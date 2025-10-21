Atico Produces 2.24 Million Pounds of Cu and 1,906 Ounces of Au in Third Quarter 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 2.24 million pounds of copper and 1,906 ounces of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 23% for copper and 8% for gold, respectively, over the same period in 2024.

“During the period, higher metal prices enabled profitable mining of ore from lower mine zones previously excluded from reserves, leading to a quarterly revision of the mine plan to incorporate this out-of-reserve material. These areas of the deposit are in the final months and are being prioritized to maximize overall ore recovery. The lower grade, newly converted reserves, offset the contribution from the higher-grade upper zones, which percentage of feed to the mill has been consistently increasing as development continues and more stopes enter production. Given the change in the mine plan, results for the quarter were below budget, in particular for the copper head grade, which increased from the previous quarter but not as much as initially forecasted,” stated Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “We anticipate production for the following quarter will improve driven by higher copper head grade, even though we will continue to maximize ore recovery in the lower zones, as this strategy, coupled with the current drill program, should help us increase the reserves and the life of mine.”

Third Quarter Operational Highlights

Production of 2.24 million pounds of copper contained in concentrates; a decrease of 23% over Q3 2024.

Production of 1,906 ounces of gold contained in concentrates; a decrease of 8% over Q3 2024.

Average processed tonnes per day of 741, a decrease of 3% over Q3 2024.

Copper head grade of 1.82%, a decrease of 14% over Q3 2024.

Gold head grade of 1.53 grams per tonne; no significant change over Q3 2024.

Copper and gold recovery of 91% and 63%; no significant change for copper and gold, respectively, over Q3 2024.

Third Quarter Operational Review

The El Roble mine has been undergoing a transition from the lower areas of the mine towards the new higher-grade reserves in upper areas. This planned transition schedule has been changed to take advantage of higher metal prices and accommodate adding lower grade ore not included in the current reserves report. Despite this change, new stope development in the upper higher-grade areas continues to advance and improvement in head grades should continue quarter over quarter. These changes will be reflected in the production and cost guidance for this year and revision to the same for 2025 will be as follows:

Copper (000s pounds) 9,000 to 9,500 Gold (ounces) 7,500 to 8,500 C1 Cash Cost ($US)(1) $1.70 to $1.80

Note: Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this release. C1 cash cost per pound of payable copper produced net of by-product (gold) credits and selling costs.

The planned concentrate shipment, originally scheduled for September, was postponed to October due to limited vessel availability during the quarter. Since the company recognizes revenue upon shipment of the concentrate, this development will cause all expected revenue from this period to be recorded in the fourth quarter, alongside the planned revenue for that period.

Third Quarter Operational Details

Q3 2025

Total Q3 2024

Total % Change Production(Contained in Concentrates) Copper (000s pounds) 2,241 2,912 -23%

Gold (ounces) 1,906 2,072 -8%

Mine Tonnes of ore mined 61,005 67,869 -10%

Mill Tonnes processed 61,392 67,354 -9%

Tonnes processed per day 741 856 -3%

Copper grade (%) 1.82 2.13 -14%

Gold grade (g/t) 1.53 1.52 Nil Recoveries Copper (%) 91.2 92.3 Nil Gold (%) 62.9 62.9 Nil Concentrates Copper and Gold Concentrates (dmt) 5,721 7,248 -21%

Payable copper produced (000s lbs) 2,102 2,737 -23%



Note: Metal production figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement. The reported results are preliminary in nature and are awaiting independent lab verification.

Concentrate Inventory

The number of shipments the Company can export in any given quarter depends on several variables some of which the Company does not control, hence there may be an inherent variability in tonnes shipped quarter to quarter.

Q3 2025 Total Amounts in dry metric tonnes Opening inventory 969 Production 5,721 Sales 0 Adjustments (71) Number of shipments 0 Closing inventory 6,619

Note: Concentrate figures are subject to adjustments based on final settlement.

El Roble Mine

The El Roble mine is a high grade, underground copper and gold mine with nominal processing plant capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, located in the Department of Choco in Colombia. Its commercial product is a copper-gold concentrate.

Since obtaining control of the mine on November 22, 2013, Atico has upgraded the operation from a historical nominal capacity of 400 tonnes per day.

El Roble’s reserves estimate, with an effective date of March 12, 2024, includes Proven and Probable mineral reserves of 828 thousand tonnes averaging 2.49% Cu, 2.20 g/t Au and a life of mine until Q1-2027. A full NI 43-101 technical report is available on SEDAR+. For more information on the reserves estimate refer to SEDAR+ and on the Company’s website.

Mineralization is open at depth and along strike and the Company plans to further test the limits of the deposit. On the larger land package, the Company has identified a prospective stratigraphic contact between volcanic rocks and black and grey pelagic sediments and cherts that has been traced by Atico geologists for ten kilometers. This contact has been determined to be an important control on VMS mineralization on which Atico has identified numerous target areas prospective for VMS type mineralization occurrence, which is the focus of the current surface drill program at El Roble.

Qualified Person

Mr. Thomas Kelly (SME Registered Member 1696580), advisor to the Company and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 standards, is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Atico.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

