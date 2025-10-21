Biomea Fusion to Participate in Citi's SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it will participate in Citi’s SMID Biotech C-Suite Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available here or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events . A replay of the webcast will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

