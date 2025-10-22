Ipsen delivers strong sales in the first nine months of 2025 and further upgrades its full-year guidance

Year-to-date total sales growth of 12.1% at CER 1 , or 9.6% as reported, driven by all three therapeutic areas and including strong performance from Iqirvo®, Bylvay® and Somatuline®

PARIS, FRANCE, 22 October 2025 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), a global specialty-care biopharmaceutical company, today presents its sales for the year to date and the third quarter of 2025.



YTD 2025 YTD 2024 % change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % change

€m €m Actual CER €m €m Actual CER Oncology 1,912.0 1,829.8 4.5 % 6.6 % 624.0 604.0 3.3 % 7.0 % Rare Disease 255.4 129.7 97.0 % 101.0 % 102.0 50.8 100.8 % 109.1 % Neuroscience 567.3 536.4 5.8 % 9.5 % 188.9 181.9 3.9 % 9.1 % Total Sales 2,734.8 2,495.9 9.6 % 12.1 % 915.0 836.6 9.4 % 13.7 %

“We have demonstrated strong momentum through the first nine months of 2025, with solid growth across all three therapeutic areas and increasing contributions from our rare liver disease franchise. As a result, we are further upgrading our full-year guidance to reflect this performance." said David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen.

"This quarter, we were also pleased with the data from the Phase II LANTIC trial in aesthetics, with a differentiated first-in-class long-acting molecule, IPN10200. With the proposed acquisition of ImCheck Therapeutics announced this morning, we are adding a first-in-class asset to expand our oncology pipeline. Our efforts remain focused on advancing science with purpose to bring the benefits patients are looking for, as we believe everyone deserves a life fully lived.”

Full-year 2025 guidance

Based on the strong performance in the third quarter, Ipsen further upgrades its financial guidance for 2025:

Total sales growth of around 10.0%, at CER (prior guidance greater than 7.0%). Based on the average level of exchange rates in September 2025, an adverse impact on total sales of around 3% from currencies is expected

Core operating margin of around 35.0% of total sales (prior guidance greater than 32.0%)

This guidance assumes a limited impact from lanreotide generic on Somatuline® sales and an accelerated sales growth from the rest of the portfolio.

Pipeline update for Q3 2025

On 22 September 2025 Ipsen announced that the LANTIC Phase II trial in aesthetics delivered a first-in-class, differentiated long-acting clinical profile for IPN10200, a recombinant, first-in-class molecule uniquely engineered to generate increased receptor affinity and internalization that produces a longer duration of action. Data showed a rapid onset of action, peak effect superior to placebo and a substantial majority of patients experiencing clinically significant longer duration of effect vs placebo and vs Dysport®, defined as a score of “none” or “mild” of line severity at Week 24. The data will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference in H1 2026, and Phase III start-up activities have been initiated.

On 19 September 2025 Ipsen announced regulatory approval for Bylvay® (odevixibat) for the treatment of pruritus associated with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in Japan, offering a non-surgical treatment option for infants, young children and adults.

On 23 July 2025, Ipsen received European Commission approval for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) in previously treated advanced neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), based on positive outcomes from the Phase III CABINET trial.

Business development

On 22 October 2025 Ipsen announced a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire ImCheck Therapeutics, a private French biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The acquisition is focused on the lead Phase I/II program ICT01 in first line unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a Phase IIb/III to start in 2026. ICT01 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting BTN3A, a key immune-regulatory molecule broadly expressed across cancer, and which has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency in July 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of ImCheck Therapeutics will receive a €350m cash payment at closing of the transaction, and deferred payments contingent upon the achievement of specified regulatory approvals and sales-based milestones. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q1 2026, subject to fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

Conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today at 1pm CET. Participants can access the call and its details by registering here ; webcast details can be found here .

Calendar

Ipsen intends to publish its full-year and fourth-quarter results on 12 February 2026.

Notes

All financial figures are in € millions (€m). The performance shown in this announcement covers the nine-month period to 30 September 2025 (YTD 2025) and the three-month period to 30 September 2025 (Q3 2025), compared to the nine-month period to 30 September 2024 (YTD 2024) and the three-month period to 30 September 2024 (Q3 2024), respectively, unless stated otherwise. Commentary is based on the performance YTD 2025, unless stated otherwise.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 100 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com .

Disclaimers and/or forward-looking statements

1 At constant exchange rates (CER), which exclude any foreign-exchange impact by recalculating the performance for the relevant period by applying the exchange rates used for the prior period.

2 Based on the average level of exchange rates in September 2025, an adverse impact on total sales of around 3% from currencies is expected.

