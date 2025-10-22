UAE Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030: $1.73 Billion Market Driven by Cloud Expansion from Alibaba, AWS, Microsoft, and Oracle Alongside 5G and Smart City Developments

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE data center colocation market size is expected to reach a value of $1.736 billion by 2030 from $448 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.33%



The UAE is one of the established data center colocation markets in the Middle East region, hosting around 34 existing data center facilities. Most of the data centers in the country are in Abu Dhabi and Dubai because of the cities' digitalization efforts, efficient network infrastructure, and enhanced digital connectivity. Abu Dhabi hosts approximately 10 existing colocation facilities, and around 21 existing data centers are in Dubai. The other cities, such as Ajman, Sharjah, Al Ain, and others, are also gaining momentum for the development of data centers in these years in the UAE.





The presence of several cloud companies such as, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, along with rapid surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, increasing submarine and terrestrial cable development, deployment of 5G connectivity, rapid digitalization, smart city advancements, and other factors will increase the demand for digital infrastructure in the country in the forecast period leading to rise the demand for the development of new colocation data center facilities across multiple locations of the UAE in the upcoming years.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the industry's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing UAE data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in the UAE by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UAE

Facilities Covered (Existing): 34

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23

Coverage: 5+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the UAE

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing, along with the pricing trends

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the UAE data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the UAE?

What factors are driving the UAE data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the UAE by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the UAE data center industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 53 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $448 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1736.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Equinix

Moro Hub

e& UAE

Pacific Controls

Core42 (Injazat)

Others*

New Operators

Pure Data Centres Group

XDS DATACENTRES

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Publisher



2. Data Center Capabilities



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Scope



5. Market Definitions



6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the UAE

Impact of Ai in the Data Center Industry in the UAE Market

Sustainability Status in the UAE

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in the UAE

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

