DeLeion Capital Launches Ethereum Digital Asset Custody Service Amid Market Uncertainty — Offering a Secure Path





Florida City, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of growing political and economic uncertainty in the United States, DeLeion Capital , a leading global digital asset management firm, has announced the official launch of its Ethereum (ETH) Digital Asset Custody Service, a next-generation solution designed to combine institutional-grade security with sustainable yield generation.

The announcement comes at a critical time for global markets. This disruption has delayed approvals for multiple digital asset products, including Litecoin (LTC) ETF, which expired without a final decision.

These developments have intensified anxiety, contributing to a significant downturn in the market. Over the past weeks, digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and TRON (TRX) have experienced heightened volatility and over $19 billion in liquidations. Amid these challenges, individuals are increasingly turning to secure custody and managed investment options to protect and grow their portfolios.

DeLeion Capital’s Strategic Response: Secure ETH Custody:

Against this backdrop, DeLeion Capital has introduced its Ethereum Digital Asset Custody Service a professionally managed, secure, and transparent platform that allows investors to safely store ETH while earning regular, optimized returns.

The service leverages enterprise-grade security architecture, multi-signature verification , and smart contract-based governance, ensuring full transparency and reliability in every custody operation.

“Periods of macroeconomic instability often accelerate innovation in finance,” said Roger M. Lambdin, CMO of DeLeion Capital. “Our Ethereum custody solution is designed to provide investors with stability, flexibility, and yield generation, all within a fully compliant and secure framework. It’s an intelligent alternative for those seeking predictable returns without sacrificing control of their digital assets.”





Key Features of the Ethereum Digital Asset Custody Service:

Uncompromised Security

DeLeion Capital employs multi-layer encryption , segregated hot and cold wallets, and multi-party authorization systems to safeguard client assets from both internal and external threats.

Yield Optimization

Clients’ ETH holdings can participate in DeLeion Capital’s proprietary yield strategies, generating annualized returns ranging from 3% to 12%, depending on market conditions and selected plans.

Flexible and Transparent Management

Investors retain 24/7 visibility into their holdings and can monitor performance through on-chain verification and real-time analytics dashboards, ensuring a fully auditable process.

Professional Risk Control

The firm’s global blockchain financial analysts and quantitative strategists oversee all portfolio activities, employing advanced risk-mitigation and liquidity-management mechanisms.

Accessible and Inclusive Plans

Designed for both individual investors and institutions, DeLeion Capital’s custody service requires low entry thresholds and provides daily interest accrual with regular settlement, enabling users to start earning passive income immediately.

Transforming Ethereum from a Held Asset to a Working Asset:

DeLeion Capital’s custody model allows Ethereum holders to transition from passive “holding” to active, strategic management of their assets. Instead of sitting idle in wallets, ETH is securely deployed in structured strategies that produce steady supplemental income.

Clients may also take advantage of DeLeion Capital’s referral and reward programs, with welcome bonuses and performance incentives for new participants.

Illustrative scenarios under varying durations and returns demonstrate the program’s flexibility and scalability, suitable for a wide spectrum of investors, from retail participants to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

Navigating Market Volatility Through Expertise:

The launch follows DeLeion Capital’s continued success in navigating turbulent markets. The firm recently gained attention for accurately forecasting Bitcoin’s recent downturn ahead of the market correction. Supported by its in-house research division of blockchain analysts, DeLeion Capital continues to demonstrate its capacity to identify profitable strategies while minimizing downside risk for clients.

“Our strength lies in data-driven decision-making and proactive risk management,” added the company’s CMO Roger M. Lambdin. “We view Ethereum custody not just as safekeeping, but as a sophisticated financial instrument designed to generate consistent value, regardless of short-term market sentiment.”

About DeLeion Capital:

DeLeion Capital is a digital asset management and blockchain finance company headquartered in Unites States, specializing in cryptocurrency portfolio management, digital asset custody, and blockchain-based yield strategies. With a focus on security, transparency, and innovation, DeLeion Capital provides institutional-grade services to global investors seeking to maximize returns from digital assets while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

For more information about DeLeion Capital’s Ethereum Digital Asset Custody Service, visit www.deleioncapital.com or contact the team below.

Media Details:

Roger M. Lambdin

Company Email: info@deleioncapital.com

Website: https://deleioncapital.com





Attachment