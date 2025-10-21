FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $9.2 Million or $1.18 Per Diluted Share and Declares 51st Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) (the “Company”), the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the “Bank”) today reported 2025 third quarter net income of $9.2 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the comparable quarter one year ago. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $24.9 million, or $3.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $27.6 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, for the comparable nine-month period in 2024.

“We continue to manage our strong net interest margins (NIM) with expanding yields on earning assets while maintaining a stable, well positioned mix of funding liabilities,” stated Matthew Mullet, CEO and President of 1st Security Bank.

“Shareholder returns were balanced in the third quarter with share repurchases, a paid special dividend, and the payment of our 50th quarterly dividend," stated Joe Adams, CEO of FS Bancorp, Inc. "We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved our 51st consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, demonstrating our commitment to long-term shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on November 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2025,” concluded Adams.

2025 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income was $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $7.7 million for the previous quarter, and $10.3 million for the comparable quarter one year ago;
  • Total deposits increased $133.1 million, or 5.2%, to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.55 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $259.2 million, or 10.7%, from $2.43 billion at September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”) and, to a lesser extent, other deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $665.9 million at September 30, 2025, $654.1 million at June 30, 2025, and $657.8 million at September 30, 2024;
  • Borrowings decreased $105.0 million, or 44.8%, to $129.3 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $234.3 million at June 30, 2025, and decreased $34.5 million, or 21.1%, from $163.8 million at September 30, 2024;
  • Loans receivable, net increased $17.3 million, or 0.7%, to $2.60 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $2.58 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased $135.9 million, or 5.5%, from $2.46 billion at September 30, 2024;
  • Consumer loans were $600.8 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $5.5 million, or 0.91%, from $606.3 million in the previous quarter, and a decrease of $31.6 million, or 5.0%, from $632.4 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, consumer loan originations included 83.3% of home improvement loans originated with a Fair Isaac Corporation (“FICO”) score above 720;
  • Repurchased 134,413 shares of the Company's common stock in the third quarter of 2025 at an average price of $41.15 per share, with $826,000 remaining for future purchases under the existing share repurchase plan as of September 30, 2025;
  • Book value per share increased $0.88 to $40.43 at September 30, 2025, compared to $39.55 at June 30, 2025, and increased $2.98 from $37.45 at September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased $0.97 to $38.43 at September 30, 2025, compared to $37.46 at June 30, 2025, and increased $3.33 from $35.10 at September 30, 2024. See, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures;”
  • Segment reporting in the third quarter of 2025 reflected net income of $8.4 million for the Commercial and Consumer Banking segment and $775,000 for the Home Lending segment, compared to net income of $7.4 million and $351,000 in the prior quarter, and net income of $9.3 million and $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, respectively; and
  • Regulatory capital ratios at the Bank were 13.8% for total risk-based capital and 11.0% for Tier 1 leverage capital at September 30, 2025, compared to 14.1% for total risk-based capital and 11.2% for Tier 1 leverage capital at June 30, 2025.

Segment Reporting

The Company operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking and Home Lending. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to our commercial and consumer customers. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending and cash management services. This segment also manages the Bank's investment portfolio and other assets. The Home Lending segment originates one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

The tables below provide a summary of segment reporting at or for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in thousands):

  At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $30,810  $2,880  $33,690 
Provision for credit losses  (2,150)  (159)  (2,309)
Noninterest income (2)  2,079   3,515   5,594 
Noninterest expense (3)  (20,134)  (5,254)  (25,388)
Income before provision for income taxes  10,605   982   11,587 
Provision for income taxes  (2,203)  (207)  (2,410)
Net income $8,402  $775  $9,177 
Total average assets for period ended $2,523,410  $662,047  $3,185,457 
Full-time employees ("FTEs")  460   115   575 


  At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		 Home Lending Total
Net interest income (1) $28,612  $2,632  $31,244 
Provision for credit losses  (1,331)  (182)  (1,513)
Noninterest income (2)  2,257   3,710   5,967 
Noninterest expense (3)  (20,199)  (5,633)  (25,832)
Income before provision for income taxes  9,339   527   9,866 
(Provision) benefit for income taxes  (71)  491   420 
Net income $9,268  $1,018  $10,286 
Total average assets for period ended $2,347,854  $612,935  $2,960,789 
FTEs  442   117   559 


  At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $88,397  $8,387  $96,784 
Provision for credit losses  (5,320)  (602)  (5,922)
Noninterest income (2)  6,621   9,269   15,890 
Noninterest expense (3)  (60,624)  (15,321)  (75,945)
Income before provision for income taxes  29,074   1,733   30,807 
Provision for income taxes  (5,517)  (364)  (5,881)
Net income $23,557  $1,369  $24,926 
Total average assets for period ended $2,468,543  $643,460  $3,112,003 
FTEs  460   115   575 


  At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 
Condensed income statement: Commercial and
Consumer
Banking		  Home Lending  Total 
Net interest income (1) $84,749  $7,242  $91,991 
Provision for credit losses  (3,796)  (193)  (3,989)
Noninterest income (2)  6,919   10,027   16,946 
Noninterest expense (3)  (58,250)  (14,968)  (73,218)
Income before provision for income taxes  29,622   2,108   31,730 
(Provision) benefit for income taxes  (4,253)  165   (4,088)
Net income $25,369  $2,273  $27,642 
Total average assets for period ended $2,369,740  $586,001  $2,955,741 
FTEs  442   117   559 

__________________________

(1)
Net interest income is the difference between interest earned on assets and the cost of liabilities to fund those assets. Interest earned includes actual interest earned on segment assets and, if the segment has excess liabilities, interest credits for providing funding to the other segment. The cost of liabilities includes interest expense on segment liabilities and, if the segment does not have enough liabilities to fund its assets, a funding charge based on the cost of assigned liabilities to fund segment assets.
(2)Noninterest income includes activity from certain residential mortgage loans that were initially originated for sale and measured at fair value and subsequently transferred to loans held for investment. Gains and losses from changes in fair value for these loans are reported in earnings as a component of noninterest income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net increase in fair value of $203,000 and $469,000, respectively, compared to a net increase in fair value of $262,000 and $448,000, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2025 and 2024, there were $12.8 million and $13.9 million, respectively, in residential mortgage loans recorded at fair value as they were previously transferred from loans held for sale to loans held for investment.
(3)Noninterest expense includes allocated overhead expense from general corporate activities. Allocation is determined based on a combination of segment assets and FTEs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Home Lending segment included allocated overhead expenses of $1.8 million and $5.5 million, compared to $1.8 million and $4.8 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively.
  

Asset Summary

The following table presents the components and changes in total assets as of the dates indicated.

ASSETS             Linked Quarter  Prior Year 
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Sep 30,  Change  Quarter Change 
  2025  2025  2024  $  %  $  % 
Cash and due from banks $12,391  $15,168  $17,950  $(2,777) (18)% $(5,559) (31)%
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  48,889   18,027   22,390   30,862  171   26,499  118 
Total cash and cash equivalents  61,280   33,195   40,340   28,085  85   20,940  52 
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     248   12,001   (248) NM   (12,001) NM 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  311,695   302,692   228,199   9,003  3   83,496  37 
Securities held-to-maturity, net  31,386   31,562   8,455   (176) (1)  22,931  271 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  38,579   53,630   49,373   (15,051) (28)  (10,794) (22)
Loans receivable, net  2,599,601   2,582,272   2,463,697   17,329  1   135,904  6 
Accrued interest receivable  15,122   14,270   14,014   852  6   1,108  8 
Premises and equipment, net  32,444   30,098   30,026   2,346  8   2,418  8 
Operating lease right-of-use  6,832   7,969   5,365   (1,137) (14)  1,467  27 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  7,975   11,579   9,504   (3,604) (31)  (1,529) (16)
Deferred tax asset, net  6,767   7,782   4,222   (1,015) (13)  2,545  60 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  38,531   38,262   38,453   269  1   78   
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,506   8,652   8,739   (146) (2)  (233) (3)
Goodwill  3,592   3,592   3,592           
Core deposit intangible, net  11,284   12,071   14,586   (787) (7)  (3,302) (23)
Other assets  35,231   38,139   39,642   (2,908) (8)  (4,411) (11)
TOTAL ASSETS $3,208,825  $3,176,013  $2,970,208  $32,812  1% $238,617  8%
                           

The increase in total assets reflects the Company's continued focus on balance sheet growth through loan origination and selective investment activity, funded by a combination of on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowings.

                              Prior 
LOAN PORTFOLIO                         Linked  Year 
(Dollars in thousands)                         Quarter  Quarter 
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024  $  $ 
("CRE") LOANS Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change 
CRE owner occupied $170,714   6.5% $180,250   6.8% $176,661   7.1% $(9,536) $(5,947)
CRE non-owner occupied  172,713   6.6   171,979   6.6   176,272   7.1   734   (3,559)
Commercial and speculative construction and development  326,684   12.4   300,723   11.5   240,618   9.6   25,961   86,066 
Multi-family  262,578   10.0   263,185   10.1   238,462   9.6   (607)  24,116 
Total CRE loans  932,689   35.5   916,137   35.0   832,013   33.4   16,552   100,676 
                                 
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS                                
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  629,712   23.9   639,881   24.4   591,666   23.7   (10,169)  38,046 
Home equity  86,895   3.3   85,613   3.3   75,063   3.0   1,282   11,832 
Residential custom construction  53,296   2.0   54,024   2.1   51,748   2.1   (728)  1,548 
Total residential real estate loans  769,903   29.2   779,518   29.8   718,477   28.8   (9,615)  51,426 
                                 
CONSUMER LOANS                                
Indirect home improvement  527,597   20.1   530,375   20.3   552,226   22.1   (2,778)  (24,629)
Marine  70,220   2.7   72,765   2.8   76,845   3.1   (2,545)  (6,625)
Other consumer  2,962   0.1   3,151   0.1   3,346   0.1   (189)  (384)
Total consumer loans  600,779   22.9   606,291   23.2   632,417   25.3   (5,512)  (31,638)
                                 
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS                                
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)  311,173   11.8   294,563   11.3   296,773   11.9   16,610   14,400 
Warehouse lending  15,113   0.6   17,952   0.7   15,249   0.6   (2,839)  (136)
Total commercial business loans  326,286   12.4   312,515   12.0   312,022   12.5   13,771   14,264 
Total loans receivable, gross  2,629,657   100.0%  2,614,461   100.0%  2,494,929   100.0%  15,196   134,728 
                                 
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans  (30,056)      (32,189)      (31,232)      2,133   1,176 
Total loans receivable, net $2,599,601      $2,582,272      $2,463,697      $17,329  $135,904 
                                 

Total loans increased to $2.63 billion during the third quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of growth in commercial and speculative construction and development loans and C&I loans. Commercial and speculative construction and development loans increased $26.0 million, let by speculative residential vertical projects, while C&I loans increased $16.6 million. 

The composition of CRE loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)            
CRE by Type: Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024 
CRE non-owner occupied:            
Office  $42,537   $39,141   $40,672 
Retail   36,827    38,652    36,070 
Hospitality/restaurant   25,798    26,489    27,743 
Self-storage   19,001    19,075    19,130 
Mixed use   18,663    18,387    17,882 
Industrial   14,352    14,444    15,402 
Senior housing/assisted living   7,390    7,448    7,621 
Other   3,632    3,670    6,684 
Land   2,072    2,206    2,523 
Education/worship   2,441    2,467    2,545 
Total CRE non-owner occupied   172,713    171,979    176,272 
CRE owner occupied:            
Industrial   77,059    77,419    63,577 
Office   31,981    40,156    42,156 
Retail   17,399    19,470    19,968 
Hospitality/restaurant   7,675    7,230    10,528 
Other   10,521    9,483    8,116 
Car wash   4,430    4,447    9,575 
Automobile related   7,164    7,215    8,874 
Mixed use   4,622    5,548    5,648 
Agriculture   4,347    4,652    3,610 
Education/worship   5,516    4,630    4,609 
Total CRE owner occupied   170,714    180,250    176,661 
Total $ 343,427  $ 352,229  $ 352,933 
                

The following table includes CRE loans repricing or maturing within the next two years, excluding loans that reprice simultaneously with changes to the prime rate:

                             Current
(Dollars in                            Weighted
thousands) For the Quarter Ended   Average
CRE by type: Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Jun 30,
2026		 Sep 30,
2026		 Dec 31,
2026		 Mar 31,
2027		 Jun 30,
2027		 Sep 30,
2027		 Total Rate
Agriculture $716 $178 $ $273 $ $ $ $ $1,167 6.47%
Apartment  1,421  968  13,706  9,738  16,186  27,814  18,052  4,153  92,038 5.81%
Auto–related    204              204 5.75%
Hotel / hospitality    111  1,224      102      1,437 5.08%
Industrial  9,300  397  580  1,553    13,341  3,345  5,754  34,270 5.09%
Mixed use    2,110      375        2,485 7.85%
Office  791  511  1,616  550  7,640  2,835    7,568  21,511 4.75%
Other  2,566  876    2,441  1,474    2,014  329  9,700 5.22%
Retail    406  3,422    3,375  2,997  2,366  7,551  20,117 4.68%
Senior housing and assisted living    2,128          1,363    3,491 4.76%
Total $14,794 $7,889 $20,548 $14,555 $29,050 $47,089 $27,140 $25,355 $186,420  
                              

The composition of construction loans at the dates indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025  June 30, 2025  September 30, 2024 
Construction Types: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
Commercial construction – retail $8,445  2.2% $8,447  2.4% $8,710  3.0%
Commercial construction – office  9,150  2.4   9,083  2.6   4,737  1.6 
Commercial construction – self storage  18,701  4.9   16,553  4.7   10,408  3.5 
Commercial construction – hotel  6,147  1.6   3,673  1.0   7,807  2.7 
Multi-family  29,751  7.8   23,119  6.5   30,931  10.6 
Custom construction – single family residential and single family manufactured residential  44,299  11.7   45,570  12.8   43,528  14.9 
Custom construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  8,998  2.4   8,454  2.4   8,220  2.8 
Speculative residential construction – vertical  217,821  57.3   200,375  56.5   145,549  49.8 
Speculative residential construction – land, lot and acquisition and development  36,668  9.6   39,473  11.1   32,476  11.1 
Total $379,980  100.0% $354,747  100.0% $292,366  100.0%
                      

Originations of one-to-four-family loans to purchase and refinance a home for the periods indicated were as follows:

(Dollars in                                 Prior Year 
thousands) For the Three Months Ended  Linked Quarter  Quarter 
  Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024  $  %  $  % 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Change  Change  Change  Change 
Purchase $155,910   88.8% $170,854   85.7% $168,088   85.7% $(14,944)  (8.7) $(12,178)  (7.2)%
Refinance  19,714   11.2   28,470   14.3   28,001   14.3   (8,756)  (30.8)  (8,287)  (29.6)%
Total $175,624   100.0% $199,324   100.0% $196,089   100.0% $(23,700)  (11.9) $(20,465)  (10.4)%


(Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30,     
  2025  2024     
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  $ Change %Change
Purchase $446,631 85.8% $497,705 88.8% $(51,074) (10.3)%
Refinance  73,697 14.2   62,546 11.2   11,151  17.8%
Total $520,328 100.0% $560,251 100.0% $(39,923) (7.1)%
                    

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company sold $156.4 million of one-to-four-family loans compared to $127.1 million during the previous quarter and $167.6 million during the same quarter one year ago. The increase in the volume of loans sold during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to seasonal homebuying factors. This increased demand for homes generally results in a higher volume of loan originations and, consequently, more loans available for sale. Gross margins on home loan sales increased to 3.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.06% in the previous quarter and increased from 2.96% in the same quarter one year ago. Gross margins are defined as the margin on loans sold (cash sales) without the impact of deferred costs.

Liabilities and Equity Summary

The following table summarizes the components and changes in deposits, borrowings, equity, and book value per common share at the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)                         Linked  Prior Year 
DEPOSITS Sep 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2025  Sep 30, 2024  Quarter  Quarter 
Transactional deposits: Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  $ Change  $ Change 
Noninterest-bearing checking $648,661   24.1% $643,573   25.2% $641,270   26.4% $5,088  $7,391 
Interest-bearing checking:                                
Retail deposits  199,527   7.4   181,240   7.1   165,944   6.8   18,287   33,583 
Brokered deposits        30,020   1.2         (30,020)   
Total interest-bearing checking  199,527   7.4   211,260   8.3   165,944   6.8   (11,733)  33,583 
Escrow accounts related to mortgages serviced (1)  17,191   0.6   10,496   0.4   16,483   0.7   6,695   708 
Subtotal  865,379   32.2   865,329   33.9   823,697   33.9   50   41,682 
Savings and money market:                                
Savings  167,006   6.2   159,601   6.3   151,364   6.2   7,405   15,642 
Money market:                                
Retail deposits  354,082   13.2   350,548   13.6   339,037   13.9   3,534   15,045 
Brokered deposits  251      251   0.1   1,012   0.0      (761)
Total money market  354,333   13.2   350,799   13.7   340,049   14.0   3,534   14,284 
Subtotal  521,339   19.4   510,400   20.0   491,413   20.2   10,939   29,926 
Certificates of deposit:                                
Retail CDs  924,925   34.4   891,355   34.9   849,302   35.0   33,570   75,623 
Nonretail CDs:                                
Online CDs  3,423   0.1   3,423   0.1   9,354   0.4      (5,931)
Public CDs  2,023   0.1   2,114   0.1   3,325   0.1   (91)  (1,302)
Brokered CDs  369,403   13.8   280,754   11.0   250,240   10.3   88,649   119,163 
Total nonretail CDs  374,849   14.0   286,291   11.2   262,919   10.8   88,558   111,930 
Subtotal  1,299,774   48.4   1,177,646   46.1   1,112,221   45.8   122,128   187,553 
Total deposits $2,686,492   100.0% $2,553,375   100.0% $2,427,331   100.0% $133,117  $259,161 
Borrowings (2) $129,305      $234,305      $163,806      $(105,000) $(34,501)
Shareholders’ equity $300,511      $297,203      $288,902      $3,308  $11,609 
Book value per common share $40.43      $39.55      $37.45      $0.88  $2.98 


_______________
(1)  Primarily noninterest-bearing accounts based on applicable state law.
(2)  Comprised of FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings.

At September 30, 2025, the Bank had uninsured deposits of approximately $694.4 million, compared to approximately $677.2 million at June 30, 2025, and $644.9 million at September 30, 2024. The uninsured amounts are estimates based on the methodologies and assumptions used for the Bank's regulatory reporting requirements.

In the table above, the linked quarter increase in stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2025, was primarily due to net income of $9.2 million and unrealized gain in fair value on securities available for sale of $2.9 million, net of tax, partially offset by unrealized loss in fair value and cash flow hedges of $454,000, net of tax. These changes reduced accumulated other comprehensive loss reported in the prior quarter to income this quarter, contributing to the increase in stockholders' equity. Gains and losses in fair value reflect changes in market interest rates during the periods. The increase in shareholders' equity was partially offset by share repurchases of $5.5 million and cash dividends paid of $3.8 million.

The Bank is considered “well capitalized” under the capital requirement established by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements. At September 30, 2025, capital ratios presented for the Bank and the Company were as follows:

  At September 30, 2025
  Bank Company
Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.81% 13.93%
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 10.96% 9.49%
CET 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.64% 10.95%
       

Credit Quality

The following table summarizes the changes in the ACL on loans, nonperforming loans, and classified loans at the dates indicated.

                
           Linked  Prior Year 
ACL ON LOANS Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Sep 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  $ Change  $ Change 
Beginning ACL balance $32,189  $31,653  $31,238  $536  $951 
Provision  1,851   1,715   1,591   136   260 
Charge-offs                    
Indirect  (1,941)  (1,555)  (1,847)  (386)  (94)
Marine  (55)  (43)  (91)  (12)  36 
Other  (49)  (42)  (26)  (7)  (23)
Commercial construction – office  (2,299)        (2,299)  (2,299)
Commercial business               
Subtotal  (4,344)  (1,640)  (1,964)  (2,704)  (2,380)
Recoveries                    
Indirect  323   330   339   (7)  (16)
Marine  16   54   11   (38)  5 
Other  12   7   10   5   2 
Commercial business  9   70   7   (61)  2 
Subtotal  360   461   367   (101)  (7)
Ending ACL balance $30,056  $32,189  $31,232  $(2,133) $(1,176)
                     

The commercial construction - office charge-off shown above reflects the expected loss for the project recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2025.

           
NONPERFORMING LOANS       Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, June 30, Sep 30, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2025 2025 2024 $ Change $ Change
CRE $2,047 $2,046 $1,130 $1  $917 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,150  9,083  4,737  67   4,413 
Total CRE loans  11,197  11,129  5,867  68   5,330 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  1,799  1,809  166  (10)  1,633 
Home equity  317  251  156  66   161 
Total residential real estate loans  2,116  2,060  322  56   1,794 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  3,802  3,365  1,770  437   2,032 
Marine  620  567  233  53   387 
Other consumer  40  13  5  27   35 
Total consumer loans  4,462  3,945  2,008  517   2,454 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  600  1,862  2,575  (1,262)  (1,975)
Total nonperforming loans $18,375 $18,996 $10,772 $(621) $7,603 
                  

The increase in nonaccrual loans year-over-year was partly driven by two commercial construction loans, which remain in active development. Disbursements on these loans, net of partial charge-offs of $2.3 million, contributed to a $4.4 million net increase in the nonaccrual balance of these loans compared to the same period last year. Increases in consumer loan and mortgage loan delinquencies also contributed to the overall rise in nonaccrual loans between the periods, partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in C&I loans, primarily due to a partial charge-off and receipt of funds on a government guarantee for a single nonaccrual C&I loan. 

CLASSIFIED LOANS       Linked Prior Year
(Dollars in thousands) Sep 30, June 30, Sep 30, Quarter Quarter
CRE LOANS 2025 2025 2024 $ Change $ Change
CRE $5,515 $2,046 $3,603 $3,469  $1,912 
Commercial and speculative construction and development  9,150  9,083  4,737  67   4,413 
Total CRE loans  14,665  11,129  8,340  3,536   6,325 
                
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS               
One-to-four-family (excludes HFS)  3,646  4,383  2,796  (737)  850 
Home equity  317  251  156  66   161 
Total residential real estate loans  3,963  4,634  2,952  (671)  1,011 
                
CONSUMER LOANS               
Indirect home improvement  3,802  3,365  1,770  437   2,032 
Marine  620  567  232  53   388 
Other consumer  40  13  5  27   35 
Total consumer loans  4,462  3,945  2,007  517   2,455 
                
COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LOANS               
C&I  3,963  5,220  9,880  (1,257)  (5,917)
Total classified loans $27,053 $24,928 $23,179 $2,125  $3,874 
                  

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $2.4 million to $33.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $31.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $3.9 million, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.5 million. The $3.9 million increase in total interest income was primarily due to an increase of $2.9 million in interest income on loans receivable, including fees, resulting from net loan growth and higher loan yields as a result of repricing and increased market rates. The $1.5 million increase in total interest expense was primarily the result of higher average deposit balances used to fund asset growth, partially offset by effective management of deposit and funding costs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $4.8 million to $96.8 million, from $92.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with an $8.6 million increase in total interest income, partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in interest expense for the same reasons mentioned above. 

NIM (annualized) increased two basis points to 4.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 4.35% for the same period in the prior year and increased three basis points from 4.30% to 4.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change in NIM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, reflects the combined effects of higher yields on interest-earning assets, favorable shifts in asset mix, and continued control of funding costs. 

The average total cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing checking, increased two basis points to 2.41% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from 2.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was predominantly due to higher average balances in borrowings. The average cost of funds increased six basis points to 2.39% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from 2.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily for the same reason noted above as well as growth in the deposit mix from the prior year. 

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $2.3 million and $5.9 million, compared to $1.5 million and $4.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses on loans reflects net loan growth and an increase in net charge-off activity.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $2.4 million to $4.0 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same prior last year. The increase was primarily due to a commercial construction loan's partial charge-off of $2.3 million. The partial charge-off was fully reserved for in previous periods, accordingly, there was no income statement impact resulting from increased provisions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs increased $2.6 million, to $6.9 million, compared to $4.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the $2.3 million partial charge-off discussed above, a $1.3 million increase in net charge-offs on indirect home improvement loans, partially offset by a $695,000 decrease in net charge-offs on commercial business loans and a $312,000 decrease in net charge-offs on marine loans. Management attributes the increase in net charge-offs for the current nine-month period to continued volatile economic conditions.

Total noninterest income decreased $373,000 to $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a $156,000 decrease in service charges and fee income and a $141,000 decrease in gain on sale of MSRs as there were no MSR sales in the current quarter compared to the same period last year. Total noninterest income decreased $1.1 million to $15.9 million, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $16.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily the result of a $713,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $619,000 decrease in service charges and fee income, and a net decrease of $520,000 from no activity in gain on sales of MSRs and loss on sale of investment securities compared to an $8.4 million net gain on sale of MSRs, offset by the $7.8 million loss on sale of investment securities that occurred during the same period in 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a $757,000 increase in other noninterest income, primarily due to a $358,000 gain on sales of nonmarketable equity securities, $219,000 in bank owned life insurance proceeds, and a $152,000 increase in brokered loans fees.

Total noninterest expense was $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $25.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The $444,000 decrease was primarily due to a $6,000 recovery in MSRs, compared to the prior year's $506,000 impairment, driven primarily by market rates, a $372,000 decrease in data processing, a $130,000 decrease in professional and board fees, a $118,000 decrease in marketing and advertising, and a $110,000 decrease in amortization of core deposit intangibles, partially offset by a $430,000 increase in salaries and benefits, primarily due to competitive wage adjustments, and a $147,000 increase in operations expense. Total noninterest expense increased $2.7 million to $75.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $73.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Increases during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year included a $2.1 million in salaries and benefits, $889,000 in operations expense, and $401,000 in professional and board fees, partially offset by a $522,000 decrease in the impairment of MSRs, primarily for the same reasons discussed above.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington. The Bank offers a range of loan and deposit services primarily to small- and middle-market businesses and individuals in Washington and Oregon. It operates through 27 bank branches, one headquarters office that provides loans and deposit services, and loan production offices in various suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, the Kennewick-Pasco-Richland metropolitan area of Washington, also known as the Tri-Cities, and in Vancouver, Washington. Additionally, the Bank services home mortgage customers across the Northwest, focusing on markets in Washington State including the Puget Sound, Tri-Cities, and Vancouver.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include but are not limited to, the following: adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels; labor shortages, the effects of inflation, recessionary pressures or slowing economic growth; changes in interest rates and the duration of such changes, including actions by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the values of our assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the impact of inflation and monetary and fiscal policy responses thereto and their impact on consumer and business behavior; geopolitical developments and international conflicts including but not limited to tensions or instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, or the imposition of new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions, which may disrupt financial markets, global supply chains, energy prices, or economic activity in specific industry sectors; the effects of a federal government shutdown, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; increased competitive pressures, including repricing and competitors' pricing initiatives, and their impact on our market position, loan, and deposit products; adverse changes in the securities markets, the Company’s ability to execute its plans to grow its residential construction lending, mortgage banking, and warehouse lending operations, and the geographic expansion of its indirect home improvement lending; challenges arising from expanding into new geographic markets, products, or services; secondary market conditions for loans and the Company’s ability to originate loans for sale and sell loans in the secondary market; volatility in the mortgage industry; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the ability to adapt to rapid technological changes, including advancements in artificial intelligence, digital banking, and cybersecurity; legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to shifts in capital requirements, banking regulation, tax laws, or consumer protection laws; vulnerabilities in information systems or third-party service providers, including disruptions, breaches, or attacks; environmental, social and governance goals; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, domestic political unrest and other external events on our business; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on its website at www.fsbwa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. 

                   
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
                   
              Linked  Prior Year 
  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Sep 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
ASSETS 2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
Cash and due from banks $12,391  $15,168  $17,950  (18) (31)
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions  48,889   18,027   22,390  171  118 
Total cash and cash equivalents  61,280   33,195   40,340  85  52 
Certificates of deposit at other financial institutions     248   12,001  (100) (100)
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  311,695   302,692   228,199  3  37 
Securities held-to-maturity, net  31,386   31,562   8,455  (1) 271 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  38,579   53,630   49,373  (28) (22)
Loans receivable, net  2,599,601   2,582,272   2,463,697  1  6 
Accrued interest receivable  15,122   14,270   14,014  6  8 
Premises and equipment, net  32,444   30,098   30,026  8  8 
Operating lease right-of-use  6,832   7,969   5,365  (14) 27 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  7,975   11,579   9,504  (31) (16)
Deferred tax asset, net  6,767   7,782   4,222  (13) 60 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”), net  38,531   38,262   38,453  1   
MSRs, held at the lower of cost or fair value  8,506   8,652   8,739  (2) (3)
Goodwill  3,592   3,592   3,592     
Core deposit intangible, net  11,284   12,071   14,586  (7) (23)
Other assets  35,231   38,139   39,642  (8) (11)
TOTAL ASSETS $3,208,825  $3,176,013  $2,970,208  1  8 
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $665,852  $654,069  $657,753  2  1 
Interest-bearing accounts  2,020,640   1,899,306   1,769,578  6  14 
Total deposits  2,686,492   2,553,375   2,427,331  5  11 
Borrowings  129,305   234,305   163,806  (45) (21)
Subordinated notes:                  
Principal amount  50,000   50,000   50,000     
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (356)  (373)  (423) (5) (16)
Total subordinated notes less unamortized debt issuance costs  49,644   49,627   49,577     
Operating lease liability  6,993   8,138   5,548  (14) 26 
Other liabilities  35,880   33,365   35,044  8  2 
Total liabilities  2,908,314   2,878,810   2,681,306  1  8 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding             
Common stock, $.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 7,535,330 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025, 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, and 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024  75   76   78  (1) (4)
Additional paid-in capital  43,907   48,418   55,264  (9) (21)
Retained earnings  273,882   268,509   251,843  2  9 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (17,353)  (19,800)  (18,283) (12) (5)
Total stockholders’ equity  300,511   297,203   288,902  1  4 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $3,208,825  $3,176,013  $2,970,208  1  8 


          
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
          
  Three Months Ended  Linked  Prior Year 
  Sep 30,  Jun 30,  Sep 30,  Quarter  Quarter 
INTEREST INCOME 2025  2025  2024  % Change  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $46,664  $45,038  $43,800  4  7 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  4,309   3,665   3,243  18  33 
Total interest and dividend income  50,973   48,703   47,043  5  8 
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits  14,862   14,520   13,486  2  10 
Borrowings  1,935   1,585   1,828  22  6 
Subordinated notes  486   486   485     
Total interest expense  17,283   16,591   15,799  4  9 
NET INTEREST INCOME  33,690   32,112   31,244  5  8 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  2,309   2,021   1,513  14  53 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  31,381   30,091   29,731  4  6 
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges and fee income  2,326   2,323   2,482    (6)
Gain on sale of loans  2,439   1,972   2,523  24  (3)
Gain on sale of MSRs        141    NM 
Gain on sale of investment securities, net        11  NM  NM 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  269   254   252  6  7 
Other noninterest income  560   621   558  (10)  
Total noninterest income  5,594   5,170   5,967  8  (6)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                  
Salaries and benefits  14,415   14,088   13,985  2  3 
Operations  3,974   3,824   3,827  4  4 
Occupancy  1,744   1,780   1,662  (2) 5 
Data processing  1,784   2,137   2,156  (17) (17)
Loan costs  746   719   666  4  12 
Professional and board fees  1,093   1,155   1,223  (5) (11)
FDIC insurance  592   554   533  7  11 
Marketing and advertising  259   398   377  (35) (31)
Amortization of core deposit intangible  787   809   897  (3) (12)
(Recovery) impairment of servicing rights  (6)  38   506  (116) (101)
Total noninterest expense  25,388   25,502   25,832    (2)
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES  11,587   9,759   9,866  19  17 
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES  2,410   2,031   (420) 19  (674)
NET INCOME $9,177  $7,728  $10,286  19  (11)
Basic earnings per share $1.20  $1.00  $1.32  20  (9)
Diluted earnings per share $1.18  $0.99  $1.29  19  (9)


 
FS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended  Year 
  September 30,  September 30,  Over Year 
INTEREST INCOME 2025  2024  % Change 
Loans receivable, including fees $135,004  $127,203   6 
Interest and dividends on investment securities, cash and cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  11,459   10,660   7 
Total interest and dividend income  146,463   137,863   6 
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits  42,440   39,620   7 
Borrowings  5,783   4,796   21 
Subordinated note  1,456   1,456    
Total interest expense  49,679   45,872   8 
NET INTEREST INCOME  96,784   91,991   5 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  5,922   3,989   48 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  90,862   88,002   3 
NONINTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fee income  6,894   7,513   (8)
Gain on sale of loans  6,111   6,824   (10)
Gain on sale of MSRs     8,356   NM 
Loss on sale of investment securities, net     (7,836)  NM 
Earnings on cash surrender value of BOLI  773   734   5 
Other noninterest income  2,112   1,355   56 
Total noninterest income  15,890   16,946   (6)
NONINTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits  43,037   40,920   5 
Operations  11,243   10,354   9 
Occupancy  5,240   5,036   4 
Data processing  5,966   6,172   (3)
Loan costs  2,012   1,904   6 
Professional and board fees  3,435   3,034   13 
FDIC insurance  1,684   1,515   11 
Marketing and advertising  879   981   (10)
Amortization of core deposit intangible  2,426   2,757   (12)
Impairment of MSRs  23   545   (96)
Total noninterest expense  75,945   73,218   4 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  30,807   31,730   (3)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  5,881   4,088   44 
NET INCOME $24,926  $27,642   (10)
Basic earnings per share $3.23  $3.54   (9)
Diluted earnings per share $3.18  $3.45   (8)
             


KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND DATA (Unaudited)   
  At or For the Three Months Ended 
  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025  2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) (1)  1.14%  0.99%  1.38%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity) (1)  11.97   10.29   14.08 
Yield on average interest-earning assets (1)  6.61   6.52   6.56 
Average total cost of funds (1)  2.41   2.39   2.39 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.20   4.13   4.17 
Net interest margin (1)  4.37   4.30   4.35 
Operating expense to average total assets (1)  3.16   3.28   3.47 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (1)  140.80   140.98   144.28 
Efficiency ratio (2)  64.63   68.40   69.42 
Common equity ratio (ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets)  9.37   9.36   9.73 
Tangible common equity ratio (3)  8.94   8.91   9.17 


  For the Nine Months Ended 
  September 30,  September 30, 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: 2025  2024 
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)  1.07%  1.25%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average total stockholders' equity)  11.03   13.05 
Yield on average interest-earning assets  6.55   6.44 
Average total cost of funds  2.39   2.33 
Interest rate spread information – average during period  4.16   4.11 
Net interest margin  4.33   4.30 
Operating expense to average total assets  3.26   3.31 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  141.54   144.14 
Efficiency ratio (2)  67.40   67.21 


  September 30,  June 30,  September 30, 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DATA: 2025  2025  2024 
Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (4)  0.57%  0.60%  0.36%
Nonperforming loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS) (5)  0.70   0.73   0.43 
ACL – loans to nonperforming loans (5)  163.77   168.89   290.07 
ACL – loans to total gross loans (excluding loans HFS)  1.14   1.23   1.25 


  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Sep 30,  
PER COMMON SHARE DATA: 2025   2025   2024  
Basic earnings per share $1.20   $1.00   $1.32  
Diluted earnings per share $1.18   $0.99   $1.29  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  7,488,139    7,580,576    7,676,102  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  7,623,243    7,698,173    7,854,389  
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,432,359 (6)  7,515,480 (7)  7,713,359 (8)
Book value per share using common shares outstanding $40.43   $39.55   $37.45  
Tangible book value per share using common shares outstanding (9) $38.43   $37.46   $35.10  


_______________

(1)Annualized.
(2)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total noninterest income.
(3)Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(4)Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), foreclosed real estate and other repossessed assets.
(5)Nonperforming loans consist of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due.
(6)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(7)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(8)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024, less 103,813 unvested restricted stock shares.
(9)Tangible book value per share using outstanding common shares excludes intangible assets. This ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.


(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		  QTR Over
QTR		  YTD Over
YTD		 
Average Balances 2025  2024  2025  2024  $ Change  $ Change 
Assets                        
Loans receivable, net (1) $2,651,111  $2,536,106  $2,608,338  $2,504,129  $115,005  $104,209 
Investment securities - taxable  285,111   181,249   267,657   203,798   103,862   63,859 
Investment securities - nontaxable  79,341   78,208   78,386   93,162   1,133   (14,776)
Interest-bearing deposits and certificates of deposit at other financial institutions  34,857   48,546   23,575   49,887   (13,689)  (26,312)
FHLB stock, at cost  10,082   10,739   10,262   6,666   (657)  3,596 
Total interest-earning assets  3,060,502   2,854,848   2,988,218   2,857,642   205,654   130,576 
Noninterest-earning assets  124,955   105,941   123,785   98,099   19,014   25,686 
Total assets $3,185,457  $2,960,789  $3,112,003  $2,955,741  $224,668  $156,262 
Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposit accounts $1,947,830  $1,737,793  $1,880,007  $1,788,324  $210,037  $91,683 
Borrowings  176,234   191,279   181,633   144,635   (15,045)  36,998 
Subordinated notes  49,633   49,567   49,617   49,550   66   67 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,173,697   1,978,639   2,111,257   1,982,509   195,058   128,748 
Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts  668,908   650,582   663,536   648,345   18,326   15,191 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  38,746   40,876   35,081   41,965   (2,130)  (6,884)
Total liabilities $2,881,351  $2,670,097  $2,809,874  $2,672,819  $211,254  $137,055 


_______________
(1) Includes loans HFS.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States (“GAAP”), this earnings release presents non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity ratio. Management believes that providing the Company’s tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is consistent with the capital treatment utilized by the investment community, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and facilitates comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and to its competitors. Where applicable, the Company has also presented comparable GAAP information.

These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of the GAAP book value per share and common equity ratio and the non-GAAP tangible book value per share and tangible common equity ratio is presented below.

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, June 30, September 30, 
Tangible Book Value Per Share: 2025
 2025
 2024
 
Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $300,511  $297,203  $288,902  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible, net  (14,876)  (15,663)  (18,178) 
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $285,635  $281,540  $270,724  
           
Common shares outstanding at end of period  7,432,359 (1) 7,515,480 (2) 7,713,359 (3)
           
Book value per share (GAAP) $40.43  $39.55  $37.45  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $38.43  $37.46  $35.10  
           
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:          
Total assets (GAAP) $3,208,825  $3,176,013  $2,970,208  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangible assets  (14,876)  (15,663)  (18,178) 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $3,193,949  $3,160,350  $2,952,030  
           
Common equity ratio (GAAP)  9.37 % 9.36 % 9.73 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)  8.94   8.91   9.17  

_______________

(1)
Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,535,330 at September 30, 2025, less 102,971 unvested restricted stock shares.
(2)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,618,543 at June 30, 2025, less 103,063 unvested restricted stock shares.
(3)Common shares were calculated using shares outstanding of 7,817,172 at September 30, 2024, less 103,813 unvested restricted stock shares.
  

Contacts: 
Matthew D. Mullet,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phillip D. Whittington,
Chief Financial Officer

(425) 771-5299
www.FSBWA.com


