Aveanna Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, announced today that certain selling stockholders affiliated with J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) have commenced a secondary offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. The Company is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares offered by the Selling Stockholders.

Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the Offering. Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are acting as bookrunners for the Offering.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 38 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization.

