Image-Guided Drug Delivery Research and Forecast Report 2025-2035: AI-Assisted Infusion Planning, MRI-Compatible Robotics, and Multimodal Imaging Innovations Fuel Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image-Guided Drug Delivery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Technology Type, Application, End User, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global image-guided drug delivery market is expected to witness significant growth, projected to reach $983.0 million by 2035, driven by the escalating global burden of cancer, neurological disorders, and other chronic diseases that demand safer, more precise, and less invasive therapeutic approaches.





Image-guided drug delivery represents a paradigm shift in modern medicine, combining imaging precision, controlled infusion, and real-time monitoring to expand access to targeted therapies. Key milestones, such as the FDA De Novo clearance of ClearPoint Neuro's SmartFlow Cannula, the first U.S.-approved device for intracerebral gene therapy - and the commercial launch of TriSalus Life Sciences' TriNav FLX infusion system, have validated these disruptive approaches. Similarly, software-driven navigation platforms such as Koninklijke Philips' EmboGuide and GE HealthCare's FlightPlan for Liver underscore the move toward standardization and reproducibility in complex oncology and neurology procedures.



Market expansion is further supported by favorable regulatory and reimbursement frameworks in North America, Europe, and Japan, coupled with increasing investments from the public and private sectors in hybrid operating suites, imaging infrastructure, and training for interventional specialists. Countries across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are scaling hospital capacity and fostering innovation hubs, while emerging markets such as India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia present untapped potential for growth as precision medicine adoption accelerates.



Technological convergence is a key accelerator, with innovations in AI-assisted infusion planning, MRI-compatible surgical robotics, and multimodal imaging enhancing both delivery accuracy and long-term therapeutic outcomes. While oncology remains the dominant application, neurology is rapidly expanding, particularly in gene and cell therapy delivery for conditions such as glioblastoma, Parkinson's disease, and AADC deficiency. Broader applications in gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders are also beginning to extend the scope of image-guided drug delivery technologies.



Despite strong momentum, challenges such as high acquisition costs, workflow integration barriers, and uneven access in low- and middle-income regions remain. However, growing payer support, coupled with industry-academic-biopharma collaborations, is steadily overcoming these hurdles by accelerating clinical validation and lowering barriers to adoption.

The Image-Guided Drug Delivery market in the Asia-Pacific region is expanding, led by China's high disease burden, domestic innovation, and growing imaging infrastructure. Japan and South Korea drive adoption through strong insurance support and advanced oncology and neurology centers, while India's vast, underpenetrated market is gaining momentum with rising demand and local innovation. Australia benefits from strong reimbursement and private adoption, whereas Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia offer niche urban opportunities. In contrast, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines face infrastructure and funding challenges. Overall, growth in APAC hinges on innovation, affordability, and equitable access.



Leading players such as ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., RenovoRx, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, and AiM Medical Robotics are shaping the competitive landscape, advancing first-in-class devices, building robust clinical evidence, and pursuing commercialization strategies across oncology and neurology. As healthcare increasingly emphasizes precision medicine, minimally invasive delivery, and patient-centric care, image-guided drug delivery is positioned at the forefront of therapeutic innovation, set to redefine treatment paradigms and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Key players in the image-guided drug delivery market include global medical device and imaging companies offering a broad range of drug delivery systems and image-guided platforms for oncology and neurology. Established firms such as ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE HealthCare dominate with portfolios spanning MRI-guided navigation, infusion cannulae, and vessel-mapping software integrated into interventional oncology and CNS therapies.



Innovators are developing multiport catheters, pressure-enabled infusion systems, and AI-assisted navigation software to improve delivery accuracy and therapeutic outcomes. Companies like TriSalus Life Sciences and RenovoRx are pioneering catheter-based oncology platforms, while AiM Medical Robotics and others are advancing MRI-compatible surgical robots for neurosurgical delivery. Emerging players, including Neurochase and Infuseon Therapeutics, are introducing novel convection-enhanced delivery systems for direct brain infusion.



Start-ups and regional firms are also contributing with cost-effective infusion technologies, portable navigation tools, and specialized drug-device combinations targeting unmet needs in emerging markets. Collectively, these companies are driving innovation, expanding clinical access, and establishing image-guided drug delivery as a cornerstone of precision-guided, minimally invasive therapeutic delivery.

Market Segmentation:

Technology Type

Drug-Delivery Systems (DDS) remain the leading segment by technology type in the global image-guided drug delivery market, holding 71.79% market share in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 30.87% during 2025-2035. Key subsegmentssuch as cannulae, multiport catheters, and pressure-enabled infusion systems drive the largest contributions due to their direct therapeutic role, proven clinical utility, and ability to overcome challenges such as the blood-brain barrier or intratumoral drug penetration. DDS dominate because of their essential role in enabling targeted delivery of advanced therapies, higher efficacy, and wider adoption in both oncology and neurology trials.



In contrast, Image-Guided Platforms including ClearPoint Navigation, Philips EmboGuide, and GE FlightPlan for Liver are growing rapidly as they improve feeder-vessel detection, enhance targeting accuracy, and standardize procedures. While smaller today, IGPs are expected to capture increasing share as clinical workflows demand greater imaging integration.



Application

Based on application, the global image-guided drug delivery market was led by the Oncology segment, which accounted for 76.44% share in 2024. Oncology is projected to maintain dominance through 2035 due to the rising global cancer burden and the demand for precision therapies in hepatic, pancreatic, and head & neck cancers.

Intra-arterial infusion platforms and embolization software have demonstrated the ability to improve local drug concentration by up to 100 compared to IV routes, reducing systemic side effects and reinforcing oncology as the primary growth driver. Neurology is the fastest-growing segment, supported by FDA and CE-cleared technologies such as SmartFlow Cannula, neuroinfuse, and multiport catheters that enable targeted CNS delivery for conditions like glioblastoma, Parkinson's, and AADC deficiency.



End User

Based on end user, the global image-guided drug delivery market was led by the Hospitals segment, which held a 91.30% share in 2024. Hospitals remain the primary hubs for IGDD adoption, equipped with hybrid operating suites, advanced imaging modalities, and specialized neurosurgical and oncology teams. Their ability to perform high-volume, complex procedures such as intracranial infusions and liver-directed oncology therapies supports their dominance, with adoption expected to grow as more next-generation therapies enter clinical practice.

Recent Developments in the Image-Guided Drug Delivery Market

In August 2025, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. reported the first-ever commercial delivery of KEBILIDI (AADC deficiency gene therapy) in the U.S. using its FDA-authorized SmartFlow Neuro Cannula, marking a pivotal step in clinical implementation.

In June 2025, TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. rolled out the TriNavFLX Infusion System, a new addition to its Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery (PEDD) line. The system's distal end is twice as long and more flexible than previous models, enabling smooth navigation through tortuous vessels. In benchtop testing, it reduced navigation force by 28% compared to the standard TriNav.

In May 2025, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. entered into a structured financing agreement with Oberland Capital for up to $110 million, including note financing and equity components.

In April 2025, Johns Hopkins Medicine joined RenovoRx's TIGeR-PaC trial, enrolling patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). The trial evaluates RenovoRx's intra-arterial gemcitabine (IAG) delivery via the RenovoCath device, comparing it to standard intravenous chemotherapy. This addition strengthens the trial, aiming for full enrollment by 2025.

In April 2025, ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. released ClearPoint Navigation Software Version 3.0, the first full end-to-end ClearPoint navigation solution specifically designed for standard operating rooms. It introduces a new iCT-guided workflow, enabling high-precision brain navigation without requiring MRI infrastructure.

Prominent Names Established in This Market

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

RenovoRx Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $65.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $983 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.0% Regions Covered Global



Industry Outlook: Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment, 2024-2035

Market Trends

Integration of Imaging with Targeted Drug Delivery

Advancements in Image-Guided Drug Delivery

Future Direction and Emerging Technologies in Image-Guided Drug Delivery

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Market Driver

Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements in Image-Guided Drug Delivery

Market Restraint

High Acquisition Cost of the Instruments

Market Opportunity

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Image-Guided Drug Delivery

Companies Featured

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.

AiM Medical Robotics

TriSalus Life Sciences

RenovoRx Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Occam Design

Infuseon Therapeutics Inc

Neurochase

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7hzfp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment