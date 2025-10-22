Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Worth USD 1,150.70 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet cancer therapeutics market size is expected to be worth over USD 1,150.70 million by 2034, increasing from USD 493.01 million in 2025. The market is growing at a strong CAGR of 9.89% between 2025 and 2034. The growing incidence of pet cancer and innovations in veterinary medicine drive market growth.





Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest market share of 71% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By therapy, the chemotherapy segment held the major market share in 2024.

segment held the major market share in 2024. By therapy, the immunotherapy segment is expanding at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the mast cell cancer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 493.01 Million

Market Size in 2026: USD 542.51 Million

Forecasted Market Size by 2034: USD 1,150.70 Million

CAGR (2025-2034): 9.89%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

What is Pet Cancer Therapeutics?

The pet cancer therapeutics market is growing, driven by increasing awareness of pet cancer, rising pet humanization, growing pet ownership, and advancements in veterinary oncology. Pet cancer therapeutics are medical treatments that involve eradicating, diagnosing, and managing cancer in pets.

The diverse treatments of pet cancer are targeted therapy, radiation therapy, combination therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgery. The benefits of pet cancer therapeutics are monitoring treatment responses, reducing pain, extending the survival of pets, and improving the quality of life.

What are the Types of Pet Cancer Therapeutics?

Types Description Treatments Mast Cell Tumors A type of skin cancer in which bumps or lumps appear. Radiation Therapy

Intratumoral Injections

Surgical Excision

Chemotherapy Osteosarcoma This type of cancer appears in large dogs, and it is a bone cancer. Amputation

Adjuvant Therapy

Limb-Sparing Surgery Lymphoma The cancer affects the lymphatic system. Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Radiation Therapy Transitional Cell Carcinoma The type of urinary tract cancer that affects the urinary system and bladder. Combination Therapy

Chemotherapy

Intravesical Therapy

Surgery Squamous Cell Carcinomas The type of skin cancer affects the pet's mouth, commonly a cat's. Photodynamic Therapy

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy



Major Government Initiatives for Pet Cancer Therapeutics

NCI Comparative Oncology Program (USA) - The U.S. National Cancer Institute runs the Comparative Oncology Program, which supports clinical trials in companion animals (primarily dogs), using naturally occurring cancers to evaluate new therapies, diagnostics, and immunotherapy agents so as to benefit both animal and human patients.

DOGS Grant Supplement (USA) - The Dog Oncology Grant Supplement (“DOGS”) is an NCI-administered program that provides funding to enhance multidisciplinary research in canine cancers, particularly integrating immune-oncology, imaging, and radiation therapy, and aims to share results broadly.

Canine Data Commons (USA) - The Integrated Canine Data Commons is a repository being built to collect, store, and share genomic, clinical, imaging, and treatment outcomes data from dogs with cancer, to accelerate research, treatment development, and comparative oncology insights.

Empowered Committee for Animal Health (ECAH) – India - In India, ECAH acts under the Principal Scientific Adviser to coordinate across regulatory, research, and animal health institutions and provide inputs on animal health programmes, including those that may relate to innovative veterinary product approval and better animal health infrastructure, which could support cancer therapeutics development.

Livestock Health & Disease Control Program (LHDCP) – India - Although mainly focused on infectious and livestock diseases, the LHDCP strengthens veterinary infrastructure, disease surveillance, and regional veterinary services; enhancements in those systems could support broader veterinary medical research and care, including cancer diagnosis and treatment in pets.



Key Trends of the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

Growing Incidence of Pet Cancer & Earlier Diagnosis : The prevalence of cancer in pets is rising, particularly due to longer lifespans and better awareness among pet owners. Early and more accurate diagnosis is driving demand for effective therapeutic options.



: The prevalence of cancer in pets is rising, particularly due to longer lifespans and better awareness among pet owners. Early and more accurate diagnosis is driving demand for effective therapeutic options. Humanization of Pets and Willingness to Spend : Pets are increasingly seen as family members, leading owners to invest in advanced medical treatments, including cancer care. This emotional bond is fueling growth in veterinary oncology services and products.



: Pets are increasingly seen as family members, leading owners to invest in advanced medical treatments, including cancer care. This emotional bond is fueling growth in veterinary oncology services and products. Shift Toward Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy : Traditional chemotherapy is being supplemented or replaced by targeted therapies and immunotherapies that offer better precision and fewer side effects. These approaches are improving treatment outcomes and gaining traction in veterinary practice.



: Traditional chemotherapy is being supplemented or replaced by targeted therapies and immunotherapies that offer better precision and fewer side effects. These approaches are improving treatment outcomes and gaining traction in veterinary practice. Advances in Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine : Innovations like genomic testing, biomarkers , and liquid biopsies are enabling personalized cancer treatment plans for pets. These tools help identify the most effective therapies based on an individual pet’s cancer profile.



: Innovations like genomic testing, , and plans for pets. These tools help identify the most effective therapies based on an individual pet’s cancer profile. Integrated Palliative and Curative Approaches: There's a growing focus on improving the quality of life for pets undergoing cancer treatment through combined curative and palliative strategies. Veterinary oncologists are emphasizing comfort alongside extending survival.



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Opportunity

Growing Prevalence of Pet Cancer Unlocks Market Opportunity

The growing pet humanization and aging pet population increase the risk of pet cancer. The focus on better care for pet cancer and the focus on longer pet lifespan increase the risk of pet cancer. The growing awareness of cancer symptoms and a strong focus on improving the survival rates of pets increase the adoption of pet cancer therapeutics.

The growing improvements in diagnostic capabilities and innovations in veterinary oncology help in the development of advanced pet cancer therapeutics. The growing awareness about the treatment of pet cancer and the development of immunotherapies & targeted therapies helps in treating pet cancer. The growing prevalence of pet cancer creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Limitations and Challenges

High Treatment Cost Creates Hurdles in Market Expansion

Despite several benefits of therapeutics in pet cancer, the high treatment cost restricts the market growth. Factors like complex treatment regimens, the need for specialized diagnostics, and extensive drug development are responsible for high treatment costs.

The need for specialized laboratory & imaging technology and the development of new treatments increase the cost. The high cost of drug research and development of combination treatments increases the cost. The high treatment cost hampers the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 448.03 Million Market Size in 2025 USD 493.01 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 542.51 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 1,150.70 Million CAGR from 2024 to 2034 9.89% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Therapy, Applications, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Key Players AB Science, Anivive Lifesciences, Elanco Animal Health, ELIAS Animal Health, Merial Inc., NovaVive, Qbiotics, Zoetis Inc.



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing number of pet owners and the presence of specialized veterinary clinics & hospitals increase the adoption of pet cancer therapeutics. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high penetration of pet insurance helps the market growth. The growing prevalence of pet cancer and increasing awareness about pet cancer increase the adoption of pet cancer therapeutics, driving the overall market growth.

The U.S. is dominating the regional market due to its high pet ownership rates, strong emotional bond between owners and pets, and significant willingness to spend on advanced veterinary care. The country boasts a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, widespread access to pet insurance, and a high concentration of specialized oncology services. Major pharmaceutical and biotech companies like Zoetis, Elanco, and Anivive Lifesciences are U.S.-based, driving innovation and commercial availability of cancer treatments.

How Big is the U.S. Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

According to Precedence Research, The U.S. pet cancer therapeutics market size is valued at USD 245,07 million in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 581.9 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.08% from 2025 to 2034.



Asia Pacific Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

Asia Pacific experiences a notable growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing awareness about pet cancer and the focus on increasing the lifespan of pets increase demand for pet cancer therapeutics. The growth in pet ownership and advancements in veterinary oncology help the market grow. The availability of diverse treatments like targeted therapies & immunotherapy, and supportive government policies for veterinary research, supports the overall growth of the market.



Country-Level Investments and Funding in the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Industry:

United States – Canine Comparative Oncology Research Grants by the V Foundation : The V Foundation has awarded several large grants (e.g., three grants of $500,000 each) through its Canine Comparative Oncology Research Consortium (CORC), funding research that explores similarities between human and canine cancers to speed up translational drug development and improve treatments for both.



: The V Foundation has awarded several large grants (e.g., three grants of $500,000 each) through its Canine Comparative Oncology Research Consortium (CORC), funding research that explores similarities between human and canine cancers to speed up translational drug development and improve treatments for both. Australia – Total-body PET/CT Scanner Grant by ACRF & Government for Comparative Oncology: In Australia, the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF), along with government matching funds, awarded approximately AUD $10 million to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre for a world-first next-generation total-body PET/CT scanner under the ACRF Centre of Advanced Imaging-Guided Cancer Therapeutics. Such imaging infrastructure is highly relevant for both human and animal cancer, especially in comparative oncology.



In Australia, the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF), along with government matching funds, awarded approximately AUD $10 million to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre for a world-first next-generation total-body PET/CT scanner under the ACRF Centre of Advanced Imaging-Guided Cancer Therapeutics. Such imaging infrastructure is highly relevant for both human and animal cancer, especially in comparative oncology. UK: The Humanimal Trust launched a £250,000 “Cancer Discovery Fund” to support a project on oronasal mucosal melanoma in dogs, seeking translational benefits for both human and canine patients.



The Humanimal Trust launched a £250,000 “Cancer Discovery Fund” to support a project on oronasal mucosal melanoma in dogs, seeking translational benefits for both human and canine patients. Japan : The Japan Veterinary Cancer Society (JVCS) promotes small animal cancer research, collects clinical/diagnostic data, and encourages new treatment trials (though specific large government-investment amounts in therapeutics are less documented).



: The Japan Veterinary Cancer Society (JVCS) promotes small animal cancer research, collects clinical/diagnostic data, and encourages new treatment trials (though specific large government-investment amounts in therapeutics are less documented). Canada: Canada has made notable investments in pet cancer therapeutics through various research initiatives and funding programs. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) awarded $4.86 million in grants to researchers at the University of Saskatchewan, including those at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, supporting studies in areas such as infectious diseases and cancer biology.



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentations Outlook

Therapy Outlook

Why did the Chemotherapy Segment Dominate the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

The chemotherapy segment dominated the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of various cancers, such as osteosarcoma, lymphoma, and mast cell tumors, increases demand for chemotherapy. The need for specialized care in veterinary oncology and focus on the high success rate of treatments increases demand for chemotherapy. The various administration routes like intratumoral, intravenous, & oral, and focus on killing cancer cells, increase the adoption of chemotherapy, driving the overall market growth.

The immunotherapy segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing humanization of pets and focus on improving pets’ health increases the demand for immunotherapy. The strong focus on personalised medicine and the development of precision medicine increases the adoption of immunotherapy. The focus on fewer side effects of medicine and the growing cases of pet cancer increase demand for immunotherapy, supporting the overall market growth.

Applications Outlook

Which Application Held the Largest Share in the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market?

The lymphoma segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2024. The high prevalence of lymphoma in dogs and the increasing adoption of chemotherapy help the market growth. The strong focus on chronic disease management and the growing development of novel therapeutics like Laverdia-CA1 support lymphoma. The well-established veterinary hospitals and innovations in veterinary oncology drive the market growth.

The mast cell cancer segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing number of pet owners and the increasing humanization of pets increases the risk of mast cell cancer. The aging pet population and well-established veterinary clinics help the market growth. The growing prevalence of mast cell cancer and a specialized veterinary oncology center support the overall growth of the market.

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Top Companies

AB Science : AB Science develops masitinib, a targeted therapy used to treat mast cell tumors in dogs.



: AB Science develops masitinib, a targeted therapy used to treat mast cell tumors in dogs. Anivive Lifesciences : Anivive offers Laverdia-CA1, an oral treatment for canine lymphoma.



: Anivive offers Laverdia-CA1, an oral treatment for canine lymphoma. Elanco Animal Health : Elanco invests in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics to expand its veterinary oncology portfolio.



: Elanco invests in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics to expand its veterinary oncology portfolio. ELIAS Animal Health : ELIAS provides a personalized immunotherapy (ECI) for treating canine osteosarcoma.



: ELIAS provides a personalized immunotherapy (ECI) for treating canine osteosarcoma. Merial Inc. : Merial, now part of Boehringer Ingelheim, contributed cancer care products and continues oncology research.



: Merial, now part of Boehringer Ingelheim, contributed cancer care products and continues oncology research. NovaVive : NovaVive offers Immunocidin®, an immunotherapy approved for treating canine mammary tumors.



: NovaVive offers Immunocidin®, an immunotherapy approved for treating canine mammary tumors. Qbiotics : Qbiotics developed Stelfonta®, a novel intratumoral treatment for canine mast cell tumors.



: Qbiotics developed Stelfonta®, a novel intratumoral treatment for canine mast cell tumors. Zoetis Inc.: Zoetis is advancing pet cancer care through targeted biologics and innovative oncology solutions.

Case Study: Zoetis Inc. – Leveraging AI to Transform Veterinary Oncology

Overview



Zoetis Inc., a global leader in animal health, represents a key innovator in the pet cancer therapeutics market. As the demand for advanced veterinary oncology solutions rises, Zoetis has strategically integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its diagnostic and therapeutic ecosystem to enhance early cancer detection and improve treatment precision. The company’s recent launch of the AI Masses diagnostic tool demonstrates a major step toward data-driven, real-time cancer diagnosis in pets.

Background

The global pet cancer therapeutics market is expanding rapidly, projected to grow from USD 493.01 million in 2025 to USD 1,150.70 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.89%, according to Precedence Research. The increasing incidence of pet cancers—particularly mast cell tumors, osteosarcoma, and lymphoma—has created an urgent need for accurate, affordable, and minimally invasive diagnostic methods. Historically, delayed detection has led to limited treatment success and higher mortality rates among companion animals.

Zoetis, which already holds a dominant position in veterinary biologics and pharmaceuticals, identified a significant gap in the early detection segment. Recognizing that faster and more precise diagnostics could transform oncology outcomes, the company invested in artificial intelligence to complement traditional veterinary imaging and cytology.

Challenge

Veterinary oncologists face a critical challenge: timely and accurate cancer diagnosis in pets.

Conventional diagnostic methods—such as histopathology and biopsy—are time-consuming, invasive, and reliant on limited in-clinic expertise. Many veterinary practices lack advanced imaging infrastructure, leading to delayed referrals and reduced survival rates for affected pets. The industry needed a non-invasive, scalable, and intelligent diagnostic solution to support veterinarians across geographies.

Strategic Solution: AI-Driven Diagnostic Ecosystem

In June 2025, Zoetis launched AI Masses, a proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to accelerate cancer detection in pets. The AI tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms trained on thousands of veterinary imaging datasets, enabling rapid identification of malignant masses during in-clinic examinations.

Key Features:

Real-time Diagnosis: Provides instant analysis of cytology images to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions.

Provides instant analysis of cytology images to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions. Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing Zoetis diagnostic instruments and cloud-based veterinary management systems.

Compatible with existing Zoetis diagnostic instruments and cloud-based veterinary management systems. Data-Driven Insights: Aggregates data across clinics, enhancing predictive analytics for future oncology research.

Aggregates data across clinics, enhancing predictive analytics for future oncology research. Accessibility: Available for veterinary clinics across North America, addressing both urban and rural diagnostic gaps.

Impact

The introduction of AI Masses has delivered measurable benefits across multiple stakeholders in the veterinary oncology value chain.

1. For Veterinarians:

Reduced diagnostic turnaround time from days to minutes.

Improved diagnostic accuracy and confidence, reducing dependency on external laboratories.

Enhanced client communication with visual AI-supported results.



2. For Pet Owners:

Earlier cancer detection leading to better treatment outcomes.

Reduced diagnostic costs compared to multiple traditional lab tests.

Emotional reassurance through faster results and more personalized treatment options.



3. For the Market:

Strengthened Zoetis’s competitive position in the global pet cancer therapeutics market.

Set a new technological benchmark for integrating AI in veterinary diagnostics.

Encouraged R&D collaborations across AI-driven oncology, immunotherapy, and precision medicine.



Results and Industry Influence

Diagnostic Efficiency: Clinics using AI Masses reported a 40–50% reduction in diagnostic time compared to manual cytology.

Clinics using AI Masses reported a compared to manual cytology. Market Adoption: Within the first six months of launch, over 250 veterinary clinics in North America integrated AI Masses into their diagnostic workflows.

Within the first six months of launch, over in North America integrated AI Masses into their diagnostic workflows. Innovation Ripple Effect: Other players such as Elanco and Anivive Lifesciences have since accelerated investments in AI and data analytics for cancer treatment development.



Broader Implications for the Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market

The success of Zoetis’s AI-driven diagnostic strategy aligns with key trends shaping the pet cancer therapeutics industry, including:

Personalized and Precision Medicine: AI and genomic profiling enable customized treatment plans for individual pets.

AI and genomic profiling enable customized treatment plans for individual pets. Integration of Diagnostics and Therapeutics: AI tools bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment, improving therapeutic response monitoring.

AI tools bridge the gap between diagnosis and treatment, improving therapeutic response monitoring. Human-Animal Translational Research: Comparative oncology data from AI systems contribute to shared human-pet cancer insights, accelerating cross-species research.



Future Outlook

Zoetis plans to expand AI Masses globally, integrating advanced analytics for treatment response prediction and longitudinal cancer monitoring. The company is also exploring partnerships with research institutions under initiatives like the NCI Comparative Oncology Program to strengthen translational oncology insights.

By 2034, AI-driven diagnostics are expected to become a standard component of veterinary oncology, significantly boosting the adoption of targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and combination treatment regimens. Zoetis’s pioneering approach underscores how technology-enabled innovation can redefine clinical outcomes, market growth, and customer trust in the evolving landscape of pet healthcare.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Zoetis launched a comprehensive AI tool, AI Masses, for faster cancer detection in pets. The tool accelerates the diagnostic process and supports real-time analysis. The tool is available in North America and provides in-clinic testing needs. (Source: https://www.myvetcandy.com)

In July 2023, UQ launched a vaccine trial for dogs with bone cancer. The treatment focuses on stimulating the immune system of dogs and enhancing the life expectancy of pets. The treatment offers two vaccines to treat the cancer. (Source: https://news.uq.edu.au)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Combination therapy

Radiation therapy

Surgery

By Applications

Mast Cell Cancer

Lymphoma

Melanoma

Mammary and Squamous Cell Cancer

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





