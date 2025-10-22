17a-4 offers eDisclaimer and WebParser Bundle for End-of-Year Savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4’s eDisclaimer and WebParser are being offered as a bundle from now through year end. This limited-time offer is designed to help firms enhance compliance, manage web content efficiently, and maximize their technology budgets as the calendar year draws to a close.

17a-4’s eDisclaimer addresses the legal and regulatory requirements for implementing hyperlinked email disclaimers, specifically the defensible authentication of the linked connection. WebParser is a website capture service that offers a simple mechanism for maintaining copies of a public website to adhere to compliance regulations.

This special offer is ideally suited for small to mid-size financial services firms, legal teams, IT departments, and compliance professionals seeking to improve their regulatory posture and operational efficiency. Whether managing FINRA, SEC, or other regulatory obligations, the eDisclaimer and WebParser bundle delivers cost effective compliance solutions.

17a-4’s eDisclaimer provides a hyperlinked email disclaimer service.

Fully compliant with regulatory requirements including guidance Release Nos. 33-7856, 34-42728, IC-24426

Legal defensibility for corporate emails and electronic messaging

Authentication of each instance of a disclaimer and the dates that the disclaimer was linked

Managed repository for multi-lingual and conditional variations

Elimination of disclaimer language in an archive saving, in many cases as much as 30% of storage costs

Reduced flagging of content either during supervision (FINRA 3110) or language during e-discovery searches.

WebParser is a simple, easily deployed, compliant website capture solution.

Copies of a company’s website are collected according to retention regulations.

Captured websites are available to view either by compliance officers or legal counsel.

17a-4 testimony as to the collection methodology either in a legal matter or regulatory exam.



For more information about the bundle, pricing details, or to schedule a demonstration, contact 17a-4, LLC at info@17a-4.com or visit www.17a-4.com.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All products and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Contact Info:

Sales@17a-4.com

212-949-1724