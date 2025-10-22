Own a Piece of the Internet: Domora Turns Premium Domains Into Shared Digital Assets

Zurich, Switzerland, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domora, a Swiss-based technology company founded by the team behind Freename, has launched the world’s first platform enabling fractional access to premium domains. Built on Base blockchain, Domora transforms domain ownership into a transparent, community-driven experience that enables users to access, hold, and exchange fractions of high-value domains while connecting with others who share an interest in the same digital assets.





Premium domains have long been restricted to private sales and million-dollar buyers. Domora changes that by dividing domains into digital units representing shared usage rights, allowing anyone to participate in one of the internet’s most valuable asset categories. The idea is simple: why should one person own an entire domain when many can share it? Domora turns exclusive names into shared digital assets, bringing together communities of people who believe in the same domain and its potential.

“Domains have always been static. Limited to buyers who could afford entire names. Domora redefines this model by enabling shared ownership through fractionalization. We’re creating a transparent environment where people can responsibly access and exchange domain units,” said Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename, on the launch.

Mattia Martone, COO of Freename, highlighted the broader vision: “Domains are the foundation of the digital world we have today. With Domora, we’re connecting traditional DNS infrastructure with blockchain technology, bridging legacy systems with a transparent, utility-based platform that broadens participation globally.”

Domora is also introducing interactive platform utilities designed to make domain ownership more dynamic. Each premium domain comes with a custom landing page and dedicated Discord chat room where unit holders can collaborate and share insights.

Domora is all set to bridge legacy internet systems with the future of digital liquidity by merging traditional DNS infrastructure with modern digital asset mechanics, setting the stage for a new era of domains.

About Domora

Domora is a Swiss-based technology company building the world’s first platform to offer premium domain fractions on-chain. By turning high-value domains into transparent, divisible digital units, Domora democratizes access to digital real estate and introduces platform utilities such as domain-specific chat rooms and real-time updates that make ownership interactive and community-driven. Domora is built by the same team behind Freename, the leading Web3 domain registrar.

https://www.domora.com/

info@domora.com

Mattia Martone

Disclaimer: The information presented here is for marketing purposes only. Domora provides a blockchain-based service to fractionalize domains into digital units that represent usage rights.These units are not securities, financial instruments, or investment products. Domora does not make any promises of future gains, liquidity, or appreciation in value. Please refer to our full Terms & Conditions at [domora.xyz/terms] for complete details.