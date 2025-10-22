China-Malaysia ties strengthen under BRI framework with focus on clean energy and digital economy：MayCham China chairman

Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) marks its 11th anniversary, China-Malaysia cooperation has entered a new phase of multi-dimensional and deeply integrated engagement, spanning infrastructure, the digital economy and green transformation — with vast potential ahead, Loh Wee Keng, chairman of the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China (MayCham China), told the Global Times during the 2025 China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing.



As this year's ASEAN chair, Malaysia has maintained close trade ties with China. In 2024, bilateral trade exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan ($212 billion), with China remaining Malaysia's largest trading partner for more than a decade. Malaysia is China's second-largest trading partner in ASEAN.



One of the most iconic achievements of China-Malaysia cooperation under the BRI, Loh said, is the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" model — the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park and the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park, which has been operating for over a decade. "Both parks are now almost fully occupied," he noted, calling the model a benchmark for bilateral industrial collaboration.



Loh also highlighted that the flagship BRI project jointly built by Malaysia and China, the East Coast Rail Link, is now in its final phase of construction and is expected to become operational by late 2026 or early 2027. Loh expressed hope that more large-scale infrastructure projects would be successfully launched and implemented in Malaysia in the coming years.



"Our foundation in infrastructure cooperation is strong," Loh said. He noted that several large-scale projects in Penang, including a new international airport, are progressing with active participation from Chinese enterprises. "We expect more Chinese capital and technology to enter Malaysia in the coming years."



Speaking about the value of CISCE to Malaysian businesses, Loh said its focus on green energy, the digital economy and advanced manufacturing aligns closely with Malaysia's current development needs. He particularly emphasized new energy vehicles (NEVs) as a "breakthrough point" for future China-Malaysia cooperation.



"China is a global leader in NEV production, battery technology, and smart driving," Loh said. "Malaysia, meanwhile, has a relatively mature automotive industry, semiconductor supply chain, and communications infrastructure. This provides a strong foundation for building a complementary industrial ecosystem."



"Malaysia is a natural partner for Chinese companies going global," Loh stressed, "especially in fields like digital economy and new energy."



He pointed out that, compared with countries where traditional automotive sectors are deeply entrenched, Malaysia enjoys greater flexibility in transitioning to NEVs.

"The market here is more open, responsive to policy, and better suited for absorbing Chinese technologies and production capacity."



Some Chinese companies, including BYD, have already launched pilot operations in Malaysia. Loh said the chamber is working to position Malaysia as a Southeast Asian launchpad and showcase hub for Chinese NEV brands, while also encouraging the establishment of regional sales, service and R&D centers.



Amid a global trade landscape rattled by geopolitical uncertainty, Loh acknowledged that tariff issues are having short-term impact on the region. Even so, he stressed that ASEAN's youthful demographics and rising purchasing power provide strong underlying demand.



"Whatever happens with trade tensions, this is a very large market and economic zone with real internal momentum," he said.



Loh added that China and Malaysia are highly complementary in terms of industry, and that ASEAN economies, including Malaysia, can mitigate external volatility by deepening trade and industrial links with China, supporting more stable long-term growth.



"Malaysia's strengths in semiconductors, automotive manufacturing and food processing — combined with ASEAN's young population — create strong momentum for internal demand."



On the cooperation between SMEs, Loh said the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has organized several bilateral exchange programs in recent years. "We've introduced Chinese companies, including some from Zhongguancun, to the Malaysian market, and have also taken local firms to China to participate in expos and business matchmaking events," he said.



"As a chamber, our mission is to serve as a platform connecting enterprises from both countries and promote deeper, more practical BRI cooperation," he said.



Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing





Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.