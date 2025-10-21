FTI Consulting Enhances Risk & Investigations Capabilities in Australia with Appointment of Warren Dunn as a Senior Managing Director

SYDNEY, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Warren Dunn as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Risk Advisory practice in Australia.

Mr. Dunn, who is based in Sydney, has three decades of experience in risk and regulation domain, particularly in the financial services sector, specialising in non-financial risk management, complex customer remediation, high-profile regulatory response matters and significant conduct issues. He has led investigations and remediations for some of the largest risk management failures in Australia, including those associated with interest rate manipulation, anti-money laundering breaches and failures, bribery and corruption scandals, fraud, and royal commissions.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Dunn will strengthen the Risk Advisory practice, focusing on the changing needs of Australian businesses as current market conditions disrupt operations and risk challenges evolve. He will support clients with complex risk, conduct and regulatory compliance matters as well as remediation programmes. He will leverage his experience in forensic technology, including advanced data analytics across structured and unstructured data, to help clients identify, prevent and predict fraud, misconduct, error and operational waste and breaches of compliance.

“The regulatory environment continues to evolve with a focus on digital transformation, enhanced compliance and increased scrutiny,” said Dawna Wright, Head of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Australia. “Warren joins our firm at an exciting time and brings a depth of expertise to our team that allows us to continue to provide our clients with data-driven solutions to help them overcome their most complex challenges.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Dunn was a Partner at a Big Four firm, supporting banking, insurance and wealth management clients with risk, regulatory and compliance-related matters. He served as a board member for the Risk Management Association of Australia for the past five years.

Mr. Dunn’s appointment enhances the capabilities within the Risk & Investigations practice in Australia, following the recent addition of Senior Managing Directors Natalie Faulkner and Mark Gossington in Sydney.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Dunn said, “Our financial services clients are under increasing regulatory pressure with more stringent prudential requirements being instituted across operational risk and cyber resilience, third-party risk management, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Adding to that we have a significant expansion of anti-money laundering obligations from AUSTRAC and a heightened emphasis on product, sales, claims and complaints management from ASIC. It’s a great time to be joining a rapidly growing national team of experts with global connectivity, who are armed with practical, tailored advice to help our clients manage these regulatory changes.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024.



