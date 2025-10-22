Graphene Market Global Report 2026-2036, with Detailed Profiles of 380+ Graphene Producers and Product Developers

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Graphene Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene market has reached a critical inflection point in 2025, transitioning from a predominantly research-focused sector to a commercially viable industry with established production capabilities and expanding application portfolios. Investment activity in 2025 demonstrates growing confidence in graphene commercialization, with over $185 million in disclosed funding through October 2025.

Paragraf led 2025 funding rounds with a substantial $55 million Series C investment, supporting the company's expansion of wafer-scale graphene electronics manufacturing for semiconductor and sensor applications. This represents the largest single funding round for a graphene company in 2025 and validates the commercial potential of graphene-based electronics. CamGraPhIC, a Cambridge University spinout, secured €25 million ($27 million) in funding for its graphene-based integrated circuits, demonstrating strong European investor interest in next-generation electronics applications.

The investment supports the company's transition from research prototypes to commercial production of graphene photonic integrated circuits for optical communications. Elemental Advanced Materials raised $20 million in 2024-2025, led by climate technology investor Taranis, to scale its patented single-step manufacturing process converting hydrocarbon waste into high-performance graphene and clean hydrogen simultaneously. Black Swan Graphene completed C$6 million (~$4.4 million) equity financing in February 2025, supporting global commercialization and capacity expansion of its proprietary sustainable graphene production technology using renewable feedstocks.

The convergence of maturing technology, expanding commercial applications, and sustained investment - with cumulative documented funding exceeding $1.2 billion across the sector - positions graphene for accelerated market penetration through 2025 and beyond, particularly in high-value applications where its unique properties justify premium pricing.

The Global Graphene Market 2026-2036 report provides comprehensive intelligence on one of the most transformative materials of the 21st century, offering strategic insights for investors, manufacturers, technology developers, and end-users navigating the rapidly evolving graphene industry. This 550+ page report examines graphene's transition from laboratory curiosity to commercially viable material, with detailed forecasts projecting market expansion from current production levels to multi-billion-dollar valuations by 2036.

The report addresses a critical inflection point as the graphene industry scales from pilot facilities to industrial volumes, manufacturing costs decline through process optimization and economies of scale, and major corporations increasingly integrate graphene into commercial products. With profiles of >380 companies and extensive market data spanning 25+ application sectors, this report serves as the definitive resource for understanding graphene's commercial landscape through the next decade.

Market analysis reveals graphene's expanding footprint across energy storage (lithium-ion batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, sodium-air batteries, supercapacitors, fuel cells, solar cells, hydrogen storage), electronics (transistors, semiconductors, flexible electronics, memory devices, conductive inks), advanced materials (composites, plastics, construction materials, 3D printing), functional coatings (paints, anti-corrosion, thermal management, EMI shielding), specialized applications (membranes, filtration, textiles, wearables, rubber, adhesives, lubricants), and emerging opportunities in biomedicine, sensors, and optoelectronics. Each sector receives detailed quantification of market size, identifying high-growth segments where graphene's exceptional properties - including superior electrical conductivity (200 copper), mechanical strength (100 steel), thermal performance (10 copper), and atomically thin structure - deliver compelling value propositions.

Comprehensive technology readiness level (TRL) assessments track 50+ distinct applications from early research (TRL 3-4) through pilot production (TRL 6-7) to commercial deployment (TRL 8-9), providing realistic market entry timelines. Detailed roadmaps extending to 2036 outline technology milestones, manufacturing scale-up trajectories, performance improvements, and commercial deployment schedules for each application sector, enabling readers to distinguish near-term opportunities from longer-term potential.

The investment landscape receives extensive analysis, examining over $1.2 billion in cumulative graphene sector funding. The report profiles venture capital trends, government support programs (including the €1 billion European Graphene Flagship, substantial Chinese provincial initiatives, and U.S. DOE funding), and strategic corporate partnerships driving commercialization.

Production capacity analysis examines global manufacturing infrastructure, with detailed profiles of major producers in Asia (China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia), North America (USA, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland), and emerging regions. The report quantifies production capacities by graphene type (CVD graphene, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets, pristine graphene, functionalized graphene, quantum dots, nanoribbons, 3D foams, liquid crystals, hybrid materials) and tracks capacity expansions through 2036.

Pricing analysis provides granular data across all graphene forms, from premium CVD films to commodity nanoplatelets ($50-$500/kg), analyzing price trends, cost reduction trajectories, and factors influencing pricing including purity, layer count, production method, and application requirements. Historical pricing data (2018-2025) combined with forecasts enable readers to model cost-performance tradeoffs and identify price-sensitive versus premium market segments.

Advanced Carbon Materials Overview - Comprehensive taxonomy of graphene, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, carbon black, activated carbon, and related materials

- Structure, properties, discovery history, and comparison with other 2D materials (h-BN, MoS?, phosphorene) Graphene Types Deep Dive - Detailed technical profiles of 11 graphene variants: Graphene Oxide (GO): Production methods, properties, applications in composites, coatings, and energy Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNPs): Specifications, dispersion techniques, commercial uses in batteries and polymers Pristine Graphene: Defect-free material, electronic applications, production challenges CVD Graphene: Wafer-scale production, electronics integration, quality metrics Graphene Quantum Dots: Synthesis approaches, optical properties, biomedical and display applications Functionalized Graphene: Chemical modification strategies, enhanced dispersibility, targeted applications Graphene Nanoribbons: Edge configurations, bandgap engineering, semiconductor applications Reduced Graphene Oxide: Reduction methodologies, restored properties, cost-effective alternative 3D Graphene Foams/Sponges: Synthesis techniques, applications in energy storage and catalysis Graphene Liquid Crystals: Formation mechanisms, alignment properties, advanced manufacturing Hybrid Graphene: Metal-graphene, polymer-graphene, and multi-material composites

- Production cost structures, manufacturing efficiency improvements, economies of scale Funding and Investment Government Funding Initiatives Major Funding Rounds 2024-2025 Historical Funding Analysis 2020-2024 Publicly Listed Companies Commercial Partnerships

Commercial Products Product Catalog - 100+ commercial products incorporating graphene across consumer electronics, automotive, sports equipment, textiles, construction Production Capacities 2025 - Major producer profiles with annual capacity data (tons/year), production technologies, target markets, regional distribution across 25+ countries

Pricing Analysis Pricing Factors - Purity, layer count, lateral size, defect density, production method, volume, application requirements CVD Graphene Films Pristine Graphene Flakes Few-Layer Graphene Graphene Nanoplatelets Graphene Oxide/rGO 2025 Pricing Landscape - Comprehensive comparison table, supplier pricing database, 2018-2025 historical trends, 2026-2036 forecasts

Markets and Applications Energy Storage & Energy Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries Lithium-Sulfur Batteries Sodium-Air Batteries Supercapacitors Fuel Cells Solar Cells Hydrogen Storage Composites & Plastics Automotive composites Optoelectronics & Sensors Photodetectors Transparent Conductive Films Biosensors Gas Sensors Optical Communications Electronics Transistors & Semiconductors Flexible Electronics Memory Devices Conductive Inks Membranes & Filtration 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing Construction Materials Life Science & Bio-Medicine Paints and Coatings Additional Applications: Adhesives, sealants, lubricants (friction reduction, enhanced bonding); Thermal management (heat spreaders, thermal interface materials, electronics cooling); EMI shielding (electronics, aerospace, automotive); Textiles and wearables (smart clothing, wearable sensors, thermal regulation); Rubber and synthetics (tire reinforcement, automotive components)



Each application section includes:

Technical gain versus competing materials (comprehensive comparison tables)

Competing materials assessment (silicon, metals, carbon nanotubes, conductive polymers, ceramics)

Applications and Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) with specific use cases and commercial status

Technology roadmaps (2018-2036) with milestone timelines

Market opportunities (addressable markets, growth drivers, barriers, mitigation strategies)

SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats)

Market players (company profiles, products, partnerships, commercial status)

Market size forecasts (volumes in tons and revenues in USD, 2018-2036)

The report profiles over 380 graphene producers and product developers including:

2DM

Abalonyx

Advanced Material Development

Aixtron

Alpha Assembly Solutions

American Boronite Corporation

Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Nanolayers

Archer Materials

Argo Graphene Solutions

Atomic Mechanics

Avadain Graphene

Avanzare

Aztrong

BeDimensional

BESTGRAPHENE

Bio Graphene Solutions

Black Semiconductor

Black Swan Graphene

BNNano

BNNT Technology Limited

C's Techno

Ceylon Graphene Technologies

Charmgraphene

Cnano

CNM Technologies

Colloids

Directa Plus

Elemental Advanced Materials

Emtel Energy

Epic Advanced Materials

First Graphene

G6 Materials

Garmor

General Graphene Corp

Gerdau Graphene

Global Graphene Group (G3)

GNext

Grapheal

Graphenano Group

Graphene Composites (GC)

Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG)

Graphenea

GrapheneCA

GrapheneLab Co

GrapheneUp

Graphmatech

Grolltex

Haike

Haydale

Hubron

HydroGraph

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

Incubation Alliance

Integrated Graphene

KB Element

Knano

Laminar

LayerLogic

LayerOne

Leadernano

Levidian

Lyten

MITO Material Solutions

Molymem

NanoCrete

NanoXplore

Nanum Nanotechnology

NASA Glenn Research Center

NematiQ

Nemo Nanomaterials

NeoGraf

Ningbo Morsh

Nova Graphene

Paragraf

Perpetuus Advanced Materials

Qingdao SCF Nanotech

Qurv, Raymor Industries

Real Graphene

SEEDS

Sixonia

Skeleton Technologies

Smart High Tech

Standard Graphene

Super C Technologies

SuperC

Talga Resources

The Graphene Corporation

The Sixth Element

Thomas Swan

Toraphene

True 2 Materials

Tungshu (Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology)

Turquoise Group

Universal Matter

Versarien

Vorbeck

Watercycle Technologies

William Blythe

XG Sciences

Xiamen Knano

and many more.....



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Advanced Carbon Materials

1.2 Graphene and Other 2D materials

1.3 Types of Graphene

1.4 The Graphene Market in 2025

1.5 Global Graphene Production (Tons)

1.6 Cost of Production



2 GRAPHENE FUNDING AND INVESTMENT

2.1 Government Funding

2.2 VC and Company Investment

2.3 Publicly Listed Graphene Companies

2.4 Commercial Partnerships and Licence Agreements



3 GRAPHENE PRODUCTS

3.1 Commercial Products

3.2 Commercial Production Capacities



4 GRAPHENE PRICING

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pricing factors

4.3 Pristine Graphene Flakes / CVD Graphene

4.4 Pristine Graphene Flakes (Non-CVD)

4.5 Few-Layer Graphene

4.6 Graphene Nanoplatelets

4.7 Graphene Oxide (GO) and Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO)

4.8 Graphene Pricing Landscape 2025



5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 Energy Storage & Energy Generation

5.2 Composites & Plastics

5.3 Optoelectronics & Sensors

5.4 Electronics

5.5 Membranes & Filtration

5.6 3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing

5.7 Construction Materials

5.8 Life Science & Bio-Medicine

5.9 Paints and Coatings

5.10 Adhesives, Sealants and Lubricants

5.11 Thermal Management

5.12 Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

5.13 Textiles and Wearables

5.14 Rubber and Synthetics



6 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES (385 company profiles)



