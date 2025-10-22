Yacht Market Research Report 2025-2030: Smart Technology Integration, Customization Trends, and Rising Demand for Luxury Tourism and Water Sports Fuel Growth as Europe Dominates

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global yacht market was valued at $11.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $17.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%due to growing demand for luxury tourism and rising interest in water sports and leisure activities.



The global yacht market report consists of exclusive data on 45 vendors. The market has a highly competitive and fragmented landscape with a mix of small players, niche players, and established global players. Larger players are heavily investing in developing new products to attract wider consumers and stay competitive in the market. Prominent companies have attained global recognition and are known for their exceptional craftsmanship and design. Companies focus on offering personalized and customized products to boost the consumer experience.

The companies present in this market offer competitive pricing and promotions to attract new buyers. Mergers and acquisitions have been a defining feature of the yacht industry, reshaping its competitive landscape and fostering market expansion. Companies are focused on building greener, quieter, and more efficient yachts, which drive the investment in alternative fuels, sustainable materials, and hybrid propulsion. Companies are more focused on maintaining brand prestige and heritage. Many companies are focused on specialization in product offerings such as vessel purpose, by size, and by hull type.

YACHT MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The European region dominates and holds the largest global yacht market share of 44%. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are among the leading revenue contributors to the European yacht market. The region has witnessed significant adoption of smart technology and rising demand for AI-driven yacht connectivity, further shaping market growth.



High disposable incomes across European countries support greater spending on premium lifestyles and leisure activities, fueling demand for yachts. Europe's deep-rooted yachting tradition, combined with its appeal as a major tourist destination, makes it a hub for charter yachts. Both small and large yachts are in strong demand, as tourists seek to explore the continent's diverse coastlines, historic ports, and scenic islands. In 2024, Barcelona welcomed around 12 million visitors, while UK ports recorded approximately 1.6 million passenger embarkations, underscoring the region's robust potential for yacht tourism.



The APAC yacht market is expanding rapidly, fueled by a growing population of HNWIs and a notable increase in yacht ownership. Japan stands out for its advanced yacht construction capabilities, emphasizing precision and innovation, while Australia's vast coastlines and azure waters provide an ideal backdrop for both leisurely sailing and adventurous experiences. The region is also witnessing rising demand for smaller yachts, often favored for private leisure and exploration.



Hybrid-electric luxury catamarans are gaining significant traction in the APAC market, creating opportunities for brands that tailor their offerings to local preferences. Inland waterways such as the Yangtze River in China and the Mekong River in Cambodia and Vietnam are increasingly popular for cultural and exotic cruising experiences.



Motorized yachts are also experiencing strong growth in the region, driven by consumer preference for speed and convenience in short getaways, day cruises, and island-hopping. China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand are seeing rising yacht purchases alongside infrastructure development, with Thailand further strengthened by favorable tax incentives. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand maintain mature yachting cultures comparable to Europe, reinforcing APAC's position as a key growth region in the global yacht market.

YACHT MARKET TRENDS

Integration of Smart Technology and Connectivity



Integration of smart technology & connectivity is a significant trend in the yacht market. It is driven by several factors, including AI-driven navigation, intelligent operations & predictive maintenance, integrated bridge systems, centralized digital control systems, satellite connectivity & high-speed internet, and increased demand for smart entertainment. Smart technology in yachts incorporates advanced sensors, communication systems, electronics, and software.

It enables real-time data collection, remote control & monitoring, seamless integration, and automated systems. Real-time updates from instruments and AI-integrated forecasts help to manage the plan for safer trips by avoiding rough waters. Yachts remain steady due to automated systems. The sensors use data analysis and critical components to predict maintenance. They help to ensure the safety at sea.



Increasing Popularity of the Made-to-Measure Trend



The Made to Measure trend is a prominent one in the global yacht market. The key customization trends in yachts include interior personalization, advanced features, wellness spaces, sustainability, and entertainment. This trend is driven by several factors, which include increased demand for modular designs, significant growth in expedition yachts, increased demand for personalized service, increased focus on floating wellness, increased social & family needs, innovative semi-custom layouts, and technological integration. Yacht owners are looking for attractive designs that can reflect their style and help to meet their preferences. People are engaging in several activities such as day entertaining, simple relaxation, or watersports.



YACHT MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Luxury Tourism



Growth in luxury tourism demand is a significant driver in the global yachts market. The demand is driven by several factors, including increased focus on privacy & safety, high emphasis on customized & exclusive travel experiences, growth in luxury tourism, increased lifestyle investments and status symbols, demand for event-based destination tourism, and the quest for experiential & adventure travels.

The desire for exclusivity, privacy, and unique journeys has led many affluent tourists to consider yacht charters and yacht-based vacations as a preferred mode of travel. Regions such as the Amalfi Coast, St. Barts, the Bahamas, the French Riviera, and the Greek Isles are the yacht tourism hubs. The Monaco Yacht Show is one of the attractive events among luxury travelers who like to combine yachting with exclusive tourism events.



Rising Interest in Water Sports and Leisure Activities



Rising interest in water sports and leisure activities is a significant driver in the global yachts market. It is driven by several factors, including the increased demand for active leisure, growing popularity of yacht charters, growth in marine tourism, the demand for toy garages, integrating submarines & aircraft, and custom hubs for specific passions.

The demand for adventure yachts is rising significantly they are designed for long-range expeditions with water sports. The demand for watersports and leisure activities is rising significantly. They include day boating & cruising, diving, snorkeling, beach clubs, electric power water toys, etc. The popularity of wake surfing & wakeboarding activities is further fueling the growth among younger demographics.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Purchasing Costs



High cost is a major challenge in the global yachts market. Several factors, including economic sensitivity, higher initial costs, and significant ongoing ownership expenses, can hinder the growth of the market. There are various ongoing expenses associated with ownership. High operating costs and fluctuating fuel prices pose significant challenges to the global yachts market. The high cost of maintaining and operating yachts includes port fees & taxes, maintenance & repairs, among others. Yachting requires regular repair and maintenance, which is highly complex but necessary to ensure functionality and safety. This cost can be higher, especially for older yachts.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Which type segment has the largest share in the global yacht market?

How big is the global yacht market?

What are the key drivers of the global yacht market?

Which motorized yacht segment provides more business opportunities in the global yacht market?

What is the growth rate of the global yacht market?

Which region dominates the global yacht market?

Who are the major players in the global yacht market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

YACHT MARKET NEWS

In 2024, Azimut-Benetti and Rolls-Royce will work more closely on yacht propulsion systems. They have signed a four-year partnership and framework agreement on cooperation.

In January 2025, Ferretti S.p.A. launches the first unit of the brand-new Ferretti Yachts 940. The company's new model is the perfect blend of spaciousness and design.

In February 2025, Sunseeker, the world's leading brand for luxury motor yachts, unveiled an extensive line-up at the Miami International Boat Show 2025. It has presented eight exceptional models - the Superhawk 55, Predator 55, Manhattan 55, Manhattan 68, Predator 75, 76 Yacht, Ocean 182, and 95 Yacht.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Type: The motorized yacht segment holds the largest market share of over 89%.

Motorized Yacht: The super yacht segment dominates and holds the largest market share.

Application: The commercial segment shows the highest growth of 6.74% during the forecast period.

Size: The 20 to 50 meters segment accounted for the largest global yacht market share.

Hull Type: The monohull segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Geography: The European region dominates and holds the largest market share of 44%.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Vendors

Azimut-Benetti Group

BENETEAU

Ferretti Group

Princess Yachts

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Other Prominent Vendors

Baglietto

Bavaria Yachts

Damen Yachting

Feadship

Gulf Craft

HanseYachts AG

Heesen Yachts

Horizon Yachts

Lurssen Yachts

Ocean Alexander

Oceanco

The Italian Sea Group

Viking Yacht Company

ABEKING & RASMUSSEN

AES Yacht

Alpha Yachts

Antonini Navi

Arcadia Yachts

Ark Yacht

Astondoa

AvA Yachts

Baltic Yachts

Bayliss Boatworks

Bering Yachts

Bertram Yachts

BILGIN YACHTS

Cantiere delle Marche

Catalina Yachts

Fountaine Pajot

Grand Banks Yachts

Hargrave Custom Yachts

Kingship Marine Limited

Mondomarine

Nobiskrug

Pacific Asian Enterprises

Permare

Sunreef Yachts

Uniesse Marine Group

Westport Yachts

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Type

Motorized Yacht

Sailing Yacht

Motorized Yacht

Super Yacht

Sport Yacht

Flybridge Yacht

Others

Application

Private

Commercial

Size

20 to 50 meters

Up to 20 meters

Above 50 meters

Hull Type

Monohull

Displacement Hull

Planing Hull

Multihull

Specialized Hull

Geography

Europe

Italy

UK

France

Germany

Netherlands

Spain

Greece

North America

US

Canada

APAC

China

Australia & New Zealand

Singapore

Thailand

Japan

Indonesia

Philippines

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i52qh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment