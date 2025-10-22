Anterior Wins ‘Best Use of AI for Healthcare’ from The International Cloud Artificial Intelligence Awards Program

New York, New York, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterior , a healthtech AI company transforming clinical and operational workflows for payers, today announced that it has won The 2025 A.I. Awards for Best Use of AI for Healthcare.

“On behalf of the entire Anterior team, we are pleased to receive this recognition and prestige, especially as we continue to grow our platform and offerings to support health plans,” said Abdel Mahmoud, CEO of Anterior. “We are very honored to be named among some of the brightest, most promising AI companies of 2025.”

Operated by established cloud computing awards body The Cloud Awards , The A.I. Awards celebrate the leading lights in cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. The program recognizes excellence in AI through awards across various industry sectors.

“Anterior has done a superb job in both demonstrating that spirit of innovation, but also drawing a clear line towards the positive impact, and effectiveness, of their work in AI on their sector,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards program.

For more information on Anterior, please visit: www.anterior.com.



ABOUT ANTERIOR

Anterior is the trusted AI partner for health plans. They build, deploy, and orchestrate AI actions for health plan workflows that are transparent, observable, and clinically accurate. Anterior is uniquely healthcare-native and AI-native, which means they deliver AI transformations that work in the real world, enabling payers to see value quickly and build toward the ultimate member experience. For more information, please visit: www.anterior.com.

Attachment