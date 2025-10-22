Canada Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: 111 Existing Facilities, 29 Upcoming Across 20+ Locations by White Floor Space, Load Capacity, Pricing Trends

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Canada data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $2.11 billion by 2030 from $1.38 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.33%



Canada has around 111 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to increase over time, as both existing and new companies plan investments in the country.





Toronto and Montreal remain the primary centers for data center growth in Canada, driven by the development of advanced facilities and dedicated cloud infrastructure. For instance, Toronto hosts around 35 existing data center facilities, followed by Montreal with 29 data center facilities. Some of the leading colocation operators in the market include Cologix, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, eStruxture Data Centers (Fengate Asset Management), Equinix, Telehouse, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Vantage Data Centers, and others.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Canada.

The study of the existing Canada data center colocation market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Canada data center colocation market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Canada by several industries.

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Canada.

The study on the sustainability status in Canada.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Canada.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Canada.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Canada

Facilities Covered (Existing): 111

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 29

Coverage: 20+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Canada

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Canada.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who are the new entrants in the Canadian data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Canada?

What factors are driving the Canada data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Canada by 2030?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 64 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Canada

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

eStruxture Data Centers

Cologix

Vantage Data Centers

Equinix

Compass Datacenters

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Digital Realty

Fibre Centre

Telehouse

CORE Data Centres

Qscale

Enovum Data Centres

IREN (IRIS ENERGY)

Wesco (Ascent)

Serverfarm

Hut 8 (TeraGo)

STACK Infrastructure

CenterSquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Bell AI Fabric

New Operators

Beacon AI Centers

AVAIO Capital

Yondr

Nordik Data Centers & Accelsius

Prairie Sky Data Solutions

O'leary Ventures

Woodland Cree First Nation

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Canada

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Canada

Sustainability Status in Canada

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud On-Ramps & Investments in Canada

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

Key Trends

Key Enablers / Drivers

Key Restraints

11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onfo2j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment