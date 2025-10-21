CoinTech2u AI Beat Historical Black Swan Crash, Earns $1.3 Million Profit Amidst Panic Selling





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading AI-powered cryptocurrency trading tool CoinTech2u announced today that its proprietary AI system successfully navigated the recent crypto market crash, earning its users over $1.3 million in profit even as the market suffered massive losses.

Bull Runs Before Spooked Swans

Bitcoin (BTC), the original and one of the most expensive cryptocurrencies, was soaring to new all-time highs — surpassing $126,000 USD just a week ago on 8 October 2025.

Market sentiment was overwhelmingly bullish as capital poured into digital assets. Strong institutional ETF inflows, rising on-chain transfer volumes, and robust derivatives market activity all signalled a healthy and expanding market structure — with analysts projecting even higher gains ahead (Nasdaq, 2025).

Yet just three days later, on 11 October 2025, the crypto market was hit by one of the sharpest drawdowns in recent history. Without warning, the global market crashed, with Bitcoin plunging 19.56%, falling below $102,000 USD within hours of the aggressive tariff announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump — including 100% tariffs on Chinese exports and new export controls on rare earth minerals. (Reuters, 2025).





Bitcoin dropped from $126,173 to $101,482 (OKX Bitcoin Chart)

Major altcoins recorded even steeper, double-digit declines: ETH dropped 16%, XRP, SOL, and DOGE fell between 20–30%, while ADA, LINK, and AAVE crashed by as much as 40% (CoinDesk, 2025).

This volatility triggered more than $3 billion in crypto liquidations within an hour and over $19 billion within 24 hours, marking one of the largest market wipeouts in crypto history, involving over 1.6 million traders (CoinGlass, 2025).





+9.8% net profit during market crash — CoinTech2u trade on OKX (Equity Chart)

CoinTech2u’s AI Stands Strong Amidst the Storm

Despite the unprecedented black swan event, CoinTech2u’s AI analysed the market in real time and adjusted its strategy automatically — turning one of the worst days in the crypto market into a winning opportunity for its users.

The fully adaptive AI system is designed to think, react, and trade while evolving with market dynamics— analysing trends, detecting volatility, and adjusting strategies in real time to protect users’ positions and maximise profits.

How CoinTech2u’s AI Strategy is Built to Withstand Volatility

1. Smart AI Hedging with Long & Short Logic

Most trading tools focus only on one side of the market — either buying (long) or selling (short). But CoinTech2u’s AI trades both directions simultaneously, giving it the flexibility to profit in any market condition.





CoinTech2u AI executed Long & Short hedging positions on OPUSDT (OKX Chart)

When the market started crashing, long positions temporarily went into small losses, but short positions kicked in and captured profits, effectively balancing the losses and keeping the portfolio stable.

2. AI Profit Maximisation

Instead of taking quick profits too early, the AI intelligently chases extended profit opportunities on winning short trades. Through sophisticated algorithms, it monitors momentum and closes orders only when the maximum potential profit zone is reached for its users, resulting in stunning profits while the market suffers losses.





AI Profit Maximisation: +857% gain amid market crash (OKX Position History)

3. AI Surge Protection

During market crashes, most traders and trading tools start making emotional impulsive decisions such as averaging down or placing multiple buy orders too early, which can quickly overexpose their account and lead to liquidation.

Yet CoinTech2u’s AI Surge Protection automatically hits the brakes on entering new trades on the long positions during periods of extreme volatility.

Instead, it holds for the price to reach its lowest point — right before the market rebounds — then executes its next trade, flipping long positions from floating losses to floating profits automatically, without heightened emotion or manual interference.





CoinTech2u AI closed short, opened long at the dip, and closed long on the rebound (OKX Order History).

4. AI Risk Control

CoinTech2u’s intelligent stop-loss system built to safeguard users’ capital from sudden market collapses, AI Risk Control, proved its resilience by executing precise stop-loss orders automatically, preventing deep drawdowns and preserving user funds even as certain altcoins plunged more than 80% during the crash.

Through the AI’s portfolio-based logic which prioritises minimising risk impact and accelerating recovery through intelligent diversification and real-time rebalancing, losses were cut fast and efficiently, while recovery was swift with profits from other coins, keeping the overall account profitable and stable.

5. AI Quick Setup

CoinTech2u’s AI Quick Setup feature removes all the complication and confusion of manual configuration, allowing users to immediately start using it after connecting their exchange accounts.

The AI trading tool will automatically optimise for the best trading settings after analysis of the user’s wallet balance and shortlist best-performing coins based on current market conditions, allowing newcomers to enter the market confidently while providing experienced traders significant support in just a few clicks.

From Black Swan to Golden Goose

While the recent black swan event proved devastating— even fatal— to traders in the digital asset market, it provided CoinTech2u an excellent opportunity to prove how its intelligent, data-driven system is built to thrive even under extreme pressure.

CoinTech2u users collectively earned over $1.3 million in realised profits even as others faced liquidation in just a matter of hours, turning volatility into opportunity.





CoinTech2u achieved a 99.87% win rate across 23,962 positions over the past 3 years (OKX Futures Analysis)

The technology behind CoinTech2u learns, adapts, and grows stronger with every market move, prioritising an advanced, holistic AI logic which combines:

AI Profit Maximisation: to capture profits at the highest possible peak.

to capture profits at the highest possible peak. AI Surge Protection: to detect extreme volatility and prevent overtrading.

to detect extreme volatility and prevent overtrading. AI Risk Control: to protect capital during unexpected collapses.

to protect capital during unexpected collapses. AI Quick Setup: to generate stable, optimised settings tailored to each user.

These make CoinTech2u one of the few systems capable of navigating a black swan event successfully — not just this once, but for future events down the road, as both a protector and challenger.

About CoinTech2u

Launched in 2022, CoinTech2u is a leading AI-powered crypto trading tool trusted by over 230,000 users worldwide. The platform has built strategic partnerships with major global exchanges including OKX, Bitget, Bybit, and Binance, providing users with a secure, transparent, and high-performance AI trading experience.

CoinTech2u’s mission is simple — to make intelligent trading accessible for everyone. Its proprietary AI system continuously analyses market data, identifies opportunities, and executes trades with precision, all while maintaining zero custody risk as user funds remain safely on their exchange accounts.

With advanced features like AI Profit Maximisation, AI Surge Protection, AI Risk Control and AI Quick Setup, CoinTech2u empowers both beginners and professionals to trade smarter, manage risk effectively, and achieve consistent results — without the emotional stress of manual trading.

Built on years of real-market performance and continuous AI evolution, CoinTech2u delivers intelligence, security, and performance for the next generation of traders, redefining the possibilities of automated trading.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.

