China’s rising robotics industry holds vast potential for BRI cooperation: industry reps

Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Beijing's Olympics landmark "Ice Ribbon" National Speed Skating Oval, humanoid robots came to life this week at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) - delivering dance routines, martial arts display, musical performances, and athletic feats that blurred the line between spectacle and science.



With more than 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries participating, the three-day competition features events ranging from soccer, boxing, and track races to real-world scenarios such as medicine sorting and cleaning services - offering a striking glimpse into the rapidly evolving frontier of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.



Beyond the spectacles at the WHRG, these robots also hold vast potential for international cooperation, including among partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



From the launch of the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan in 2017, to the inclusion of scientific and technological innovation among the eight major steps for supporting high-quality BRI cooperation in 2023, scientific and technological cooperation is an important component of jointly building the BRI.



Amid rising unilateralism and protectionism globally, technology cooperation, including in the robotics industry, has injected fresh momentum into BRI development.



The trend was vividly showcased at both the WHRG and the just-concluded 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing, and was widely recognized by guests from BRI partner countries.



Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, said that most BRI partner countries are emerging economies and developing nations, where industrialization and modernization are accelerating, creating strong demand for robotics and vast market potential.



'Seeking partnerships'



"This is my first time in China, and I'm here not just for the robotics event, but also to look for advanced technologies - AI systems, sensors, even medical-related innovations - that can be applied to our business," Nikita Podlipskiy, a representative of Ultimate Education from Moscow, Russia, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the 2025 WRC.



Podlipskiy's company has worked in this field for about five years and is now looking to explore the Chinese market, noting that China is already among the world's top leaders in AI and robotics. "We might also consider educational robots if we find suitable ones [at the WRC]. Our goal is to identify technologies and partners that can help us expand," he said.



The 2025 WRC featured a lineup of "humanoid robot stars," including Unitree's G1 robot, which first captured public attention with a traditional Chinese yangko dance at the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, and Tien Kung Ultra, champion of the world's first humanoid robot half marathon.



Bikash Gurung, president of the Robotics Association of Nepal, was deeply impressed by Unitree's G1 robot, which demonstrated dexterity in hand movements and dance routines, including its striking boxing performance at the event.



Gurung noted that, like smartphones, robots will only achieve mass market adoption if prices become more affordable. He observed many robots priced above 100,000 yuan ($13,930), while Unitree's 30,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan models offered strong value and were paving the way for other robotics companies.



Jacques Eone, president of the Cameroon Robotics Association, attended the WRC for the second time, expressing strong interest in applying robotics to agriculture and mining - two key industries in the Central African country, in an interview with the Global Times.



Eone noted that robotics in Cameroon is still at a very early stage. "Over the past five years, we have seen many startups trying to develop this sector. But the main challenge is getting the necessary equipment to turn ideas into real products. That's why we are seeking partnerships with Chinese companies to build the sector together," he said.



Potential for collaboration



China is the world's largest producer of robots. Industrial robot output surged from 33,000 units in 2015 to 556,000 units in 2024, while service robot production reached 10.519 million units, up 34.3 percent year-on-year. In the first half of 2025, Chinese industrial robot exports jumped 61.5 percent year-on-year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.



Mohammed Alsolami, a robotics and AI developer from Saudi Arabia, said he believes that China is leading in scaling robotics into real-world applications and sees strong potential for China-Saudi collaboration. "Saudi Arabia is investing heavily under Vision 2030, and China's experience in scaling robotics ecosystems can complement our goals of localization, talent development, and industrial transformation," Alsolami said.



When speaking about robotics and AI technologies being implemented in the Middle East under the BRI, Alsolami said that the initiative provides a strategic framework for joint development between China and Saudi Arabia.



In the Middle East, robotics and AI can be applied to logistics corridors, smart ports, renewable energy projects, and large-scale infrastructure. For Saudi Arabia, this aligns with the country's national projects such as NEOM and the broader industrial transformation agenda, Alsolami said. "We envision joint research centers, testbeds, and cross-border innovation hubs emerging under this cooperation."



Alsolami said that Saudi Arabia is discussing strategic R&D collaboration to bring selected robotics technologies into the country, including joint demonstration projects with Chinese partners using "build-operate-transfer" models for technology transfer and workforce training.



Gurung said that technology transfer marks a new stage in China-Nepal BRI cooperation. With China already supporting Nepal in infrastructure, placing robotics and AI at the forefront of BRI technological cooperation could be a game-changer for the country, he added.



Gurung also noted that China-Nepal robotics cooperation holds strong potential and practical prospects, as Nepal's tourism sector is suitable for deploying Chinese services robots. The country also offers a diverse testing ground - from plains to mountains - allowing products to be trialed in extreme environments.



Chinese robotics firms are actively responding to rising global demand. Qin Xiaojun, sales director of overseas division of Chinese robot company UBTECH, told the Global Times that BRI partner countries could become China's major markets for service robots abroad.



He noted that the company's humanoid robots and AI-based educational robotics products have seen significant cooperation potential in these countries.



In 2024, Beijing Galbot Co launched a service robot project in Abu Dhabi, providing front-desk services in local hotels, including voice ordering, on-site purchases, and customer inquiries.



Zhao Yuli, Galbot's chief strategy officer, told the Global Times that while BRI cooperation has so far focused more on infrastructure, the company is positioning itself to integrate into national strategies, working closely with local governments and state-owned enterprises, leveraging its expertise in embodied intelligence to meet growing AI and robotics demand in BRI partner countries.



Wang noted that with its technological edge and extensive case experience, China can export solutions to enhance local efficiency and services of BRI partner countries, while also promoting data sharing and advancing global technology development.





