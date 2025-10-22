Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2025 third quarter trading

Amsterdam, 22 October 2025 – Heineken Holding N.V. (HEIO; HKHHY) announces

Staying the course while navigating a challenging quarter

Key Quarterly Highlights
  • Revenue €8,712 million for the quarter, €25,636 million year to date
  • Net revenue (beia) organically down 0.3% for the quarter, up 1.3% year to date
  • Beer volume organically down 4.3% for the quarter, down 2.3% year to date
  • Premium beer volume organically down 2.2% for the quarter, up 0.4% year to date
  • Heineken® volume down 0.6% for the quarter, up 2.7% year to date
  • 2025 organic operating profit (beia) growth anticipated to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 8% guidance

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

