,926  $429,098  $410,842  $409,097 
           
Common shares outstanding  19,501   19,536   19,510   19,390   19,373 
           
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP-based measure) $29.33  $28.07  $27.32  $26.65  $26.65 
Intangible assets per share  5.21   5.30   5.33   5.46   5.53 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $24.12  $22.77  $21.99  $21.19  $21.12 
           


Return on Average Common Equity September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024
Average shareholders' equity $551,945  $535,684  $523,689  $516,399  $537,670
Less: Average goodwill  69,751   68,126   68,106   71,477   36,034
Less: Average other intangible assets, gross  41,809   44,304   46,864   45,319   17,393
Average tangible equity $440,385  $423,254  $408,719  $399,603  $484,243
Return on average tangible equity  19.70%  18.43%  17.91%  13.62% (6.49)%
           


(In thousands)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Ratios for Non-recurring ChargesSeptember 30,
2025		 June 30, 2025 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024
Net income (loss) (A) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$21,865  $19,448  $18,051  $13,684  $(7,903) $59,364   $8,366 
Plus: Merger-related expenses (B)    968   1,649   3,887   16,977   2,617    18,784 
Plus: Executive retirement expenses (B)          35   4,758       4,758 
Plus: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans (B)             15,504       15,504 
Plus: Provision for legal settlement (B)          478           
Less: Related tax effect (C)    (221)  (368)  (1,386)  (7,915)  (589)   (8,056)
Adjusted net income (D=A+B-C) - Non-GAAP$21,865  $20,195  $19,332  $16,698  $21,421  $61,392   $39,356 
               
Average assets (E)$5,420,830  $5,374,772  $5,425,697  $5,464,165  $5,515,143  $5,407,033   $3,947,422 
Return on average assets (= A / E) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) 1.60%  1.45%  1.35%  1.00% (0.57)%  1.47%   0.28%
Return on average assets, adjusted (= D / E) - Non-GAAP (1) 1.60%  1.51%  1.45%  1.22%  1.55%  1.52%   1.33%
               
Average equity (F)$551,945  $535,684  $523,689  $516,399  $537,670  $537,210   $360,232 
Return on average equity (= A / F) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure (1) 15.72%  14.56%  13.98%  10.54% (5.85)%  14.77%   3.10%
Return on average equity, adjusted (= D / F) - Non-GAAP (1) 15.72%  15.12%  14.97%  12.86%  15.85%  15.28%   14.59%
               
Weighted average shares - basic (G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,224   19,173   19,157   19,118   19,088   19,185    13,298 
Basic earnings (loss) per share (= A / G) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.14  $1.01  $0.94  $0.72  $(0.41) $3.09   $0.63 
Basic earnings per share, adjusted (= D / G) - Non-GAAP$1.14  $1.05  $1.01  $0.87  $1.12  $3.20   $2.96 
               
Weighted average shares - diluted (H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 19,364   19,342   19,328   19,300   19,226   19,345    13,441 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (= A / H) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$1.13  $1.01  $0.93  $0.71  $(0.41) $3.07   $0.62 
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (= D / H) - Non-GAAP$1.13  $1.04  $1.00  $0.87  $1.11  $3.17   $2.93 
               
continued
(1) Annualized              
               


 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		 June 30, 2025 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024
Noninterest expense (I) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure$36,297  $37,614  $38,176  $42,930  $60,299  $112,087   $105,407 
Less: Merger-related expenses (B)    (968)  (1,649)  (3,887)  (16,977)  (2,617)   (18,784)
Less: Executive retirement expenses (B)          (35)  (4,758)      (4,758)
Less: Provision for legal settlement (B)          (478)          
Adjusted noninterest expense (J = I - B) - Non-GAAP$36,297  $36,646  $36,527  $38,531  $38,564  $109,470   $81,865 
               
Net interest income (K)$50,988  $49,512  $48,761  $50,573  $51,697  $149,261   $104,681 
Noninterest income (L) 13,382   12,915   11,624   11,247   12,386   37,921    26,188 
Total operating income (M = K + L)$64,370  $62,427  $60,385  $61,820  $64,083  $187,182   $130,869 
               
Efficiency ratio (= I / M) - most directly comparable GAAP-based measure 56.4%  60.3%  63.2%  69.4%  94.1%  59.9%   80.5%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (= J / M) - Non-GAAP 56.4%  58.7%  60.5%  62.3%  60.2%  58.5%   62.6%
               
(1) Annualized              
               

Appendix B- Investment Portfolio Concentrations

The following table summarizes the credit ratings and collateral associated with the Company's investment security portfolio, excluding equity securities, at September 30, 2025:

(In thousands)

SectorPortfolio Mix Amortized Book Fair Value Credit Enhancement AAA AA A BBB BB NR Collateral / Guarantee Type
Unsecured ABS% $2,700 $2,580 28% % % % % % 100% Unsecured Consumer Debt
Student Loan ABS   3,329  3,323 28            100  Seasoned Student Loans
Federal Family Education Loan ABS8   73,927  73,552 11    47  33  7  13    Federal Family Education Loan (1)
PACE Loan ABS   1,714  1,574 7  100            PACE Loans (2)
Non-Agency CMBS3   23,236  23,366 25            100   
Non-Agency RMBS3   22,169  21,179 16  100            Reverse Mortgages (3)
Municipal - General Obligation11   99,301  92,050   17  77  6         
Municipal - Revenue13   120,030  108,063     82  12      6   
SBA ReRemic (5)   1,734  1,717     100          SBA Guarantee (4)
Small Business Administration   3,930  4,001     100          SBA Guarantee (4)
Agency MBS20   177,918  178,485     100          Residential Mortgages (4)
Agency CMO40   360,574  359,449     100           
U.S. Treasury securities2   20,033  18,803     100          U.S. Government Guarantee (4)
Corporate bonds   1,944  1,994       52  48       
 100% $912,539 $890,136   4% 85% 5% 1% 1% 4%  
                      
(1) 97% guaranteed by U.S. government
(2) PACE acronym represents Property Assessed Clean Energy loans
(3) Non-agency reverse mortgages with current structural credit enhancements
(4) Guaranteed by U.S. government or U.S. government agencies
(5) SBA ReRemic acronym represents Re-Securitization of Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduits
                      
Note: Ratings in table are the lowest of the six rating agencies (Standard & Poor's, Moody's, Fitch, Morningstar, DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency). Standard & Poor's rates U.S. government obligations at AA+.

About the Company

With $5.5 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company’s lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates, predictions or projections about events or the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the desired level of new business development and new loans, growth in the balance sheet and fee-based revenue lines of business, cost savings initiatives and continued reductions in risk assets or mitigation of losses in the future. Factors which could cause the actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: interest rate changes or volatility; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; ineffectiveness of the Company’s strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws and regulations; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatility in the securities markets; the demand for our products and services; deteriorating economic conditions; geopolitical tensions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; expenses associated with litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers in this document are used for illustrative purposes only and are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.


