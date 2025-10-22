MasterQuant Introduces AI Market Sentiment Engine to Decode Whale Behavior and Forecast Crypto Market Trends



MasterQuant Logo

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterQuant, an AI-powered trading intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its AI Market Sentiment Engine , a next-generation analytics system designed to interpret whale activity and predict shifts in crypto market sentiment. The new solution leverages advanced machine learning and deep neural networks to help both institutional and retail traders make data-driven decisions amid ongoing market volatility.

AI and Market Context

The announcement comes as digital asset markets face heightened fluctuations driven by institutional movements and increased trading automation. Recent on-chain data has highlighted growing whale activity in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), emphasizing the need for real-time insight into market sentiment. With AI adoption accelerating across financial systems, MasterQuant’s new engine aims to bring clarity to an increasingly complex market landscape.

Key Features of the AI Market Sentiment Engine

Real-time Tracking of Whale Movements: Monitors significant wallet activities and liquidity shifts across major blockchains.

Monitors significant wallet activities and liquidity shifts across major blockchains. AI-driven Predictive Analytics: Utilizes deep learning models to forecast potential market reversals or sentiment changes.

Utilizes deep learning models to forecast potential market reversals or sentiment changes. On-chain Data Interpretation: Transforms large-scale blockchain data into actionable insights.

Transforms large-scale blockchain data into actionable insights. Sentiment Detection and Volatility Forecasting: Detects shifts in investor behavior and measures potential market turbulence.

Detects shifts in investor behavior and measures potential market turbulence. Seamless Ecosystem Integration: Connects with MasterQuant’s existing tools for portfolio optimization and AI signal generation.



Technical Insight

At the core of the system is a multi-agent AI architecture combining neural networks, behavioral clustering, and quantitative data modeling. This framework enables the platform to translate transparent on-chain data into meaningful market intelligence, helping traders anticipate rather than react to sudden market movements.

Impact on the Crypto Market

The introduction of MasterQuant’s AI Market Sentiment Engine marks a major step toward greater transparency in decentralized finance (DeFi). By helping users track institutional liquidity and sentiment patterns, the technology enhances risk management and data-driven strategy execution. The engine is expected to benefit algorithmic traders, portfolio managers, and research analysts seeking to align AI innovation with responsible market insight.

Future Outlook

MasterQuant plans to expand its AI ecosystem with additional modules focused on automated risk control, signal generation, and portfolio optimization. These upcoming developments will reinforce the company’s mission to make institutional-grade analytics accessible to all market participants.

About MasterQuant

MasterQuant is an AI-powered trading platform providing real-time analytics for institutional and retail investors. The company specializes in quantitative research, blockchain intelligence, and market automation, offering traders data-driven insights to navigate global digital asset markets with confidence.

For more information, visit https://masterquant.com/.

Media Contact:

Ryan Franklin

Quantum Growth Momentum Fund LLC

+1 919 998 6999

support@masterquant.com

https://masterquant.com/home/?s=GNPR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04d33378-dce6-4b8a-a919-1bccef843c19