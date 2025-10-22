Maritime Silk Road lends fresh impetus to trade, global connectivity amid uncertainty

Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From smart ports and intelligent manufacturing to the integration of shipping and trade services, these efforts demonstrate how technology and collaboration are redefining global supply chains - making them faster, greener and more resilient, said Andrzej Juchniewicz, chief of the China Representative Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.



He emphasized the sustainable and market-oriented approach of China's maritime connectivity strategy within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He also told the Global Times that this platform is not a one-way export channel but aims to create an international cooperation network that benefits all participants.



"For Poland, a gateway to the European Union, China's initiative presents significant opportunities," Juchniewicz said, noting plans to leverage the Silk Road Maritime platform to strengthen connections between Poland's logistics hubs and jointly explore the Central and Eastern European market.



His vision was echoed at the 7th Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum held on September 8-9 in Xiamen in East China's Fujian Province, where participants were focusing on strengthening win-win cooperation and fostering innovation among partners along the Maritime Silk Road, amid global trade challenges.



The forum drew more than 1,500 participants from more than 30 countries and regions, including government officials, international organization representatives, experts, and executives from ports, shipping lines, trade and logistics.



Under the theme "Seamless Port and Shipping, Boundless Silk Road Trade," the forum aimed to strengthen Maritime Silk Road transport links, boost exchanges within the port and shipping industries, and advance investment and trade liberalization and facilitation.



Expanding network



As the second "golden decade" of the BRI unfolds, the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road is accelerating, with the participating countries seeing growing cooperation in shipping, economic development, technological innovation, and cultural exchanges.



During the forum, representatives from ports, shipping, logistics, trade, finance, and technology highlighted the importance of China's port development, which is bolstered by innovations in finance, technology, security, and the integration of shipping and trade. This development is seen as a vital contributor to maritime connectivity under the BRI framework, offering much-needed certainty to the global shipping industry amid ongoing uncertainties, the Global Times learned.



Maldivian Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources Ahmed Shiyam warned of the rising uncertainties posed by trade protectionism, geopolitical tensions, and climate change. He underscored the importance of collaboration with China to enhance connectivity and economic resilience, expressing hopes for further cooperation under the BRI framework.



Africa, a key BRI partner, recognizes the importance of smart port development for the smooth functioning of global supply chains. Njabulo Nzimande, director of the African Maritime Council, stressed the continent's commitment to building its maritime economy and modernizing its ports. He acknowledged that China's technology and expertise provide excellent opportunities for investment in port construction, maritime logistics, and shipbuilding technology.



The Silk Road Maritime, China's first shipping-centered international logistics platform under the BRI, now operates 148 named sea routes, connecting 150 sea ports across 48 countries and regions, with 367 members across industries including shipping, energy, manufacturing and Internet, event organizers said.



Since its launch seven years ago, the Silk Road Maritime has handled over 24 million TEUs on container services, operated more than 20,000 container sailings, moved 27 million tons of general cargo, and recorded trade worth over 26 billion yuan ($3.6 billion), according to the event organizers.



Calling for unity, collaboration



Since its inception in 2018, the Silk Road Maritime has promoted solidarity and development in global trade cooperation. At this year's forum, forging certainty amid volatility emerged as a central theme.



Over the past seven years, the Silk Road Maritime has become a key link in global shipping. Despite challenges, it is committed to driving trade recovery and building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Chen Zhiping, chairman of Fujian Provincial Port Group, the forum organizer. It also offers a web of routes linking the world's major economies and is actively building a multimodal logistics grid that seamlessly blends sea, rail, road and air transport, he noted.



He Jianzhong, president of the China Institute of Navigation, said in his speech that the international shipping industry is feeling the shockwaves of geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts: Growth in port-handled foreign-trade cargo is likely to slow, key sea routes face higher disruption risks, and the transport of strategic commodities is more vulnerable than ever. In particular, US tariff policies have intensified regulatory uncertainty for global businesses and undermined the feasibility of investing in international supply chains, posing severe risks and challenges to the port and shipping sector.



Amid global trade uncertainty, the forum has bolstered confidence in shipping and helped to solidify long-term connectivity and resilience, said Zhang Ruosi, counselor in the WTO's Trade in Services and Investment Division, in a keynote speech.



Samir Abdelhafidh, minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Tunisia, said in his speech that in today's uncertain global landscape, the Silk Road Maritime serves as a beacon of confidence and trust. The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, he stressed, is an important driver of global economic growth, encouraging dialogue and connectivity, boosting trade in goods and services, and advancing inclusive and sustainable development.



Despite external challenges, China's maritime cooperation with BRI partner countries has continued to strengthen. Shipping collaboration among participating ports is expanding, and the efficiency of cargo transport efficiency has notably improved, Li Yubo, a maritime transport expert, told the Global Times during the forum.



In the first half of 2025, China's trade with BRI partner countries reached 11.29 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent, accounting for 51.8 percent of the country's total foreign trade volume, according to customs data.

