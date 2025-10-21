FLSmidth announces that all regulatory approvals for the sale of the Cement business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners have been met

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 33-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

21 October 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark



Today, FLSmidth announces that all regulatory approvals for the divestment of the Cement business to an affiliate of the global private equity firm, Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, have been met (ref. Company Announcement no. 10-2025). In accordance with the sale and purchase agreement, we expect that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2025.



CEO of FLSmidth, Mikko Keto, comments: “For 143 years, the Cement business has been part of FLSmidth, and it has laid the foundation for the company that we are today. It has helped shape our organisation, our capabilities and our reputation around the world. I wish all our former Cement colleagues and Pacific Avenue Capital Partners all the best for the future. The completion of the transaction will mark an important milestone and the beginning of the next chapter for FLSmidth as a pure-play supplier of technology and services to the global mining industry. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong heritage as we focus fully on creating value for our mining customers”.



This announcement does not change FLSmidth’s previously announced financial guidance for the full year 2025 (ref. Company Announcement no. 23-2025).





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment