Sezzle to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, will release its third quarter 2025 results after the market close on November 5, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. The earnings presentation will be available shortly after market close, via the Company’s Investor Relations website. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the call by emailing: investorrelations@sezzle.com.

Conference Call Registration

Participants can register for the conference call or webcast by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10204064/10031acd240

Upon registration, attendees will receive dial-in credentials and a link to the live webcast. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website following the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Sezzle Management will participate in the following investor events:

November 17, 2025: Oppenheimer Non-Deal Roadshow.

November 18, 2025: Wells Fargo's 9th Annual TMT Summit.

December 16, 2025: Northland Growth Conference.

The Company’s latest investor presentation will be available on its Investor Relations page ahead of the conferences.

Contact Information

Lee Brading, CFA



Investor Relations



+651 240 6001



investorrelations@sezzle.com Erin Foran



Media Enquiries



+651 403 2184



erin.foran@sezzle.com





