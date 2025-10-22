Pixelligent Launches PixMicro™ Product Line to Advance XR, Next-Generation Displays, and Optical Sensors

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies LLC (Pixelligent), the leading manufacturer of high refractive index (RI) nanocomposites for next-gen electronics, today introduced PixMicro™, the next leap in Micro Optics materials. PixMicro™ is a new family of micro-imprintable formulations designed to enable high-performance sensors, microlens arrays, waveguides, 3D printed optics, CPO, and Diffractive Optical Elements (DOEs).

By delivering unmatched transparency, ultra-low haze, and refractive indices of up to 1.90 in solvent-free containing formulations, the PixMicro™ product line enables device manufacturers to achieve dramatically sharper visuals, smaller form factors, and improved efficiency and costs.

“The extreme performance requirements of optical sensors, 3D printed fine optics, and display applications are growing rapidly, requiring advances in materials innovation to deliver the next-gen products demanded by consumer and industrial customers,” said Craig Bandes, CEO, Pixelligent. “PixMicro™ delivers an unmatched combination of high-index, optical clarity, mechanical properties, and processing flexibility - giving manufacturers the tools required to build the devices that will define the next wave of immersive technology.”

PixMicro™ high-refractive index micro-imprintable products are compatible with both glass and plastic substrates, as well as commercially available stamps and industry-standard manufacturing processes, for a wide range of applications. Performance advantages of PixMicro™ include:



Highly loaded Solvent-free formulations delivering HRI of 1.9+

High-yield micro-imprinting of 30 µm–50 µm thick structures

Tunable viscosities

Compatible with existing manufacturing processes and substrates

Industry-leading clarity: >95% transparency across visible wavelengths

Ultra-low haze (<0.1%) for crystal-clear performance

With optical sensors, XR devices, and IT OLED projected to be among the fastest-growing consumer and industrial technology markets in the coming years, the combination of the new PixMicro with the established PixNIL® and PixJet® product lines position Pixelligent at the center of the next wave of display innovation.

