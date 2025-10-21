PUBMATIC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PubMatic, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In PubMatic (PUBM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in PubMatic between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PubMatic on August 20, 2025 with a Class Period from February 27, 2025 to August 11, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PubMatic have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently; (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 11, 2025, after the market closed, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report. In its report, PubMatic’s Chief Financial Officer, Steven Pantelick, revealed that the Company’s outlook reflects “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.” The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Goel, further revealed that a “top DSP buyer” had “shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” causing significant headwinds. Goel stated, in response to the inventory valuation change, the Company would “need to do a better job . . . to prioritize across all the hundreds of billions of daily ad impressions that we have, which subset of those impressions that we send to this DSP.”

On this news, PubMatic’s stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.





Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of PubMatic, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: