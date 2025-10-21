CYTOKINETICS CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cytokinetics, Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Cytokinetics (CYTK) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired common stock in Cytokinetics between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cytokinetics, Incorporated (“Cytokinetics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics common stock between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 17, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the timeline for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission and approval process for aficamten. Specifically, defendants represented that the Company expected approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its NDA for aficamten in the second half of 2025, based on a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date, and failed to disclose material risks related to the Company’s failure to submit a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) that could delay the regulatory process.





On May 6, 2025, during an earnings call, it was revealed that the Company had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA discussing safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. This confirmed defendants’ awareness of potential REMS requirements and their reckless decision to omit it from the initial submission, misleading investors about the regulatory timeline.





As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements, class members purchased Cytokinetics’ common stock at artificially inflated prices and suffered significant losses when the truth was revealed.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: