Melospeech Inc. Enhances Platform Resilience Following Global AWS Outage

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melospeech Inc., an award-winning, tech-enabled therapy and AI company, today announced new infrastructure measures to enhance platform resilience and minimize the impact of future cloud service disruptions. The improvements follow the recent global AWS outage (US-East region) that temporarily affected access to several major platforms.

During the incident, a subset of users experienced brief login interruptions to The SLPeaceBot™. Melospeech acted swiftly to restore access, and all user data remained secure.

“As a platform trusted by early-adopter speech therapy providers, we continuously monitor and optimize our systems to reduce downtime risks,” said Dr. Givona Sandiford, CEO of Melospeech. “While the outage originated externally, we implemented additional safeguards to further strengthen reliability and uptime moving forward.”

Melospeech was recently named “Most Investable Company” on Season 18 of The Blox — a globally competitive entrepreneurship accelerator and reality series produced by BetaBlox and hosted by Weston Bergmann, whose season finale aired this week. The company also earned the #35 ranking on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2025, recognizing its leadership in healthcare innovation and culture of excellence.

“Healthcare providers depend on consistent, secure access to tools that support our services,” added Dr. Sandiford. “Our latest enhancements — and these recognitions — reflect Melospeech's ongoing commitment to reliability, innovation, and trust.”

Melospeech has implemented and continues to roll out proactive upgrades, including enhanced monitoring, strategic routing, and expanded redundancy to minimize the impact of future cloud outages — ensuring clinicians can continue delivering care with confidence.

For more information about Melospeech and its AI-driven solutions, visit www.melospeech.com.

Photo: “Winners celebrate at The Blox Season 18 finale; Melospeech Inc. named ‘Most Investable Company.’”

Credit: BetaBlox Productions

About Melospeech®

Melospeech Inc. blends clinical care and technology, offering in-home, community-based, and virtual speech, occupational, and early-intervention services alongside AI-powered tools that streamline provider workflows.

